WCLV Program Guide 07-04-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

John Phillip SOUSA Jack Tar March Wallace Collection/John Wallace

John Phillip SOUSA El Capitan March Wallace Collection/John Wallace

Charles Ives Variations on "America" New York Phil/Kurt Masur

William Schuman "New England Triptych" Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz

0:30:08 Antonin Dvorak String Quartet No. 12 in F, Op. 96, "American" Cleveland String Quartet

Virgil Thomson Ragtime Bass David Dubal, p

Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra City of London Sinfonia/David Amos

George Gershwin "Rhapsody in Blue" Frances Veri, p; Michael Jamanis, p

Leonard Bernstein "On the Waterfront" Symphonic Suite Israel Phil/Leonard Bernstein

James Hewitt The Battle of Trenton (A Grand Military Sonata) E Power Biggs, o (Tannenberg instrument, 1804)

American Anon 19th c The Star Spangled Banner Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell

Charles Tomlinson Griffes "Four Roman Sketches," Op 7 Joseph Fennimore, p

Vincent Persichetti Serenade #10 for Flute and Harp Jadwiga Kotnowska, f; Joanna Kozielska, h

Charles Ives Song, "At the River" (1916) William Sharp, br; Steven Blier, p

Ferde Grofe "Hudson River Suite" Orch/Jan Stulen

Robert Starer "Hudson Valley Suite" (1983) Albany Sym Orch/David Alan Miller

Percy Grainger "Shenandoah" Polyphony/Stephen Layton

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Randall Thompson "Frostiana" New York Choral Society, Manhattan Chamber Orch/Richard Auldon Clark

Morton Gould "Formations: Suite for Marching Band" Seattle Sym Orch Members/Gerard Schwarz

Burleigh "Six Fancies" (1917) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p

Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata in E, H XVI:31 Lola Odiaga, forte-p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat, K. 238 Salzburg Mozarteum Camerata Academica/Geza Anda, p

William Billings Anthem, "Chester" University Of Maryland Cho/Paul Traver

American Trad Yankee Doodle/Chester Robert Shaw Cho, Orch/Robert Shaw

Dudley Buck Concert Variations on "The Star Spangled Banner" Marian Metson, o

Earl Wild "Doo-Dah" Variations Earl Wild, p; Des Moines Sym Orch/Joseph Giunta

Aaron Copland Piano Variations Leo Smit, p

Burleigh "Nature's Voices" (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p

John Phillip SOUSA The Glory of the Yankee Navy Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin

John Phillip SOUSA Easter Monday on the White House Lawn Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin

Samuel Barber "Summer Music," Op. 31 New York Woodwind Quintet

Morton Gould "American Salute" London Phil/Kenneth Klein

Don Gillis "Star-Spangled Symphony" Sinfonia Varsovia/Ian Hobson

06:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey

Traditional: Red River Valley

Traditional: She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

07:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917)

Harold Arlen: I Love a Parade (1931)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture (1976)

Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade (1935)

08:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 3 in a (1949)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021)

09:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

Henry Fillmore: March 'Americans We' (1929)

Samuel A. Ward: America, the Beautiful (1910)

Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939)

Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)

10:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering with Apollo’s Fire – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

11:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna

James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)

Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

13:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986)

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989)

John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

14:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Rob Grier

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)

15:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Mills

Morten Lauridsen: Les Chansons des Roses: Dirait-on (1993)

Morten Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night (2005)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)

16:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey

17:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

18:00 MUSIC FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939)

Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer (1996)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

John Philip Sousa: Fantasy 'The International Congress' (1876)

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1 (1936)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989)

21:00 SPECIAL Fireworks Music Royal and Otherwise

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Robert Russell Bennett: Symphonic Songs for Band (1957)

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (1880)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra: Sermon (1941)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'Home, Sweet Home' (1862)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856)

