WCLV Program Guide 06-19-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Antonio Bazzini La Ronde des lutins, Op 25 Maxim Vengerov, v; Vag Papian, p; Virtuosi Violin Ensemble

Pietro Locatelli L'Arte del Violino, Op 3 Diego Conti, v; I Virtuosi dell'Accademia

Karl Goldmark Overture, In Italien, Op 49 Ireland National Sym/Stephen Gunzenhauser

Edward Elgar In the South (Alassio) Overture, Op. 50 London Phil/Sir Georg Solti

Hugo Wolf Italienisches Liederbuch Ruth Ziesak, s; Andreas Schmidt, br; Rudolf Jansen, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Inter natos mulierum, K 72 Teatro Armonico Stuttgart/Nicol Matt

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 2 in F, K. 280 Glenn Gould, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 11 in A, K. 331 London Trumpet Orchestra

Anton Rubinstein Cello Concerto No. 1, Op. 65 Werner Thomas, vc; Bamberg Sym/Yuri Ahronovitch

Fernando Sor Divertissement, Op 23 Adam Holzman, g

Francois Couperin Pieces a deux clavecins Kenneth Slowik, hc; James Weaver, hc

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Flute Sonata in e, Op 37/2 Irena Grafenauer, f; Ensemble

Jean-Marie Leclair Trio Sonata in b (Op 13) London Baroque

Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boreades (1764) Collegium 1704/Vaclav Luks

Eduard Tubin Symphony #2, The Legendary (1938) Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Sebastian Bach Motet, Ich lasse dich nicht, BWV Anh 159 Gachinger Kantorei; Bach-Collegium Stuttgart/Helmuth Rilling

Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite in e, BWV 996 Sharon Isbin, g

English Anon 17th c Drewries accordes Jakob Lindberg, Paul O'Dette, l's

John Field Piano Concerto #2 in A-Flat Andreas Staier, forte-p; Concerto Koln/David Stern

Fernando Sor Huit petites pieces, Op 24 Adam Holzman, g

Emile Waldteufel Bella Mazurka, Op 113 Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

4:05:02 Jacques Offenbach La belle Helene Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel MMG MWCD-7119 N/A 9:20

Franz von Suppe The Beautiful Galatea Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter

Claude Debussy Song, Beau soir Midori, v; Robert McDonald, p

Niels Gade Symphony #3 in a, Op 15 Stockholm Sinfonietta/Neeme Jarvi

Scottish Anon 17th c Straloch Lute Book Ronn McFarlane, l

Franz Schubert Rosamunde Incidental Music, D 797 Berlin Phil/Wilhelm Furtwangler

Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat, H XVI:52 Evgeny Kissin, p

George Gershwin Oh, Kay! (1926) Pittsburgh Sym/Fritz Reiner

George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture Pittsburgh Sym/Fritz Reiner

George Gershwin Porgy and Bess Orch/George Gershwin

06:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Sam Petrey

Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free (1963)

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1 (1929)

William Grant Still: Africa (1930)

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

07:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Jacqueline Gerber

William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes: Nos. 1-4 (1943)

Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Violin Sonatina (1893)

Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)

08:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Mark Satola

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't Be Weary, Traveler (1921)

09:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights (1935)

Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free (1963)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Benny Golson: Classical Dreams (2020)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

10:00 SPECIAL Take Me to the Water with Vernon Neal – An immersive audio experience with harpist Ashley Jackson that touches on themes from African mythology, the antebellum spiritual tradition and water’s transportive, transmogrifying nature.

Jeremy Charles Thomas: Yemonja

Alice Coltrane: Prema

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson): I'm Troubled in Mind·

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson): The Angels Changed My Name

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson): Deep River

Brandee Younger: Unrest

Margaret Bonds (arr Ashley Jackson): Troubled Water

Traditional (arr Ashley Jackson): Take Me to the Water, with The Known MPLS Choir

11:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Simna

William Grant Still: Serenade (1957)

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

13:00 SPECIAL Juneteenth: Remembrance & Celebration with Steve Staruch and Jeffery Yelverton

William Grant Still: They Left Him Hanging from And They Lynched Him on a Tree--VocalEssence Ensemble Singers & Orchestra, Philip Brunell, conductor

Joel Thompson: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed—University of Michigan Glee Club, Eugene Rogers, conductor

Margaret Bonds: The Negro Speaks of Rivers—Daryl Taylor, tenor; Maria Corley, piano

George Walker: Going to lay down my sword and shield from Folk Songs for Orchestra—Cleveland Chamber Orchestra, Edwin London, conductor

Regina Harris Baiocchi: Hold Out for Joy—Picasso Ensemble

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse Negre from African Suite—London Symphony, Paul Freeman, conductor

Adolphus Hailstork: Shout for Joy—The Aeolians, Jason Max Ferdinand, conductor

14:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Rob Grier

Hale Smith: Ritual and Incantations (1974)

Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

15:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Mills

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Florence Price: Five Preludes (1932)

Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)

Stacey V. Gibbs: The Hymn! (2023)

16:00 SPECIAL Take Me to the Water with Vernon Neal – An immersive audio experience with harpist Ashley Jackson that touches on themes from African mythology, the antebellum spiritual tradition and water’s transportive, transmogrifying nature.

17:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

William Grant Still: And They Lynched Him on a Tree (1940)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights (1935)

Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free (1963)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Benny Golson: Classical Dreams (2020)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

William L. Dawson Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

William Grant Still Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Joseph Monticello, flute; Debra Nagy, oboe and direction; Clay Zeller-Townson, bassoon; Julie Andrijeski & Shelby Yamin, violins; Rebecca Landell, viola da gamba and cello; Mark Edwards, harpsichord (recorded April 14, 2024) Vivaldi

Giovanni Antonio Guido: Presto

Antonio Vivaldi, arr. Debra Nagy: Autumn

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Concerto for flute, oboe, violin, bassoon and continuo,Op. 37 no. 6

Vivaldi, arr. Nagy: Winter

Jean Philippe Rameau, arr. Nagy: Selections from Platée, Les Indes Galantes, and Pièces de Clavecin

Vivaldi, arr. Nagy after Jean-Jacques Rousseau: Spring

21:22 OVATIONS POSTLUDE

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

John Musto: Litany (1987)

Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Duke Ellington: Melancholia (1953)

William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Andre Watts at Carnegie Hall

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 14 in a (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 in F (1778)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat (1839)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes (1906)

Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica (2009)

William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' (1939)

