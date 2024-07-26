WCLV Program Guide 07-28-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Francesco Rognoni Susanne ung jour Fiati Virtuosi

Tomaso Antonio (?) Vitali Chaconne in g Nathan Milstein, v; Josef Blatt, p

George Frederic Handel Chaconne in G Castellani-Andriaccio Duo

Richard Strauss "Der Rosenkavalier," Op. 59 Scottish National Orch/Neeme Jarvi

Julius Weismann "Tanz-Fantasie," Op. 35 (1910) Birgitta Wollenweber, p

Johannes Brahms Five Songs for Mixed Chorus, Op 104 Freiburg Vocal Ensemble/Wolfgang Schafer

Johannes Brahms "Tragic" Overture, Op.81 Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Pierre Monteux

Robert Schumann "Noveletten," Op. 21 Andras Schiff, p

Francis Poulenc Three Novelettes Pascal Roge, p

Leos Janacek "Taras Bulba" (1925) Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Mark Elder

Zdenek Fibich "Moods, Impressions and Reminiscences" Marian Lapshansky, p

George Frideric Handel Recorder Sonata in B-Flat, HWV 377 Michala Petri, r; Keith Jarrett, hc

Ernst Krahmer "Variations brillantes" Michala Petri, r, Hanne Petri, hc, David Petri, vc

Felix Mendelssohn "Allegro brillant" in A, Op 92 Timothy & Nancy LeRoi Nickel, p

Frederic Chopin Introduction and "Polonaise brillante" in C, Op. 3 Janos Starker, vc; Gyorgy Sebok, p

Ernesto Lecuona "Amorosa" Thomas Tirino, p

Morton Gould "Latin-American Symphonette" Utah Sym/Maurice Abravanel

Ernesto Lecuona Waltz, "A Media Noche" Thomas Tirino, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Keith Statham "Romance" #1 Puertas String Quartet

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 1 in D Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer

Francis Pilkington Madrigal, "Have I Found Her" King's Singers

George Lloyd Concerto for Violin and Strings (1970) Cristina Anghelescu, v; Philharmonia Orch/David Parry

English Anon 17th c Watkins Ale Musicians of Swanne Alley

Jean Sibelius "Kuolema," Op. 44, No. 62 City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Simon Rattle

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "A Musical Joke," K. 522 Vienna Concentus Musicus/Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Charles Ives Piano Trio (1904) Osiris Trio

George Frideric Handel "Amaryllis" Suite Royal Phil/Yehudi Menuhin

Leo Delibes "Le Roi s'amuse" Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham

Johann Pachelbel Canon and Gigue in D Taverner Players/Andrew Parrott

Ludwig (Louis) Spohr String Quartet #4 in E-Flat, Op 15/1 New Budapest String Quartet

Karol Szymanowski Symphony #4, Op 60, "Symphonie concertante" Piotr Paleczny, p; Polish Radio Sym Orch/Jerzy Semkow

Reinhold Gliere Six Pieces for Two Pianos, Op 24 Joan Yarbrough, Richard Cowan, p's

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet in f-Sharp (1895)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Lacrimosa (1874)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass (1868)

Felix Mendelssohn: Three Motets (1847)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach Around the Clock – at any time, in any place, the music of J.S.B. is always a delight.

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in G, BWV 541 –Masaaki Suzuki (1983 Garnier/Shoin Women’s University Chapel, Higashiosaka, Osaka, Japan)

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in f, BWV 534 –Frederick Hohman (2016 Reuter/Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Springfield, IL)

BACH: Vater unser im Himmelreich, BWV 682 –Jean-Baptiste Monnot (Monnot Orgue du Voyage/Church of St. Ouen, Rouen, France)

BACH: Contrapunctus II, fr Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 –Bernard Lagacé (1961 Beckerath/Immaculate Conception Church, Montreal, Quebec, Canada)

BACH: O Lamm Gottes, unschuldig, BWV 618 –Dom André Laberge (1999 Wilhelm/Benedictine Monastery, Mont Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, Canada)

BACH: Nun danket alle Gott, BWV 657 –Ullrich Böhme (2000 Woehl/St. Thomas Church, Leipzig, Germany)

BACH: 3 Chorale-preludes, fr Orgelbüchlein (In dir ist Freude, BWV 615; O Mensch, bewein’, BWV 622; Heut’ triumphiret Gottes Sohn, BWV 630) –Stephen Cleobury (1968-2016 Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Finzi & Whitlock – The music of two 20th century composers who contributed so much to English sacred choral and organ literature, and who both left a significant legacy despite their abbreviated lives.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2 in c (1727)

François Couperin: Les Sylvains (1713)

Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás (1870)

Franz Lehár: Zigeunerliebe: Song & Czárdás (1910)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody (1869)

Paul Taffanel: Wind Quintet in g (1900)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Françaix: Quintette: Mvt. 2 Presto-Trio Imani Winds

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite RAI National Symphony Orchestra; David Greilsammer, conductor EBU, Arturo Toscanini RAI Auditorium, Turin, Italy

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Zachary Simpson calling from Orlando, FL

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano

Jeff Scott: Titilayo Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Antonio Vivaldi: Il Giustino: Vedro con mio diletto (I will see with delight) Nicola Benedetti, violin; Scottish Chamber Orchestra; Christian Curnyn, conductor

Andrea Casarrubios: Overture & Chorale Caitlin Lynch, viola; Sarah Darling, viola; Celia Hatton, viola; Jason Fisher, viola; Francesca McNeeley, cello; Hannah Collins, cello; Rafael Popper-Keizer, cello A Far Cry, Jordan Hall, Boston, MA

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Lute in D Major, RV 93 Jason Vieaux, guitar; Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra; Michael Butterman, conductor Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, Williamsburg Community Chapel, Williamsburg, VA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio in A minor Inon Barnatan, piano; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Pablo Ferrandez, cello

Johannes Brahms: Double Concerto

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 1

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet—Esa Pekka Salonen, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Sarah Fleiss, soprano; Evan Gray, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/18/2024

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2023

This week features young musicians studying at the Colburn School in LA. They range from a 14-year-old cellist with a mature performance of Beethoven to the winners of a major chamber music competition whose secret to success just might be their musical handshake. We also hear from an incredible trumpeter, a globe-trotting teen violinist, and a 15-year-old pianist performing Mendelssohn.

Erre Maqueos, 15, trumpet, from Los Angeles, CA Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, Mvmt I (6:07) Kent Kennan (1913-2003)

Eiline Tai, 14, cello, from Irvine, CA Sonata for Cello No. 4 in C major, Op. 102 No. 1 I. Andante - Allegro vivace Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Olive Trio: Anais Feller, violin, Mira Kardan, cello, Daniel Wang, piano, teenagers from Southern California Roots I: Mvmt IV Boogie Woogie David Baker (1931-2016)

BREAK PIECE: Peter Dugan, piano, Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones.

Kayden Kelly, 15, piano, from Santa Fe, NM Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 14 Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Yejoon Kwon, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA Scherzo-Tarantelle for Violin and Piano, Op. 16 Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)

CLOSING PIECE: Reprise from Kayden Kelly, Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 14, by Felix Mendelssohn

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)

Claude Debussy: La boîte à joujoux (1913)

20:00 SPECIAL Kronos Quartet at 50 with Mark Satola

Guillaume de Machaut: Kyrie 1

Alan Dorsey: Joan’s Blue

Alan Dorsey: Whatever Happened to the Hoodoo Meat Bucket?

Ken Benshoof: mv1 Traveling Music (1973)

Steve Reich: mv1 “America – Before the War” from Different Trains (1988)

Kevin Volans: Second Dance; Fifth Dance from “White Man Sleeps” Quartet No. 1 (1984)

Peter Sculthorpe: “Jabiru Dreaming” – String Quartet No. 11 (1990) Nonesuch

P.Q. Phan: “Tragedy at the Opera” from Memoir of a Lost Soul (1995)

Terry Riley: “Mongolian Winds” from Salome Dances for Peace (1985-86)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Who’s Next? Inside Cybercrime – the World’s Most Profitable Business with Charlie Jonston & Jess Walpole

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Nocturne from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1955)

Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920)

René Clausen: Set Me as a Seal (1989)

