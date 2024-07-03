WCLV Program Guide 07-04-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
John Phillip SOUSA Jack Tar March Wallace Collection/John Wallace
John Phillip SOUSA El Capitan March Wallace Collection/John Wallace
Charles Ives Variations on "America" New York Phil/Kurt Masur
William Schuman "New England Triptych" Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz
0:30:08 Antonin Dvorak String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American" Cleveland String Quartet
Virgil Thomson Ragtime Bass David Dubal, p
Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra City of London Sinfonia/David Amos
George Gershwin "Rhapsody in Blue" Frances Veri, p; Michael Jamanis, p
Leonard Bernstein "On the Waterfront" Symphonic Suite Israel Phil/Leonard Bernstein
James Hewitt The Battle of Trenton (A Grand Military Sonata) E Power Biggs, o (Tannenberg instrument, 1804)
American Anon 19th c The Star Spangled Banner Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell
Charles Tomlinson Griffes "Four Roman Sketches," Op 7 Joseph Fennimore, p
Vincent Persichetti Serenade #10 for Flute and Harp Jadwiga Kotnowska, f; Joanna Kozielska, h
Charles Ives Song, "At the River" (1916) William Sharp, br; Steven Blier, p
Ferde Grofe "Hudson River Suite" Orch/Jan Stulen
Robert Starer "Hudson Valley Suite" (1983) Albany Sym Orch/David Alan Miller
Percy Grainger "Shenandoah" Polyphony/Stephen Layton
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Randall Thompson "Frostiana" New York Choral Society, Manhattan Chamber Orch/Richard Auldon Clark
Morton Gould "Formations: Suite for Marching Band" Seattle Sym Orch Members/Gerard Schwarz
Burleigh "Six Fancies" (1917) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p
Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata in E, H XVI:31 Lola Odiaga, forte-p
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat, K. 238 Salzburg Mozarteum Camerata Academica/Geza Anda, p
William Billings Anthem, "Chester" University Of Maryland Cho/Paul Traver
American Trad Yankee Doodle/Chester Robert Shaw Cho, Orch/Robert Shaw
Dudley Buck Concert Variations on "The Star Spangled Banner" Marian Metson, o
Earl Wild "Doo-Dah" Variations Earl Wild, p; Des Moines Sym Orch/Joseph Giunta
Aaron Copland Piano Variations Leo Smit, p
Burleigh "Nature's Voices" (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p
John Phillip SOUSA The Glory of the Yankee Navy Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin
John Phillip SOUSA Easter Monday on the White House Lawn Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin
Samuel Barber "Summer Music," Op. 31 New York Woodwind Quintet
Burleigh "Nature's Voices" (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p
Morton Gould "American Salute" London Phil/Kenneth Klein
Don Gillis "Star-Spangled Symphony" Sinfonia Varsovia/Ian Hobson
Burleigh "Nature's Voices" (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p
06:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey
Traditional: Red River Valley
Traditional: She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)
Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)
07:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)
Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)
Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture (1976)
Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade (1935)
08:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola
Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)
Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 3 in a (1949)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)
09:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell
Henry Fillmore: March 'Americans We' (1929)
Samuel A. Ward: America, the Beautiful (1910)
Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)
Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)
Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)
10:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering with Apollo’s Fire – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH
Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman)
Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)
Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)
Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)
Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)
George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)
Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)
Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)
11:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna
James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)
Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)
Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)
13:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell
John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)
John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989)
John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)
14:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Rob Grier
Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)
Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)
Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)
15:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Mills
Morten Lauridsen: Les Chansons des Roses: Dirait-on (1993)
Morten Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night (2005)
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)
Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)
16:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey
17:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
18:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)
Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer (1996)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)
Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 (1936)
Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989)
21:00 SPECIAL Fireworks Music Royal and Otherwise
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
Robert Russell Bennett: Symphonic Songs for Band (1957)
Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)
22:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering with Apollo’s Fire – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)
Traditional: Red River Valley
Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra: Sermon (1941)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)
Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)
Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)
Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)