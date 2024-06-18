Revisiting the Nathaniel Dett Chorale Debut Album

Listen to the Lambs—Nathaniel Dett Chorale/Brainerd Blyden-Taylor (Marquis Classics 293)

Here’s a rediscovery, a 2002 release that’s part of a harvest of albums recently uncovered during an intra-office relocation! The debut recording of the Nathaniel Dett Chorale features the most enduring songs of inspiration, hymns, and arrangements of spirituals by the choir's namesake, Canadian composer R. Nathaniel Dett. The Dett Chorale is Canada's first professional choral group dedicated to Afrocentric music of all styles including classical, spiritual, gospel, jazz, folk and blues. The Chorale is comprised of classically trained, multi-faceted singers whose work seeks to challenge us to broaden our vision to include all styles and genres of music in the traditions of the African Diaspora. Dett himself was born in Ontario in 1882 and died in 1943. He was dedicated to the cause of Black music, winning prizes from Harvard University in 1920 for his paper, The Emancipation of Negro Music and for his motet, Don't Be Weary Traveller, the piece that opens this collection. Of special interest is The Chariot Jubilee, a setting of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot for tenor, chorus and organ that lasts 13 warm-hearted minutes.

Track Listing

Don't Be Weary, Traveler

I'll Never Turn Back No More

Let Us Cheer The Weary Traveler

Hew 'Round the Tree

Baptism

Listen To The Lambs

Weeping Mary

O Holy Lord

The Chariot Jubilee

On That Sabbath Morn

Dust, Dust And Ashes

Ave Maria

Go Not Far From Me, O God

