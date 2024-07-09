WCLV Program Guide 07-10-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Wilhelm Stenhammar "Romeo and Julet" Helsingborg Sym Orch/Arvo Volmer
Hector Berlioz "Romeo et Juliette," Op. 17 Baltimore Sym/David Zinman
Nicolai Miaskovsky Cello Sonata #2 in a, Op 81 Michal Kanka, vc; Jaromir Klepac, p
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Sonata in E-Flat, K. 26 Andrew Smith, v; Joshua Pierce, p
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contredanse, "Der Sieg vom Helden Koburg," K. 587 Orpheus Chamber Orch
John Blow "Amphion Anglicus" Emma Kirkby, s; Consort of Musicke
John Dowland "Semper Dowland semper dolens" Paul O'Dette, l
Thomas Weelkes Madrigal, "O care, thou wilt despatch me" Canadian Brass
Ralph Vaughan Williams Three Portraits from "The England of Elizabeth" RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst Violin Concertino in D, Op. 12 Ilya Grubert, v; Russian Phil/Dmitri Yablonsky
Julius Weismann "Tanz-Fantasie," Op. 35 (1910) Birgitta Wollenweber, p
Francisco Tarrega "Sueno" David Russell, g
Claude Debussy "Images," Set 3, for Orchestra London Sym Orch/Andre Previn
Francisco Tarrega "Estudio" in A David Russell, g
Joachim Raff String Octet in C, Op 176 Zurich Kammermusiker
Othmar Schoeck Twelve Songs of Hafis, Op. 33 Niklaus Tuller, br; Christoph Keller, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Johan Svendsen "Last year I was tending the goats" Latvian National Sym/Terje Mikkelsen
Geirr Tveitt "Sinfonia di Soffiatori" Royal Norwegian Navy Band/Bjarte Engeset
Agathe Backer Grondahl "In the Blue Mountains-A Fairy Tale Suite," Op 44 Natalia Strelchenko, p
Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies, Op. 34 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi
Richard Strauss Wind Suite in B-Flat, Op. 4 Netherlands Wind Ensemble/Edo De Waart
Richard Strauss Six Songs, Op. 19 Brenden Gunnell, t; Malcolm Martineau, p
George Gershwin "Girl Crazy" Buffalo Phil/Michael Tilson Thomas
George Gershwin "Cuban Overture" Montreal Sym Orch
George Gershwin Three Concert Transcriptions from "Porgy and Bess" Richard Glazier, p
Luigi Boccherini Symphony in C, Op 12/3 (G 505) New Philharmonia Orch/Raymond Leppard
Claude Debussy "Petite piece" (1910) Paul Meyer, cl; Eric Le Sage, p
Geoffrey Toye "The Haunted Ballroom" (1934) Light Music Society Orch/Vivian Dunn
Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in c Andre Previn, p; Young Uck Kim, v; Heiichiro Ohyama, vi; Gary Hoffman, vc
George Whitefield Chadwick "Elegy" (in memory of Horatio Parker) Czech State Phil/Jose Serebrier
Horatio Parker Suite for Piano Trio, Op 35 Rawlins Trio
Jacques Offenbach "Cancan" Empire Brass
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)
Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)
Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego (2006)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)
Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)
Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto Andaluz (1967)
Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz (1999)
Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)
Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 10 (1868)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto (2018)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)
Andrea Luchesi: Rondo in C (1780)
E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)
Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 1 in c (1923)
Franz Schubert: Thirteen Ländler (1820)
Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)
Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March (1711)
John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite (1946)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)
George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1885)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 9 (1831)
Claude Debussy: Mazurka (1891)
Josef Suk: Piano Trio in c (1889)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)
Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)
Josef Suk: Finale from Piano Trio (1889)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)
George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from String Symphony No. 12 (1823)
Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)
Josef Suk: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1892)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 49 in f 'La Passione' (1768)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)
Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)
Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1852)
20:00 OVATIONS: 2021 Cleveland International Piano Competition – Final Round Performance, recorded 8/6/2021, aired as part of WCLV’s 50 Days of CIPC
The first two of four finalists perform concertos with The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23—Byeol Kim, piano (South Korea)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30—Yedam Kim, piano (South Korea)
21:35 OVATIONS POSTLUDE
Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – pianist Samantha Ege
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)
Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)
Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)
Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)
Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)
Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)
Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)
Aaron Jay Kernis: On Hearing Nightbirds at Dusk (2021)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs (1902)