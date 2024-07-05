Oodles of Orange Cats Win Pet News of the Week

A project to renovate a farm into a healing retreat for first responders and military people suffering from PTSD turned into a search for what the former owner called "a few barn cats." The search by the new owners resulted in enough cats to create a separate project. WCLV listeners chose this story as the Pet News of the Week.

