WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Oodles of Orange Cats Win Pet News of the Week

Published July 5, 2024 at 10:47 AM EDT
A project to renovate a farm into a healing retreat for first responders and military people suffering from PTSD turned into a search for what the former owner called "a few barn cats." The search by the new owners resulted in enough cats to create a separate project. WCLV listeners chose this story as the Pet News of the Week.

The Pet News is heard every Monday through Thursday at 7:25 a.m. EDT on WCLV. Voting starts at 7:25 on Fridays.

