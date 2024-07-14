WCLV Program Guide 07-14-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Carl Nielsen "Aladdin," Op 34 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Myung-Whun Chung BIS CD-247 Symphony Nr. 2 Op. 16 "The Four Temperaments" / Aladdin, Suite For Orchestra Op. 34 2:45

0:02:45 Carl Nielsen "Aladdin," Op 34 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Myung-Whun Chung BIS CD-247 Symphony Nr. 2 Op. 16 "The Four Temperaments" / Aladdin, Suite For Orchestra Op. 34 2:54

0:05:39 Carl Nielsen String Quartet #1 in g, Op 13 Kontra String Quartet BIS CD-503/504 (2) The Four String Quartets / String Quintet ? At The Bier Of A Young Artist 27:21

0:34:27 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco "Twelfth Night," Op 73 West Australian Sym Orch/Andrew Penny Naxos 8.5725 CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO, M.: Shakespeare Overtures, Vol 1 10:40

0:45:07 Johan Wagenaar "Driekoningenavond (Twelfth Night)" Overture, Op 36 Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly London 425833-2 Saul En David - Amphitrion - Cyrano De Bergerac - De Getemde Feeks 9:53

0:55:00 Roger Quilter Three Shakespeare Songs, Op 6 Bryn Terfel, b-br; Malcolm Martineau, p DG B0004216-02 Silent Noon 1:36

1:00:00 Willson Osborne "Rhapsody" (1958) Ronald Caravan, sx; Sar-Shalom Strong, p Mark 51602-MCD Single Reed Expressions 5:30

1:05:30 Claude Debussy "Premiere rapsodie" (Clarinet Rhapsody) James Campbell, cl; Philharmonia/Geoffrey Simon Cala CACD-1001 N/A 8:40

1:14:10 Claude Debussy Saxophone "Rapsodie" (1911) Ulster Orch/Yan-Pascal Tortelier Chandos CHAN-9129 Ravel: Orchestral Music 10:09

1:25:57 Edvard Grieg Cello Sonata in a, Op. 36 Truls Mork, vc; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p Virgin Classics 45034-2 Grieg/Sibelius: Cello & Piano Works 28:55

1:54:52 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces, Op. 62 Michala Petri, r; English Chamber Orch Ensemble/Gordon Langford RCA 61881-2 Grieg: Holberg Suite, Melodies and Dances 1:51

2:00:00 Franz Joseph Haydn Variations on "Gott erhalte" Lola Odiaga, forte-p Titanic TI-156 Franz Josef Haydn Keyboard Works, Volume I 5:04

2:05:04 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in C, Op. 76, No. 3, "Emperor" Takacs String Quartet London 421360-2 String Quartets, Op. 76 1-3 27:14

2:32:18 Percy Grainger "Jutish Medley" Eugene List, p Vanguard SVC-99 Percy Grainger 1:35

2:33:53 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces, Op. 62 Percy Grainger, p Simax PSC-1809 (3) Grieg - The Piano Music In Historic Interpretations 4:27

2:38:20 Percy Grainger "Lincolnshire Posy" Peabody Conservatory Wind Ensemble/Harlan D Parker Naxos 8.572242 Trendsetters: Music for WInd Band 16:24

2:54:44 Percy Grainger "O Mistress Mine" Polyphony/Stephen Layton Hyperion CDA-66793 At Twilight- Choral Music by Percy Grainger and Edvard Greig 1:50

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Franz Waxman "Taras Bulba" (1962) Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel Telarc CD-80708 Vintage Cinema 4:59

3:04:59 Pablo de Sarasate "Zigeunerweisen," Op 20 Isaac Stern, v; Orch/Franz Waxman Sony SM2K-64501 (2) Isaac Stern - A Life In Music 7:55

3:12:54 Antonin Dvorak "Humoresques," Op. 101 Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, v; London Sym Orch/Andrew Litton Nonesuch 79464-2 Humoresque 4:16

3:17:10 Franz Waxman "Sinfonietta" Barcelona Sym Orch/Lawrence Foster; Roxan Jurkevich, per Koch 3-7444-2H1 N/A 12:18

3:29:28 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov "The Tale of Tsar Saltan" (1899-1900) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, v; London Sym Orch/Andrew Litton Nonesuch 79464-2 Humoresque 1:05

3:30:33 Dmitri Shostakovich Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, Op. 35 Carol Rosenberger, p; Los Angeles Chamber Orch/Gerard Schwarz Delos D/CD-3021 The Soldier's Tale 23:01

3:53:34 Dmitri Shostakovich "Hamlet" (Incidental Music, 1932), Op. 32 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi DG 431688-2 Symphony No. 12 "The Year 1917" - Hamlet - The Age Of Gold 1:49

4:00:00 Peter Tchaikovsky "The Months (The Seasons)," Op. 37 Sviatoslav Richter, p Melodiya VDC-508 N/A 5:02

4:05:02 Peter Tchaikovsky "The Months (The Seasons)," Op. 37 Eleonora Bekova, p; Elvira Bekova, v; Alfia Bekova, vc Chandos CHAN-9719 (2) Tchaikovsky: Piano Trio - The Seasons 3:19

4:08:21 Peter Tchaikovsky "The Months (The Seasons)," Op. 37 Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian Delos DE-3255 TCHAIKOVSKY, P.: Serenade in C Major / The Seasons (arr. A. Gauk) (Moscow Chamber Orchestra, Orbelian) 2:45

4:11:06 Peter Tchaikovsky "The Months (The Seasons)," Op. 37 Yefim Bronfman, p Sony SK-60689 Tchaikovsky: Les Saisons/ Balakirev: Islamey 2:44

4:13:50 Peter Tchaikovsky "The Months (The Seasons)," Op. 37 Tampere Phil Orch/Leonid Grin Ondine ODE-782-2 TCHAIKOVSKY, P.I.: Seasons (The) / Hamlet Entr'actes 4:23

4:20:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 41 in C, K. 551, "Jupiter" Scottish Chamber Orch/Jukka-Pekka Saraste Virgin 61451-2 (2) Symphonies 32 -35 "Haffner" - 36 "Linz" -39 & 41 "Jupiter" 33:59

4:54:04 Franz Joseph Haydn Menuet Charles Stier, cl; Molly Newton, p Elan CD-82246 Cameos 1:46

5:00:00 Johann Sebastian Bach "The Art of Fugue," BWV 1080 Pittsburgh Sym Brass Four Winds FW-3008 Bach: Art of Fugue 5:09

5:05:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Concerto in e (after Cantata 35) Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Ars Rediviva/Milan Munclinger CBS MK-39022 3 Flute Concertos 14:52

5:20:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 35, "Geist und Seele wird verwirret (Soul and Spirit)" Monica Groop, ms; Ostrobothnian Chamber Orch/Juha Kangas Finlandia 25325-2 Bach: Alto Cantata 2:56

5:24:44 Franz Liszt Piano Sonata in b Jorge Bolet, p London 444851-2 (2) Liszt: Favourite Piano Works 29:26

5:54:10 Hans Leo Hassler Motet, "Cantate Domino" Indianapolis Christ Church Cathedral Cho/Frederick Burgomaster Four Winds FW-3001 Into The Light 1:38

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Henryk Wieniawski: Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)

Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae (1878)

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)

Amy Beach: Scottish Legend (1903)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Anniversary Accolades (I)-These diverse American composers and compositions achieved significant landmarks in 2024

VICTOR HERBERT (d. 1924): Every day is ladies day, fr Red Mill; Chinese & Cuban Serenades; Art is calling & To the land of my own romance, fr Enchantress) Ron Rhode (Wurlitzer/Sanfilippo Music Salon, Barrington, IL) RP 115

MARK FAX (d. 1974): 3 Pieces for Organ (Chant-Allegretto-Toccata) Herndon Spillman (1991 Visser-Rowland/Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN) Titanic 205

ROBERT STARER (b. 1924): Invocation Martin Hodel, trumpet; Bradley Lehman (1995 Beckerath/Evangelical Lutheran Church, Emden, Germany) LaripS 1001

GEORGE GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue (composed 1924) David Harris, piano; Jelani Eddington (Wurlitzer/Nethercutt Collection, San Sylmar, CA) RJE 1393

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for a Great Cathedral - At the heart of the Anglican choral tradition is music conceived to be offered in the liturgies of great cathedrals, whether for Matins, Eucharist, or Evensong. Peter DuBois will share a variety of sacred choral and organ music from across the centuries, and from many cathedrals

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Pygmalion: Overture (1748)

Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Sonata in D (1743)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens (1738)

Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Simphonia No. 2 'La Felicite' (1698)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 5 (1889)

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle: Hymne à la Liberté 'La Marseillaise' (1792)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio (1905)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 43 in C (1797)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in A (1715)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Krein: Jewish Sketches No. 2, Op. 13, for clarinet and string quartet Movement 1: Andante con moto David Krakauer, clarinet; Jennifer Orchard, violin; Dennis O’Boyle, violin; Marylene Gingras-Roy, viola; Aron Zelkowicz, cello Album: Alexander Krein: Chamber Music Toccata Classics 546 Music: 04:40

Felix Mendelssohn, arr. Aron Zelkowicz: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61, Movement 2: Scherzo, Allegro vivace Musicians from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra: Jennifer Orchard, violin; Andrew Fuller, violin; Dennis O'Boyle, violin; Regi Papa, violin; Marylene Gingras-Roy, viola; Laura Fuller, viola; Aron Zelkowicz, cello; Michael DeBruyn, cello; John Moore, bass Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival, Temple Emanuel of South Hills, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 4:37

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Judy Delaney from Rochester, NY Music: 7:36

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 4 in E minor Maurizio Pollini, piano Album: Chopin: 24 Preludes DG 413796 Music: 2:02

Nino Rota: La Strada Ballet Suite WDR Symphony Orchestra; Giacomo Sagripanti, conductor Klaus von Bismark Hall, WDR Broadcasting House, Cologne, Germany Music: 29:58

Benjamin Britten: Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes, Movement 3: Moonlight Virginia Symphony; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Album: Seascapes: Virginia Symphony Hampton 004 Music: 04:31

Bohuslav Martinu: Butterflies in the Flowers Liza Stepanova, piano Hugh Hodgson School of Music and UGA Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 03:43

Teng Yu-Hsien: Flowers in the Rainy Night Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy and Festival, Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: 4:15

Rick Sowash: Seasonal Breezes: Spring Breeze, Summer Breeze, Autumn Breeze, Winter Breeze Sylvan Trio: Suzanne Bona, flute; Josh Aerie, cello; Greg Kostraba, piano First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, Webster Groves, MO Music: 13:41

Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra - Classic Series, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 20:01

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Zubin Mehta, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’

Antonin Dvorak: Wood Dove Op 110

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/25/2023

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

Alban Berg: Violin Concerto

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 in B-flat K 361

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - A pianist speaks of his passion for rocket science and his work with NASA, a talented teen violinist plays Beethoven and shares how an accident transformed his musicianship, a young composer shares a piece inspired by the loss of a loved one, and a versatile saxophonist plays Coltrane

Ayaan Ahmad, 16, violin, from Sharon, MA Op. 12, No. 1 - Violin Sonata in D major, ‘Allegro con brio’ (6:12) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Elisa Johnson, 18, composer, from Seattle, WA Lost Without You (5:31) Elisa Johnson (b. 2004) Peter Dugan, piano A Child Is Born Thaddeus Joseph Jones (1923-1986)

Qing Ng, 18, violin, from Madison, WI (JCKYAA Recipient) – Remote (Audio for the Arts) Opus 1, No. 20 - Solo Violin Caprice in D Major, 'Allegretto' (2:56) Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840)

Harry Jo, 15, saxophone, from Pleasanton, CA Naima (5:19) John Coltrane (1926-1967)

Alex Chen, 17, piano, from Chesterfield, MO – Remote (Midtown Sound House) Miroirs, Mvmt. III, "Une Barque sur L'Ocean" (7:31) Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gerald Finzi: Concerto for Clarinet & Strings (1949)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

Benjamin Britten: Spring Symphony (1949)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Marcia Kraus: Three Fairy Tales (1997) Deborah Selig, soprano; Courtney Miller, oboe; Shiela Kibbe, piano (Centaur 3421) 23:13

Margaret Brouwer: Concerto for Violin and Chamber Orchestra Michi Wiancko, violin; CityMusic Cleveland/James Gaffigan, conductor (CityMusic 4) 23:50

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - An Inclusive Path to a Greener Future - Michael Jeans

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring (1884)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Imant Raminsh: Ave verum corpus (1973)

Gabriel Fauré: Tristesse (1865)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'Herzlich tut mich verlangen' (1896)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)

