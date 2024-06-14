WCLV Program Guide 06-16-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Carl Maria von Weber Overture, Der Beherrscher der Geister, Op 122 Hanover Band/Roy Goodman
Robert Schumann Piano Sonata No. 3 in f, Op. 14, Grande Sonate or Concerto Without Orchestra Jerome Rose, p
John Jenkins Six Airs New York Kammermusiker/Ilona Pederson
Anonymous Six Dances The City Musick
Daniel Bacheler Galliard Paul O'Dette, l
Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 Kenneth Gilbert, hc
Georg Philipp Telemann Flute, Violin & Cello Concerto in A S. Milan, f; J. Potter, vc; Camerata of St Andrew/L. Friedman,v
Gabriel Faure Violin Sonata #1 in A, Op 13 James Galway, f; Christopher O'Riley, p
Nicolle Des celliers de hesdi Ung vray musicien Ensemble Clement Janequin
Horatio Parker Scherzo Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell
Aaron Copland Billy the Kid London Sym Orch/Aaron Copland
Leonard Bernstein Seven Anniversaries Zuill Bailey, vc; Lara Downes, p
Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata in b minor, BWV 1030 Marina Piccinini, f; Brasil Guitar Duo
Antonio Vivaldi Two-Mandolin Concerto in G, R 532 Pepe Romero, g; Celin Romero, g; San Antonio Sym Orch/Victor Alessandro
Marlos Nobre Ciclo Nordestino Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, g's
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Darius Milhaud Caramel Mou, Op. 68 Ian Hobson, p
Darius Milhaud Trois Rag-Caprices, Op. 78 Ian Hobson, p
Darius Milhaud La Creation du monde, Op. 81 Ulster Orch/Yan-Pascal Tortelier
William Billings Fuguing Tune, Creation His Majestie's Clerkes/Paul Hillier
Andre Cardinal Destouches Ballet, Les Elements Limoges Baroque Ensemble
Antonin Dvorak Slavonic Rhapsodies, Op 45 Slovak Phil/Zdenek Kosler
Zdenek Fibich Moods, Impressions and Reminiscences Marian Lapshansky, p
Domenico Scarlatti Clavier Sonata in e, Kk 394 (L 275) Scott Ross, hc
Charles Avison Concerto grosso #2 in G, after Domenico Scarlatti St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner
Bela Bartok Concerto for Orchestra Melbourne Sym Orch/Hiroyuki Iwaki
Bela Bartok Ten Easy Pieces Bela Bartok, p
Heinrich von Biber Sonata No. 7 a 5 in C, for 2 trumpets and strings Freiburg Baroque Orch Consort
Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet #16 in F, Op 135 Medici String Quartet
John Ireland Piano Concerto in E-Flat John Lenehan, p; Royal Liverpool Phil/John Wilson
Heitor Villa-Lobos Twelve Etudes for Guitar (1928) Pepe Romero, g
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 8 in A (1776)
Pedro I of Brazil: Credo (1821)
Franz Schubert: Mass No. 2 in G (1815)
Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'O Welt, ich muss dich lassen' (1896)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bringing Back Biggs – as documents of older repertoire and instruments, these recordings by E. Power Biggs, newly re-mastered, introduced millions of Americans to the sound of historic European pipe organs.
LEONIN: Haec dies.
PEROTIN: Confitemini Domino.
CONRAD PAUMANN: Mit ganczem Willen (1435 Anonymous/Notre Dame de Valere Basilica, Sion, Switzerland)
PADRE ANTONIO SOLER (trans. Biggs): Emperor’s Fanfare, fr Concerto No. 6.
JEAN-FRANÇOIS DANDRIEU: Duo de chasse (1797 Verdalonga/Toledo Cathedral).
RAFAEL ANGLÉS: Aria in d.
JUAN CABANILLES: Batalla Imperial (1702 Liborna/Segovia Cathedral, Spain)
GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI: 2 Galliards in g (1475 da Prato/San Petronio Basilica, Bologna, Italy). FRESCOBALDI: Capriccio sopra la Battaglia (1596 Malamini/San Petronio, Bologna)
JOHN DUNSTABLE: Agincourt Song.
THOMAS PRESTON: Uppon la me re (1670 Smith, attrib./Adlington Hall, Cheshire, England) Columbia 30445
CLAUDE BALBASTRE: Joseph est bien marié (1730 A & J-A Silberman/St. Maurice Abbey, Ebersmunster, Alsace)
J. S. BACH: Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 676 (1553 Niehoff/St. John’s Church, Lüneburg, Germany).
PIETER CORNET: Courante –1725 F.C. Schnitger/Grote Kerk, Alkmaar, Netherlands)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Juneteenth & Summer – Sacred choral and organ music to help us celebrate Juneteenth, as well as the transition to the more laid-back season of Summer.
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata (1620)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1724)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La gallina (1863)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)
Carl Reinecke: Flute Concerto in D (1908)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 20 in B-Flat (1790)
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Reena Esmail: Varsha (Rain) Claire Bryant, cello
Kaija Saariaho: Aile du Songe Concerto for Flute and Orchestra Lorna McGhee, flute; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY
Reena Esmail: The Light is the Same Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Duke Ellington, arr. Darvarova, Wall: Black Beauty Elmira Darvarova, violin; Howard Wall, horn
Alma Mahler: In Meines Vaters Garten Elise Caluwaerts, soprano; Marianna Shirinyan, piano
Enrique Granados: Goyescas, Op. 11 : Movement 1: Los Requiebros Angie Zhang, piano American Pianists Awards 2025 Sneak Preview, Steinway Hall, NY
Grazyna Bacewicz: Piano Quintet No. 1 David Fung, piano; Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC
Duke Ellington: Cotton Club Stomp (encore) Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC
14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Christian Macelaru, conductor; Russ de Luna, English horn
Wynton Marsalis: Two Movements from ‘Blues Symphony’
Outi Tarkiainen: Milky Ways
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f Op 10
Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Elena Ziegler, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/3/2024
Valerie Coleman: Umoja
Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in D minor
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022
Guest Host Orli Shaham finds common ground with a pair of siblings who remind her of growing up with her brother Gil. A lively quartet from Chicago plays Ravel. A teen soprano speaks about representation in classical music and connecting with a composer who shares her heritage. A talented young pianist talks about having pianist parents.
Xavier Ip, 17, cello, from Watertown, MA Papillon, Op. 77 Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)
Jacob, 16, violin and Ezra Lewis, 11, piano, from Newton, MA 21 Hungarian Dances for Violin and Piano, No. 1 Johannes Brahms (1833 - 1897) arr. Joseph Joachim
Katrina Franco, 18, voice (soprano), from San Francisco, CA Mutya ng PasigNicanor Abelardo (1893-1934)
At the Break Orli Shaham, piano – Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, III. Rondo alla Turca Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)
Elisa Plano, 15, piano, from Mendon, MA In the Bottoms, Mvmt 4, Barcarolle – Morning R. Nathaniel Dett (1882 - 1943)
Sprezzatura Quartet, teenage string quartet, from Frankfort, IL String Quartet in F major, Mvmt 2 Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937)
Close: from Orli Shaham, piano Piano Sonata No. 5 in G major, K.283, III. Presto Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Paul Dukas: La Péri (1912)
Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen Suite (1895)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Set 1 Nos. 3 in A minor, 4 in C Major, 5 in D minor — Maria Corley, piano
H. Leslie Adams: The Wider View — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano
H. Leslie Adams: Etude Set 1 No. 6 in D major — Maria Corley, piano
H. Leslie Adams: Nightsongs — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano
H. Leslie Adams: Amazing Grace — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano.
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Paid Leave for All with Dawn Huckelbridge, Founding Director of Paid Leave for All.
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
William Byrd: Christe qui lux es et dies (1600)
George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)
Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)