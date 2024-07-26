WCLV Program Guide 07-28-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Francesco Rognoni Susanne ung jour Fiati Virtuosi
Tomaso Antonio (?) Vitali Chaconne in g Nathan Milstein, v; Josef Blatt, p
George Frederic Handel Chaconne in G Castellani-Andriaccio Duo
Richard Strauss "Der Rosenkavalier," Op. 59 Scottish National Orch/Neeme Jarvi
Julius Weismann "Tanz-Fantasie," Op. 35 (1910) Birgitta Wollenweber, p
Johannes Brahms Five Songs for Mixed Chorus, Op 104 Freiburg Vocal Ensemble/Wolfgang Schafer
Johannes Brahms "Tragic" Overture, Op.81 Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Pierre Monteux
Robert Schumann "Noveletten," Op. 21 Andras Schiff, p
Francis Poulenc Three Novelettes Pascal Roge, p
Leos Janacek "Taras Bulba" (1925) Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Mark Elder
Zdenek Fibich "Moods, Impressions and Reminiscences" Marian Lapshansky, p
George Frideric Handel Recorder Sonata in B-Flat, HWV 377 Michala Petri, r; Keith Jarrett, hc
Ernst Krahmer "Variations brillantes" Michala Petri, r, Hanne Petri, hc, David Petri, vc
Felix Mendelssohn "Allegro brillant" in A, Op 92 Timothy & Nancy LeRoi Nickel, p
Frederic Chopin Introduction and "Polonaise brillante" in C, Op. 3 Janos Starker, vc; Gyorgy Sebok, p
Ernesto Lecuona "Amorosa" Thomas Tirino, p
Morton Gould "Latin-American Symphonette" Utah Sym/Maurice Abravanel
Ernesto Lecuona Waltz, "A Media Noche" Thomas Tirino, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Keith Statham "Romance" #1 Puertas String Quartet
Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 1 in D Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer
Francis Pilkington Madrigal, "Have I Found Her" King's Singers
George Lloyd Concerto for Violin and Strings (1970) Cristina Anghelescu, v; Philharmonia Orch/David Parry
English Anon 17th c Watkins Ale Musicians of Swanne Alley
Jean Sibelius "Kuolema," Op. 44, No. 62 City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Simon Rattle
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "A Musical Joke," K. 522 Vienna Concentus Musicus/Nikolaus Harnoncourt
Charles Ives Piano Trio (1904) Osiris Trio
George Frideric Handel "Amaryllis" Suite Royal Phil/Yehudi Menuhin
Leo Delibes "Le Roi s'amuse" Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham
Johann Pachelbel Canon and Gigue in D Taverner Players/Andrew Parrott
Ludwig (Louis) Spohr String Quartet #4 in E-Flat, Op 15/1 New Budapest String Quartet
Karol Szymanowski Symphony #4, Op 60, "Symphonie concertante" Piotr Paleczny, p; Polish Radio Sym Orch/Jerzy Semkow
Reinhold Gliere Six Pieces for Two Pianos, Op 24 Joan Yarbrough, Richard Cowan, p's
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)
Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Lacrimosa (1874)
Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass (1868)
Felix Mendelssohn: Three Motets (1847)
Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach Around the Clock – at any time, in any place, the music of J.S.B. is always a delight.
J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 541 –Masaaki Suzuki (1983 Garnier/Shoin Women’s University Chapel, Higashiosaka, Osaka, Japan)
BACH: Prelude & Fugue in f, BWV 534 –Frederick Hohman (2016 Reuter/Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Springfield, IL)
BACH: Vater unser im Himmelreich, BWV 682 –Jean-Baptiste Monnot (Monnot Orgue du Voyage/Church of St. Ouen, Rouen, France)
BACH: Contrapunctus II, fr Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 –Bernard Lagacé (1961 Beckerath/Immaculate Conception Church, Montreal, Quebec, Canada)
BACH: O Lamm Gottes, unschuldig, BWV 618 –Dom André Laberge (1999 Wilhelm/Benedictine Monastery, Mont Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, Canada)
BACH: Nun danket alle Gott, BWV 657 –Ullrich Böhme (2000 Woehl/St. Thomas Church, Leipzig, Germany)
BACH: 3 Chorale-preludes, fr Orgelbüchlein (In dir ist Freude, BWV 615; O Mensch, bewein’, BWV 622; Heut’ triumphiret Gottes Sohn, BWV 630) –Stephen Cleobury (1968-2016 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Finzi & Whitlock – The music of two 20th century composers who contributed so much to English sacred choral and organ literature, and who both left a significant legacy despite their abbreviated lives.
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c (1727)
François Couperin: Les Sylvains (1713)
Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás (1870)
Franz Lehár: Zigeunerliebe: Song & Czárdás (1910)
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)
Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody (1869)
Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet in g (1900)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Jean Françaix: Quintette: Mvt. 2 Presto-Trio Imani Winds
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite RAI National Symphony Orchestra; David Greilsammer, conductor EBU, Arturo Toscanini RAI Auditorium, Turin, Italy
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Zachary Simpson calling from Orlando, FL
Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano
Jeff Scott: Titilayo Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Antonio Vivaldi: Il Giustino: Vedro con mio diletto (I will see with delight) Nicola Benedetti, violin; Scottish Chamber Orchestra; Christian Curnyn, conductor
Andrea Casarrubios: Overture & Chorale Caitlin Lynch, viola; Sarah Darling, viola; Celia Hatton, viola; Jason Fisher, viola; Francesca McNeeley, cello; Hannah Collins, cello; Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello A Far Cry, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Lute in D Major, RV 93 Jason Vieaux, guitar; Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra; Michael Butterman, conductor Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, Williamsburg Community Chapel, Williamsburg, VA
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio in A minor Inon Barnatan, piano; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA
14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Pablo Ferrandez, cello
Johannes Brahms: Double Concerto
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet—Esa Pekka Salonen, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Sarah Fleiss, soprano; Evan Gray, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/18/2024
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2023
This week features young musicians studying at the Colburn School in LA. They range from a 14-year-old cellist with a mature performance of Beethoven to the winners of a major chamber music competition whose secret to success just might be their musical handshake. We also hear from an incredible trumpeter, a globe-trotting teen violinist, and a 15-year-old pianist performing Mendelssohn.
Erre Maqueos, 15, trumpet, from Los Angeles, CA Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, Mvmt I (6:07) Kent Kennan (1913-2003)
Eiline Tai, 14, cello, from Irvine, CA Sonata for Cello No. 4 in C major, Op. 102 No. 1 I. Andante - Allegro vivace Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)
Olive Trio: Anais Feller, violin, Mira Kardan, cello, Daniel Wang, piano, teenagers from Southern California Roots I: Mvmt IV Boogie Woogie David Baker (1931-2016)
BREAK PIECE: Peter Dugan, piano, Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones.
Kayden Kelly, 15, piano, from Santa Fe, NM Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 14 Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)
Yejoon Kwon, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA Scherzo-Tarantelle for Violin and Piano, Op. 16 Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)
CLOSING PIECE: Reprise from Kayden Kelly, Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 14, by Felix Mendelssohn
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)
Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux (1913)
20:00 SPECIAL Kronos Quartet at 50 with Mark Satola
Guillaume de Machaut: Kyrie 1
Alan Dorsey: Joan’s Blue
Alan Dorsey: Whatever Happened to the Hoodoo Meat Bucket?
Ken Benshoof: mv1 Traveling Music (1973)
Steve Reich: mv1 “America – Before the War” from Different Trains (1988)
Kevin Volans: Second Dance; Fifth Dance from “White Man Sleeps” Quartet No. 1 (1984)
Peter Sculthorpe: “Jabiru Dreaming” – String Quartet No. 11 (1990) Nonesuch
P.Q. Phan: “Tragedy at the Opera” from Memoir of a Lost Soul (1995)
Terry Riley: “Mongolian Winds” from Salome Dances for Peace (1985-86)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Who’s Next? Inside Cybercrime – the World’s Most Profitable Business with Charlie Jonston & Jess Walpole
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)
Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1955)
Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)
René Clausen: Set Me as a Seal (1989)