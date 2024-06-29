WCLV Program Guide 07-01-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Notturno, "Ecco quel fiero istante," K 436 Clara de Vries, s; Jose Scholte, a; Bas Ramselaar, b; Ensemble

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Notturno, "Mi lagnero tacendo," K 437 Clara de Vries, s; Jose Scholte, a; Bas Ramselaar, b; Ensemble

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D, K. 239, "Serenata notturna" English Concert/Andrew Manze

Heinrich von Biber Serenade in C, "The Night Watchman" Hans-Georg Wimmer, b; Musica Antiqua Koln/Reinhard Goebel

Othmar Schoeck "Penthisilea" Swiss Youth Sym Orch/Andreas Delfs

Othmar Schoeck Twelve Songs of Hafis, Op. 33 Niklaus Tuller, br; Christoph Keller, p

Emile Waldteufel "Grande Vitesse" Galop, Op 146 Slovak Phil/Kurt Redel

Camille Saint-Saens "Danse macabre," Op. 40 Leslie Howard, p

Franz Liszt "Totentanz" Jerome Rose, p; Budapest Phil/Rico Saccani

Pietro Locatelli "L'Arte del Violino," Op 3 Suzanne Lautenbacher, v; Mainz Chamber Orch/Gunter Kehr

Pietro Paolo Borrono "Tocha tocha la Canella" Paul O'Dette, l

Charles-Valentin Alkan 25 Preludes, Op 31 Laurent Martin, p

Jean Francaix "Dixtuor" Boston Symphony Chamber Players

Jean Francaix Divertimento for Flute and Piano (1953) Susan Levitin, f; Gerald Rizzer, p

Johann Wenzel Stamitz Symphony in G New Zealand Chamber Orch/Donald Armstrong

Carl Stamitz Viola Concerto in D, Op. 1 Michael Strauss, vi; Camerata Chicago/Drostan Hall

Franz Joseph Haydn Divertimento No. 1 in D Yizhak Schotten, vi; Katherine Collier, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Claude Debussy "etudes," Bk 2 Lyon National Orch/Jun Markl

Philip Glass Piano etude #20 Vikingur Olafsson, p

Fernando Sor Etudes, Op 6 Goran Krivokapic, g

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat, Op. 127 Amadeus String Quartet

Niels Gade "Et Folkesagn (A Folk Tale)" Danish Radio Sinfonietta/Harry Damgaard

Ottokar Novacek "Perpetuum mobile", Op 5/4 Michael Rabin, v; Orch/Donald Voorhees

Nicolo Paganini Moto perpetuo, Op 11 Michael Rabin, v, Columbia Sym Orch/Donald Voorhees

Ferruccio Busoni Perpetuum mobile Veronica Jochum, p

Johann Strauss II "Perpetuum mobile (Ein musikalischer Scherz)," Op. 257 Vienna Phil/Zubin Mehta

Max Bruch "Scottish Fantasy," Op. 46 Itzhak Perlman, v; Israel Phil/Zubin Mehta

Francesco Durante Concerto #4 in e Concerto Koln

Italian ANON 18th c Prelude after Vivaldi Claire Antonini, theorbo

George Gershwin "Rhapsody in Blue" George Gershwin, p

George Gershwin "Rhapsody in Blue" New World Sym Orch/Michael Tilson Thomas, p

Heinrich Marschner "Der Babu," Op 98 Slovak Phil/Alfred Walter

Albert Lortzing "Ali Pascha" Cologne Radio Orch/Jan Stulen

Carl Maria von Weber "Abu Hassan" Hanover Band/Roy Goodman

Johann Hermann Schein "Banchetto musicale" (1617) Sex Chordae Viol Consort

Afro-American Trad Spiritual, Poor Man Lazarus Singing Sergeants/Philip Waite

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps (1846)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet (1822)

Jean Sibelius: Processional (1938)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)

Paul Taffanel: Finale from Wind Quintet (1900)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

Philippe Gaubert: Tarantelle (1903)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 'Moonlight' (1944)

Traditional: Brian Boru's March

Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Stay with Me (1987)

Remo Pignone: Por el sur (1971)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)

Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

Henry Mancini: Drummer's Delight (1969)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)

Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 1 in F (1877)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 3 (1740)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)

Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Cello (1720)

George Harrison: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 2 in F 'Cambridge' (1883)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 4 in A-Flat (1886)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ezekiel Saw de Wheel'

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Emile Waldteufel: High Speed Galop (1876)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances (1953)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise (1985)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude from Phantasy Quintet (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ignaz Pleyel: Cello Concerto in C (1795)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in a (1787)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony (1994)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 4 in F (1723)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)

Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' (1831)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in B (1770)

Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] (1780)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)

Leos Janácek: Mládí for Wind Sextet (1924)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

David Del Tredici: Farewell (2012)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

