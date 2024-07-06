WCLV Program Guide 07-08-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Mikhail Glinka "Russlan and Ludmila" Chicago Sym Orch/Fritz Reiner
Dmitri Kabalevsky "Colas Breugnon," Op 24 Armenian Phil/Loris Tjeknavorian
William Lawes Consort Set a 6 in g London Baroque
Johann Christian Bach Sinfonia Concertante in G Richard Friedman, Steven Smith, v's; London Festival Orch/Ross Pople
Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 174, "Ich liebe den Hochsten von ganzem Gemute" Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt
Franz Liszt "Liebestraum" No. 3 in A-flat Valerie Milot, h
George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in B-Flat, Op. 4, No. 6 Marisa Robles, h; St Martin's Academy/Iona Brown
Franz Liszt "Mephisto Waltz" No. 1 "(Dance at the Village Inn)" Rotterdam Phil/James Conlon
Franz Liszt "Mephisto Waltz" No. 2 Leif Ove Andsnes, p
Franz Liszt "Mephisto Waltz" No. 3 Jerome Rose, p
Franz Liszt "Mephisto Waltz" No. 4 Leslie Howard, p
Charles Gounod "Faust" Chorus; Lamoureux Concerts Orch/Albert Wolff
Carl Heinrich Graun "Ifigenia in Aulide" Julia Lezhneva, s; Concerto Cologne/Mikhail Antonenko
Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto #256 in A Rachel Brown, f; Brandenburg Consort/Roy Goodman
Gottfried PIEFKE March, The Glory of Prussia Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan
Louise Farrenc Symphony #3 in g, Op 36 North German Radio Phil/Johannes Goritzki
Louise Farrenc Etudes, Op 26 Joanne Polk, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Antonio Soler Clavier Sonata #85 in f-sharp Gilbert Rowland, hc
Luigi Boccherini Flute Quintet in C, Op. 17/2 Alexandre Magnini, f; Janacek Quartet
Luigi Boccherini String Quintet in E, Op.11 no.5, G 275 Europa Galante
Francisco Tarrega "Minueto" David Russell, g
Manuel de Falla "El amor brujo" (1915) Aquarius/Nicholas Cleobury; Claire Powell, ms
Joaquin Rodrigo "Tres piezas espanolas" Gregory Allen, p
Leos Janacek Three Moravian Dances Mikhail Rudy, p
Zoltan Kodaly "Marosszek Dances" Budapest Sym/Gyorgy Lehel
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A, K. 581 Jack Brymer, cl; Allegri String Quartet
Stephen Foster Song, "Jeannie with the light brown hair" Charles Stier, cl; Molly Newton, p
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov "The Tsar's Bride," Op. 57 Viktoria Lukianets, s; Orch/Andrey Chistiakov
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov "Mlada" (1872) Empire Brass
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov "The Snow Maiden" (1880-1) Alexander, s; Rotterdam Toonkunst Women's Cho, Phil/Zinman
Johannes Brahms Piano Sonata #1 in C, Op 1 Jon Nakamatsu, p
Giovanni GASTOLDI Balletto Niederaltaicher Scholaren/Konrad Ruhland
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)
Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March (1904) Giles Farnaby: Suite of Six Dances (1610)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)
Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka (1850)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Serenade in D (1801)
William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)
Traditional: Lucerne Song
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 5 in F (1770)
Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture (1938)
Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak (1880)
Diego Ortiz: Ricercata segunda (1550)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
Richard Roblee: Down Home (2009)
William H. Monk: Abide with Me (1861)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)
Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931)
Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 3 in D (1771)
Alexander Zemlinsky: Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel (1898)
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto (1876)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)
Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Deems Taylor: Looking Glass Insects (1919)
David Del Tredici: Farewell (2012)
Percy Grainger: Suite 'In a Nutshell' (1916)
E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)
Ottorino Respighi: Prelude No. 1 on Gregorian Themes (1921)
Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)
Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)
Percy Grainger: The Hunter in his Career (1904)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegretto from Symphony No. 1 (1925)
Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude (1901)
Nathaniel Stookey: The Composer is Dead (2006)
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)
Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio (1905)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 (1881)
Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)
Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings (1915)
Eric Whitacre: Her Sacred Spirit Soars (2002)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Mátyás Seiber: Serenade for Winds (1927)
Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)
Frank Martin: Trio on Popular Irish Melodies (1925)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony (1875)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)
Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)
Percy Grainger: The Warriors (1916)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations on Paisiello's 'Nel cor più non mi sento' (1795)
Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C (1780)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Turtledove (1907)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)
Steve Swallow: Hullo, Bolinas (1971)
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'