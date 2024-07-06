WCLV Program Guide 07-08-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mikhail Glinka "Russlan and Ludmila" Chicago Sym Orch/Fritz Reiner

Dmitri Kabalevsky "Colas Breugnon," Op 24 Armenian Phil/Loris Tjeknavorian

William Lawes Consort Set a 6 in g London Baroque

Johann Christian Bach Sinfonia Concertante in G Richard Friedman, Steven Smith, v's; London Festival Orch/Ross Pople

Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 174, "Ich liebe den Hochsten von ganzem Gemute" Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt

Franz Liszt "Liebestraum" No. 3 in A-flat Valerie Milot, h

George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in B-Flat, Op. 4, No. 6 Marisa Robles, h; St Martin's Academy/Iona Brown

Franz Liszt "Mephisto Waltz" No. 1 "(Dance at the Village Inn)" Rotterdam Phil/James Conlon

Franz Liszt "Mephisto Waltz" No. 2 Leif Ove Andsnes, p

Franz Liszt "Mephisto Waltz" No. 3 Jerome Rose, p

Franz Liszt "Mephisto Waltz" No. 4 Leslie Howard, p

Charles Gounod "Faust" Chorus; Lamoureux Concerts Orch/Albert Wolff

Carl Heinrich Graun "Ifigenia in Aulide" Julia Lezhneva, s; Concerto Cologne/Mikhail Antonenko

Johann Joachim Quantz Flute Concerto #256 in A Rachel Brown, f; Brandenburg Consort/Roy Goodman

Gottfried PIEFKE March, The Glory of Prussia Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Louise Farrenc Symphony #3 in g, Op 36 North German Radio Phil/Johannes Goritzki

Louise Farrenc Etudes, Op 26 Joanne Polk, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Antonio Soler Clavier Sonata #85 in f-sharp Gilbert Rowland, hc

Luigi Boccherini Flute Quintet in C, Op. 17/2 Alexandre Magnini, f; Janacek Quartet

Luigi Boccherini String Quintet in E, Op.11 no.5, G 275 Europa Galante

Francisco Tarrega "Minueto" David Russell, g

Manuel de Falla "El amor brujo" (1915) Aquarius/Nicholas Cleobury; Claire Powell, ms

Joaquin Rodrigo "Tres piezas espanolas" Gregory Allen, p

Leos Janacek Three Moravian Dances Mikhail Rudy, p

Zoltan Kodaly "Marosszek Dances" Budapest Sym/Gyorgy Lehel

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A, K. 581 Jack Brymer, cl; Allegri String Quartet

Stephen Foster Song, "Jeannie with the light brown hair" Charles Stier, cl; Molly Newton, p

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov "The Tsar's Bride," Op. 57 Viktoria Lukianets, s; Orch/Andrey Chistiakov

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov "Mlada" (1872) Empire Brass

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov "The Snow Maiden" (1880-1) Alexander, s; Rotterdam Toonkunst Women's Cho, Phil/Zinman

Johannes Brahms Piano Sonata #1 in C, Op 1 Jon Nakamatsu, p

Giovanni GASTOLDI Balletto Niederaltaicher Scholaren/Konrad Ruhland

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Arabian Dance (1876)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)

Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March (1904) Giles Farnaby: Suite of Six Dances (1610)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841)

Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka (1850)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Serenade in D (1801)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Traditional: Lucerne Song

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 5 (1878)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 5 in F (1770)

Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture (1938)

Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak (1880)

Diego Ortiz: Ricercata segunda (1550)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Richard Roblee: Down Home (2009)

William H. Monk: Abide with Me (1861)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells (1931)

Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911)

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 3 in D (1771)

Alexander Zemlinsky: Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel (1898)

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1734)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Piano Concerto (1876)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1891)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Deems Taylor: Looking Glass Insects (1919)

David Del Tredici: Farewell (2012)

Percy Grainger: Suite 'In a Nutshell' (1916)

E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928)

Ottorino Respighi: Prelude No. 1 on Gregorian Themes (1921)

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

Percy Grainger: The Hunter in his Career (1904)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegretto from Symphony No. 1 (1925)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude (1901)

Nathaniel Stookey: The Composer is Dead (2006)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G 'L'estro armonico' (1711)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1868)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio (1905)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 (1881)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Frederick Delius: Air and Dance for Strings (1915)

Eric Whitacre: Her Sacred Spirit Soars (2002)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mátyás Seiber: Serenade for Winds (1927)

Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat (1903)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Frank Martin: Trio on Popular Irish Melodies (1925)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Karl Goldmark: Rustic Wedding Symphony (1875)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)

Percy Grainger: The Warriors (1916)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations on Paisiello's 'Nel cor più non mi sento' (1795)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1 in g 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C (1780)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 4 (1722)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Turtledove (1907)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Frederic Hand: Rose Liz (1986)

Steve Swallow: Hullo, Bolinas (1971)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten'

