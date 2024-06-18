WCLV Program Guide 06-19-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Antonio Bazzini La Ronde des lutins, Op 25 Maxim Vengerov, v; Vag Papian, p; Virtuosi Violin Ensemble
Pietro Locatelli L'Arte del Violino, Op 3 Diego Conti, v; I Virtuosi dell'Accademia
Karl Goldmark Overture, In Italien, Op 49 Ireland National Sym/Stephen Gunzenhauser
Edward Elgar In the South (Alassio) Overture, Op. 50 London Phil/Sir Georg Solti
Hugo Wolf Italienisches Liederbuch Ruth Ziesak, s; Andreas Schmidt, br; Rudolf Jansen, p
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Inter natos mulierum, K 72 Teatro Armonico Stuttgart/Nicol Matt
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 2 in F, K. 280 Glenn Gould, p
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 11 in A, K. 331 London Trumpet Orchestra
Anton Rubinstein Cello Concerto No. 1, Op. 65 Werner Thomas, vc; Bamberg Sym/Yuri Ahronovitch
Fernando Sor Divertissement, Op 23 Adam Holzman, g
Francois Couperin Pieces a deux clavecins Kenneth Slowik, hc; James Weaver, hc
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Flute Sonata in e, Op 37/2 Irena Grafenauer, f; Ensemble
Jean-Marie Leclair Trio Sonata in b (Op 13) London Baroque
Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boreades (1764) Collegium 1704/Vaclav Luks
Eduard Tubin Symphony #2, The Legendary (1938) Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi
Fernando Sor Divertissement, Op 23 Adam Holzman, g
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Johann Sebastian Bach Motet, Ich lasse dich nicht, BWV Anh 159 Gachinger Kantorei; Bach-Collegium Stuttgart/Helmuth Rilling
Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite in e, BWV 996 Sharon Isbin, g
English Anon 17th c Drewries accordes Jakob Lindberg, Paul O'Dette, l's
John Field Piano Concerto #2 in A-Flat Andreas Staier, forte-p; Concerto Koln/David Stern
Fernando Sor Huit petites pieces, Op 24 Adam Holzman, g
Emile Waldteufel Bella Mazurka, Op 113 Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel
4:05:02 Jacques Offenbach La belle Helene Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel MMG MWCD-7119 N/A 9:20
Franz von Suppe The Beautiful Galatea Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter
Claude Debussy Song, Beau soir Midori, v; Robert McDonald, p
Niels Gade Symphony #3 in a, Op 15 Stockholm Sinfonietta/Neeme Jarvi
Scottish Anon 17th c Straloch Lute Book Ronn McFarlane, l
Franz Schubert Rosamunde Incidental Music, D 797 Berlin Phil/Wilhelm Furtwangler
Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat, H XVI:52 Evgeny Kissin, p
George Gershwin Oh, Kay! (1926) Pittsburgh Sym/Fritz Reiner
George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture Pittsburgh Sym/Fritz Reiner
George Gershwin Porgy and Bess Orch/George Gershwin
06:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Sam Petrey
Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free (1963)
Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1 (1929)
William Grant Still: Africa (1930)
Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)
07:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Jacqueline Gerber
William Grant Still: Lyric Quartette (1945)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)
Betty Jackson King: Four Seasonal Sketches (1955)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes: Nos. 1-4 (1943)
Antonín Dvorák: Larghetto from Violin Sonatina (1893)
Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)
08:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Mark Satola
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't Be Weary, Traveler (1921)
09:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights (1935)
Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free (1963)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'
Benny Golson: Classical Dreams (2020)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
10:00 SPECIAL Take Me to the Water with Vernon Neal – An immersive audio experience with harpist Ashley Jackson that touches on themes from African mythology, the antebellum spiritual tradition and water’s transportive, transmogrifying nature.
Jeremy Charles Thomas: Yemonja
Alice Coltrane: Prema
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson): I'm Troubled in Mind·
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson): The Angels Changed My Name
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (arr Ashley Jackson): Deep River
Brandee Younger: Unrest
Margaret Bonds (arr Ashley Jackson): Troubled Water
Traditional (arr Ashley Jackson): Take Me to the Water, with The Known MPLS Choir
11:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Simna
William Grant Still: Serenade (1957)
Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)
Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c (1808)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)
13:00 SPECIAL Juneteenth: Remembrance & Celebration with Steve Staruch and Jeffery Yelverton
William Grant Still: They Left Him Hanging from And They Lynched Him on a Tree--VocalEssence Ensemble Singers & Orchestra, Philip Brunell, conductor
Joel Thompson: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed—University of Michigan Glee Club, Eugene Rogers, conductor
Margaret Bonds: The Negro Speaks of Rivers—Daryl Taylor, tenor; Maria Corley, piano
George Walker: Going to lay down my sword and shield from Folk Songs for Orchestra—Cleveland Chamber Orchestra, Edwin London, conductor
Regina Harris Baiocchi: Hold Out for Joy—Picasso Ensemble
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse Negre from African Suite—London Symphony, Paul Freeman, conductor
Adolphus Hailstork: Shout for Joy—The Aeolians, Jason Max Ferdinand, conductor
14:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Rob Grier
Hale Smith: Ritual and Incantations (1974)
Florence Price: Piano Sonata in e (1932)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
15:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with John Mills
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Florence Price: Five Preludes (1932)
Ulysses Kay: Six Dances for String Orchestra (1954)
Stacey V. Gibbs: The Hymn! (2023)
17:00 MUSIC FOR JUNETEENTH with Bill O’Connell
Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)
Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)
William Grant Still: And They Lynched Him on a Tree (1940)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights (1935)
Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free (1963)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'
Benny Golson: Classical Dreams (2020)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
William L. Dawson Negro Folk Symphony (1934)
William Grant Still Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)
20:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices – Joseph Monticello, flute; Debra Nagy, oboe and direction; Clay Zeller-Townson, bassoon; Julie Andrijeski & Shelby Yamin, violins; Rebecca Landell, viola da gamba and cello; Mark Edwards, harpsichord (recorded April 14, 2024) Vivaldi
Giovanni Antonio Guido: Presto
Antonio Vivaldi, arr. Debra Nagy: Autumn
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Concerto for flute, oboe, violin, bassoon and continuo,Op. 37 no. 6
Vivaldi, arr. Nagy: Winter
Jean Philippe Rameau, arr. Nagy: Selections from Platée, Les Indes Galantes, and Pièces de Clavecin
Vivaldi, arr. Nagy after Jean-Jacques Rousseau: Spring
21:22 OVATIONS POSTLUDE
Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)
John Musto: Litany (1987)
Florence Price: Adagio from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)
Duke Ellington: Melancholia (1953)
William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Andre Watts at Carnegie Hall
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 14 in a (1823)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12 in F (1778)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Romance from Violin Concerto (1945)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)
Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)
Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat (1839)
Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)
Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes (1906)
Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica (2009)
William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' (1939)