WCLV Program Guide 07-10-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Wilhelm Stenhammar "Romeo and Julet" Helsingborg Sym Orch/Arvo Volmer

Hector Berlioz "Romeo et Juliette," Op. 17 Baltimore Sym/David Zinman

Nicolai Miaskovsky Cello Sonata #2 in a, Op 81 Michal Kanka, vc; Jaromir Klepac, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Sonata in E-Flat, K. 26 Andrew Smith, v; Joshua Pierce, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contredanse, "Der Sieg vom Helden Koburg," K. 587 Orpheus Chamber Orch

John Blow "Amphion Anglicus" Emma Kirkby, s; Consort of Musicke

John Dowland "Semper Dowland semper dolens" Paul O'Dette, l

Thomas Weelkes Madrigal, "O care, thou wilt despatch me" Canadian Brass

Ralph Vaughan Williams Three Portraits from "The England of Elizabeth" RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny

Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst Violin Concertino in D, Op. 12 Ilya Grubert, v; Russian Phil/Dmitri Yablonsky

Julius Weismann "Tanz-Fantasie," Op. 35 (1910) Birgitta Wollenweber, p

Francisco Tarrega "Sueno" David Russell, g

Claude Debussy "Images," Set 3, for Orchestra London Sym Orch/Andre Previn

Francisco Tarrega "Estudio" in A David Russell, g

Joachim Raff String Octet in C, Op 176 Zurich Kammermusiker

Othmar Schoeck Twelve Songs of Hafis, Op. 33 Niklaus Tuller, br; Christoph Keller, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johan Svendsen "Last year I was tending the goats" Latvian National Sym/Terje Mikkelsen

Geirr Tveitt "Sinfonia di Soffiatori" Royal Norwegian Navy Band/Bjarte Engeset

Agathe Backer Grondahl "In the Blue Mountains-A Fairy Tale Suite," Op 44 Natalia Strelchenko, p

Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies, Op. 34 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi

Richard Strauss Wind Suite in B-Flat, Op. 4 Netherlands Wind Ensemble/Edo De Waart

Richard Strauss Six Songs, Op. 19 Brenden Gunnell, t; Malcolm Martineau, p

George Gershwin "Girl Crazy" Buffalo Phil/Michael Tilson Thomas

George Gershwin "Cuban Overture" Montreal Sym Orch

George Gershwin Three Concert Transcriptions from "Porgy and Bess" Richard Glazier, p

Luigi Boccherini Symphony in C, Op 12/3 (G 505) New Philharmonia Orch/Raymond Leppard

Claude Debussy "Petite piece" (1910) Paul Meyer, cl; Eric Le Sage, p

Geoffrey Toye "The Haunted Ballroom" (1934) Light Music Society Orch/Vivian Dunn

Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in c Andre Previn, p; Young Uck Kim, v; Heiichiro Ohyama, vi; Gary Hoffman, vc

George Whitefield Chadwick "Elegy" (in memory of Horatio Parker) Czech State Phil/Jose Serebrier

Horatio Parker Suite for Piano Trio, Op 35 Rawlins Trio

Jacques Offenbach "Cancan" Empire Brass

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in A (1720)

Henryk Wieniawski: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)

Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego (2006)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Free Lance' (1906)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Waltzes (1905)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule (1835)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo (1941)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz (1999)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Tonight (1957)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 10 (1868)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Jerry Bock: Fiddler on the Roof: Suite (1971)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Jennifer Higdon: Joy Ride from Harp Concerto (2018)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Song to the Moon (1900)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Andrea Luchesi: Rondo in C (1780)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)

Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 1 in c (1923)

Franz Schubert: Thirteen Ländler (1820)

Johann Strauss Jr: A Night in Venice: Overture (1883)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Battle & March (1711)

John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite (1946)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1885)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 9 (1831)

Claude Debussy: Mazurka (1891)

Josef Suk: Piano Trio in c (1889)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Scherzo (1884)

Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 9 in B-Flat (1785)

Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra (1860)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mars (1917)

Josef Suk: Finale from Piano Trio (1889)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)

George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from String Symphony No. 12 (1823)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon (1700)

Josef Suk: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 49 in f 'La Passione' (1768)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina (1936)

Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances (1946)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme (1876)

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1852)

20:00 OVATIONS: 2021 Cleveland International Piano Competition – Final Round Performance, recorded 8/6/2021, aired as part of WCLV’s 50 Days of CIPC

The first two of four finalists perform concertos with The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23—Byeol Kim, piano (South Korea)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30—Yedam Kim, piano (South Korea)

21:35 OVATIONS POSTLUDE

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D (1871)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – pianist Samantha Ege

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

Helen Hagan: Piano Concerto in c (1912)

Margaret Bonds: The Valley of the Bones (1967)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 in a (1834)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Lullaby (1911)

Franz Liszt: Berceuse (1854)

Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)

Aaron Jay Kernis: On Hearing Nightbirds at Dusk (2021)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs (1902)

