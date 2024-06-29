WCLV Program Guide 07-01-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Notturno, "Ecco quel fiero istante," K 436 Clara de Vries, s; Jose Scholte, a; Bas Ramselaar, b; Ensemble
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Notturno, "Mi lagnero tacendo," K 437 Clara de Vries, s; Jose Scholte, a; Bas Ramselaar, b; Ensemble
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 6 in D, K. 239, "Serenata notturna" English Concert/Andrew Manze
Heinrich von Biber Serenade in C, "The Night Watchman" Hans-Georg Wimmer, b; Musica Antiqua Koln/Reinhard Goebel
Othmar Schoeck "Penthisilea" Swiss Youth Sym Orch/Andreas Delfs
Othmar Schoeck Twelve Songs of Hafis, Op. 33 Niklaus Tuller, br; Christoph Keller, p
Emile Waldteufel "Grande Vitesse" Galop, Op 146 Slovak Phil/Kurt Redel
Camille Saint-Saens "Danse macabre," Op. 40 Leslie Howard, p
Franz Liszt "Totentanz" Jerome Rose, p; Budapest Phil/Rico Saccani
Pietro Locatelli "L'Arte del Violino," Op 3 Suzanne Lautenbacher, v; Mainz Chamber Orch/Gunter Kehr
Pietro Paolo Borrono "Tocha tocha la Canella" Paul O'Dette, l
Charles-Valentin Alkan 25 Preludes, Op 31 Laurent Martin, p
Jean Francaix "Dixtuor" Boston Symphony Chamber Players
Jean Francaix Divertimento for Flute and Piano (1953) Susan Levitin, f; Gerald Rizzer, p
Johann Wenzel Stamitz Symphony in G New Zealand Chamber Orch/Donald Armstrong
Carl Stamitz Viola Concerto in D, Op. 1 Michael Strauss, vi; Camerata Chicago/Drostan Hall
Franz Joseph Haydn Divertimento No. 1 in D Yizhak Schotten, vi; Katherine Collier, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Claude Debussy "etudes," Bk 2 Lyon National Orch/Jun Markl
Philip Glass Piano etude #20 Vikingur Olafsson, p
Fernando Sor Etudes, Op 6 Goran Krivokapic, g
Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat, Op. 127 Amadeus String Quartet
Niels Gade "Et Folkesagn (A Folk Tale)" Danish Radio Sinfonietta/Harry Damgaard
Ottokar Novacek "Perpetuum mobile", Op 5/4 Michael Rabin, v; Orch/Donald Voorhees
Nicolo Paganini Moto perpetuo, Op 11 Michael Rabin, v, Columbia Sym Orch/Donald Voorhees
Ferruccio Busoni Perpetuum mobile Veronica Jochum, p
Johann Strauss II "Perpetuum mobile (Ein musikalischer Scherz)," Op. 257 Vienna Phil/Zubin Mehta
Max Bruch "Scottish Fantasy," Op. 46 Itzhak Perlman, v; Israel Phil/Zubin Mehta
Francesco Durante Concerto #4 in e Concerto Koln
Italian ANON 18th c Prelude after Vivaldi Claire Antonini, theorbo
George Gershwin "Rhapsody in Blue" George Gershwin, p
George Gershwin "Rhapsody in Blue" George Gershwin, p
George Gershwin "Rhapsody in Blue" New World Sym Orch/Michael Tilson Thomas, p
Heinrich Marschner "Der Babu," Op 98 Slovak Phil/Alfred Walter
Albert Lortzing "Ali Pascha" Cologne Radio Orch/Jan Stulen
Carl Maria von Weber "Abu Hassan" Hanover Band/Roy Goodman
Johann Hermann Schein "Banchetto musicale" (1617) Sex Chordae Viol Consort
Afro-American Trad Spiritual, Poor Man Lazarus Singing Sergeants/Philip Waite
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Minuet of the Will-o-the-Wisps (1846)
Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)
Carl Nielsen: Maskarade: Overture (1906)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Congratulations Minuet (1822)
Jean Sibelius: Processional (1938)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)
George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927)
Paul Taffanel: Finale from Wind Quintet (1900)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)
Philippe Gaubert: Tarantelle (1903)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 'Moonlight' (1944)
Traditional: Brian Boru's March
Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Stay with Me (1987)
Remo Pignone: Por el sur (1971)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879)
Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 15 (1865)
Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
Henry Mancini: Drummer's Delight (1969)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 9 in C (1762)
Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 1 in F (1877)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 3 (1740)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 6 in C (1896)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830)
Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite (1938)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Cello (1720)
George Harrison: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 2 in F 'Cambridge' (1883)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 4 in A-Flat (1886)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle (1894)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Ezekiel Saw de Wheel'
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)
John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)
John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)
Emile Waldteufel: High Speed Galop (1876)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Four Dances (1953)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)
Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise (1985)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude from Phantasy Quintet (1912)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ignaz Pleyel: Cello Concerto in C (1795)
Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)
Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in a (1787)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony (1994)
Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 4 in F (1723)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785)
Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' (1831)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in B (1770)
Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] (1780)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G (1880)
Leos Janácek: Mládí for Wind Sextet (1924)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
David Del Tredici: Farewell (2012)
Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)
Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)
Jules Massenet: Elégie (1869)
Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)