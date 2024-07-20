WCLV Program Guide 07-21-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G, "Surprise" Bart van Oort, fp

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 68 in B-Flat Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

Franz Joseph Haydn "The Creation" Chicago Sym Cho and Orch/Georg Solti

Uuno Klami Kalevala Suite, Op 23 Turku Phil/Jorma Panula

Darius Milhaud "La Creation du monde," Op. 81 Lyon Opera Orch/Kent Nagano

Andre Cardinal Destouches Ballet, "Les Elements" Limoges Baroque Ensemble

William Walton "Portsmouth Point" Overture (1925) London Sym Orch/Andre Previn

Arnold Bax "Malta GC" (1942) Royal Phil/Kenneth Alwyn

Arthur Foote "Four Character Pieces after the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam", Op 48 Royal Phil/Karl Krueger

Arthur Foote Five Poems after Omar Khayyam, Op 41 Virginia Eskin, p

Jean Cras "Robaiyat de Omar Khayyam" (1924) Georgine Resick

Johann Schrammel D-Tanz Vienna Classic Schrammel Quartet

Josef Lanner "Die Haimbacher" Waltzes, Op 112 Ensemble Wien

Johann Sr Strauss "Radetzky" March, Op 228 Vienna Phil/Mariss Jansons

Alois Strohmayer Veilchen-Polka Vienna Schrammel Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio in E-Flat, Op 63 Beethoven Project Trio

Hans Neusidler "Ach Elselein" Goran Söllscher, g

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Adolph Hasse Opera, "Cleofide" (1731) Emma Kirkby, s; Derek Lee Ragin, ct; Capella Coloniensis/William Christie

Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio #3 in F Das Neu-Eroffnete Orchestre/Jurgen Sonnentheil

Johann David Heinichen Dresden Concerto in F, S 232 Musica Antiqua Koln/Reinhard Goebel

Sylvius Leopold Weiss Lute Sonata (Suite) in B-Flat Eliot Fisk, g

Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio #7 in E-Flat, Op 96 Borodin Trio

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dances, K. 536 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil

Arthur Foote "At Dusk" (1920) Fenwick Smith, f; Ronald Thomas, vc; Caitriona Yeats, h

George Gershwin "Cuban Overture" Minnesota Orch/Edo de Waart

Leo Brouwer "El Decameron Negro" Jorge Oraison, g

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 7 in C, "Le midi" Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

French ANON 13th c Je ne chant pas Alla Francesca

Domenico Gabrielli Trumpet Sonata a 4 Maurice Andre, tr; Orch/Tito Gotti

Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto in d, R 454 (Op 8/9) Harold Gomberg, ob; New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Suite for Two Violins, Cello, and Piano Left Hand, Op. 23 Leon Fleisher, p; Joseph Silverstein & Jaime Laredo, v's; Yo-Yo Ma, vc

Josef Strauss Polka schnell, Jokey-Polka, Op 278 Johann Strauss Orch/Christopher Warren-Green B

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He was despised (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: And the glory of the Lord (1741)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum (1698)

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto (1720)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Anniversary Accolades (I) – these diverse American composers and compositions achieved significant landmarks in 2024.

VICTOR HERBERT (d. 1924): Every day is ladies day, fr Red Mill; Chinese & Cuban Serenades; Art is calling & To the land of my own romance, fr Enchantress) –Ron Rhode (Wurlitzer/Sanfilippo Music Salon, Barrington, IL)

MARK FAX (d. 1974): 3 Pieces for Organ (Chant-Allegretto-Toccata) –Herndon Spillman (1991 Visser-Rowland/Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN)

ROBERT STARER (b. 1924): Invocation –Martin Hodel, trumpet; Bradley Lehman (1995 Beckerath/Evangelical Lutheran Church, Emden, Germany)

GEORGE GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue (composed 1924) –David Harris, piano; Jelani Eddington (Wurlitzer/Nethercutt Collection, San Sylmar, CA)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Peace & Unity – For troubled times in a troubled world, this edition of With Heart and Voice offers sacred choral and organ music from several traditions seeking and offering hope for peace among people and nations.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Salomone Rossi: Sinfonia No. 17 & Galliarda detta la Zambalina (1608)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1735)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 (1886)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e (1830)

Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture (1751)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Funérailles (1852)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Danse caractéristique (1893)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bernd Alois Zimmermann: Violin Concerto Movement 1 Sonata; Allegro moderato, rubato Leila Josefowicz, violin; Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Hannu Lintu, conductor

Soon Hee Newbold: Alis Volat Propriis (World Premiere) The Merian Ensemble Emory University, Emory University Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta, GA

Ruth Gipps, arr. Elisabeth Remy Johnson: Sea-shore Suite, Op. 3b from the The Merian Ensemble: Emily Brebach, oboe; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp Emory University, Emory University Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta, GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kate Kreger calling from Geneseo, New York Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E minor, K.402 Andras Schiff, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D Major Leila Josefowicz, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Gabriel Faure: Cello Sonata No. 1 in A Major, Op. 13 Movement 4: Allegro quasi presto Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Gabriel Faure: Berceuse for violin and piano, Op. 16 Francisco Fullana, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

John Adams: Fearful Symmetries Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Roderick Cox, conductor EBU, Victory Hall, Geneva, Switzerland

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade for Orchestra in A minor, Op. 33 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Ruth Reinhardt, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Gemma New, conductor; Boris Allakhverdyan, clarinet

Igor Stravinsky: Danses Concertantes

Aaron Copland: Clarinet Concerto

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 ‘Prague’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 ‘Linz’—English Baroque Soloists; John Elliot Gardner, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor; Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/24/2024

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Op 84

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No.1 in C

Traditional: Ukrainian folk song (encore)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No. 4 (encore)

Ludwig van Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 ‘Pastoral’

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians - We hear the first work Brahms wrote for a solo instrument and a stunning Wieniawski Polonaise played by a 13-year-old violinist. We also meet a teenage baritone who has been drawn to community activism since childhood, a guitarist who plays an arrangement of Dizzy Gillespie’s Night in Tunisia, and a young pianist who shares a special tip she got from piano superstar Lang Lang… play like a grandma!

Xinran Shi, 13, piano, from San Jose, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Opus 23, 'Ten Preludes' - Prelude No. 6 and No. 2 Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Raghav Ramgopal, 16, voice (baritone), from Los Altos Hills, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Ideale Melodia Francesco Paulo Tosti (1846-1916)

Sara Flexer, 14, cello, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38, Mvmt 2 Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Break Piece: Peter Dugan, piano Jupiter from The Planets Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan

Jack Davisson, 18, guitar, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) A Night in Tunisia Dizzy Gillespie (1917-1993) arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Neal Eisfeldt, 13, violin, from Lake Zurich, IL (Recorded at WFMT Chicago) Polonaise de concert in D major, Op. 4 Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La jota aragonesa (1855)

20:00 SPECIAL 50 Years of CIPC – WCLV’s Bill O’Connell hosts an hour retrospective of the half-century of the Cleveland International Piano Competition with music and comments by 1995 Gold Medalist Margarita Shevchenko

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Symphony No. 1 ‘Lake Voices’ (1997) — ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop, cond. (Naxos 559 933) 17:19

Margaret Brouwer: Rhapsody, Concerto for Orchestra (2009; rev. 2011) — ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop, cond.

Margaret Brouwer: Pluto (1997) — ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop, cond.

Margaret Brouwer: The Art of Sailing at Dawn (2020) — ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Demise of Manufacturing (and other myths busted) with Ethan S. Karp

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Thank you, the late sun (1992)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto (1150)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

