Jeffrey the Llama Wins Pet News of the Week

Jeffrey the Llama of Bangor, Maine, bolted past his owner when his enclosure was opened to let the veterinarian in recently. The vet was there to clean Jeffrey's teeth. Assumptions were made about Jeffrey's motivation, and those were enough to merit a Pet News vote from WCLV listeners. Thank you for voting and for caring about these animals - this week we had Jeffrey, plus two cats and a goat. You never know what will end up on the Pet News Mon-Thurs at 7:25 a.m. ET on WCLV.