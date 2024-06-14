WCLV Program Guide 06-16-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Carl Maria von Weber Overture, Der Beherrscher der Geister, Op 122 Hanover Band/Roy Goodman

Robert Schumann Piano Sonata No. 3 in f, Op. 14, Grande Sonate or Concerto Without Orchestra Jerome Rose, p

John Jenkins Six Airs New York Kammermusiker/Ilona Pederson

Anonymous Six Dances The City Musick

Daniel Bacheler Galliard Paul O'Dette, l

Johann Sebastian Bach The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 Kenneth Gilbert, hc

Georg Philipp Telemann Flute, Violin & Cello Concerto in A S. Milan, f; J. Potter, vc; Camerata of St Andrew/L. Friedman,v

Gabriel Faure Violin Sonata #1 in A, Op 13 James Galway, f; Christopher O'Riley, p

Nicolle Des celliers de hesdi Ung vray musicien Ensemble Clement Janequin

Horatio Parker Scherzo Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell

Aaron Copland Billy the Kid London Sym Orch/Aaron Copland

Leonard Bernstein Seven Anniversaries Zuill Bailey, vc; Lara Downes, p

Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata in b minor, BWV 1030 Marina Piccinini, f; Brasil Guitar Duo

Antonio Vivaldi Two-Mandolin Concerto in G, R 532 Pepe Romero, g; Celin Romero, g; San Antonio Sym Orch/Victor Alessandro

Marlos Nobre Ciclo Nordestino Sergio Assad, Odair Assad, g's

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Darius Milhaud Caramel Mou, Op. 68 Ian Hobson, p

Darius Milhaud Trois Rag-Caprices, Op. 78 Ian Hobson, p

Darius Milhaud La Creation du monde, Op. 81 Ulster Orch/Yan-Pascal Tortelier

William Billings Fuguing Tune, Creation His Majestie's Clerkes/Paul Hillier

Andre Cardinal Destouches Ballet, Les Elements Limoges Baroque Ensemble

Antonin Dvorak Slavonic Rhapsodies, Op 45 Slovak Phil/Zdenek Kosler

Zdenek Fibich Moods, Impressions and Reminiscences Marian Lapshansky, p

Domenico Scarlatti Clavier Sonata in e, Kk 394 (L 275) Scott Ross, hc

Charles Avison Concerto grosso #2 in G, after Domenico Scarlatti St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Bela Bartok Concerto for Orchestra Melbourne Sym Orch/Hiroyuki Iwaki

Bela Bartok Ten Easy Pieces Bela Bartok, p

Heinrich von Biber Sonata No. 7 a 5 in C, for 2 trumpets and strings Freiburg Baroque Orch Consort

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet #16 in F, Op 135 Medici String Quartet

John Ireland Piano Concerto in E-Flat John Lenehan, p; Royal Liverpool Phil/John Wilson

Heitor Villa-Lobos Twelve Etudes for Guitar (1928) Pepe Romero, g

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 8 in A (1776)

Pedro I of Brazil: Credo (1821)

Franz Schubert: Mass No. 2 in G (1815)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'O Welt, ich muss dich lassen' (1896)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bringing Back Biggs – as documents of older repertoire and instruments, these recordings by E. Power Biggs, newly re-mastered, introduced millions of Americans to the sound of historic European pipe organs.

LEONIN: Haec dies.

PEROTIN: Confitemini Domino.

CONRAD PAUMANN: Mit ganczem Willen (1435 Anonymous/Notre Dame de Valere Basilica, Sion, Switzerland)

PADRE ANTONIO SOLER (trans. Biggs): Emperor’s Fanfare, fr Concerto No. 6.

JEAN-FRANÇOIS DANDRIEU: Duo de chasse (1797 Verdalonga/Toledo Cathedral).

RAFAEL ANGLÉS: Aria in d.

JUAN CABANILLES: Batalla Imperial (1702 Liborna/Segovia Cathedral, Spain)

GIROLAMO FRESCOBALDI: 2 Galliards in g (1475 da Prato/San Petronio Basilica, Bologna, Italy). FRESCOBALDI: Capriccio sopra la Battaglia (1596 Malamini/San Petronio, Bologna)

JOHN DUNSTABLE: Agincourt Song.

THOMAS PRESTON: Uppon la me re (1670 Smith, attrib./Adlington Hall, Cheshire, England) Columbia 30445

CLAUDE BALBASTRE: Joseph est bien marié (1730 A & J-A Silberman/St. Maurice Abbey, Ebersmunster, Alsace)

J. S. BACH: Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 676 (1553 Niehoff/St. John’s Church, Lüneburg, Germany).

PIETER CORNET: Courante –1725 F.C. Schnitger/Grote Kerk, Alkmaar, Netherlands)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Juneteenth & Summer – Sacred choral and organ music to help us celebrate Juneteenth, as well as the transition to the more laid-back season of Summer.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata (1620)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1724)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: La gallina (1863)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)

Carl Reinecke: Flute Concerto in D (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 20 in B-Flat (1790)

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Reena Esmail: Varsha (Rain) Claire Bryant, cello

Kaija Saariaho: Aile du Songe Concerto for Flute and Orchestra Lorna McGhee, flute; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY

Reena Esmail: The Light is the Same Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Duke Ellington, arr. Darvarova, Wall: Black Beauty Elmira Darvarova, violin; Howard Wall, horn

Alma Mahler: In Meines Vaters Garten Elise Caluwaerts, soprano; Marianna Shirinyan, piano

Enrique Granados: Goyescas, Op. 11 : Movement 1: Los Requiebros Angie Zhang, piano American Pianists Awards 2025 Sneak Preview, Steinway Hall, NY

Grazyna Bacewicz: Piano Quintet No. 1 David Fung, piano; Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Duke Ellington: Cotton Club Stomp (encore) Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Christian Macelaru, conductor; Russ de Luna, English horn

Wynton Marsalis: Two Movements from ‘Blues Symphony’

Outi Tarkiainen: Milky Ways

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1 in f Op 10

Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Elena Ziegler, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/3/2024

Valerie Coleman: Umoja

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in D minor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022

Guest Host Orli Shaham finds common ground with a pair of siblings who remind her of growing up with her brother Gil. A lively quartet from Chicago plays Ravel. A teen soprano speaks about representation in classical music and connecting with a composer who shares her heritage. A talented young pianist talks about having pianist parents.

Xavier Ip, 17, cello, from Watertown, MA Papillon, Op. 77 Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Jacob, 16, violin and Ezra Lewis, 11, piano, from Newton, MA 21 Hungarian Dances for Violin and Piano, No. 1 Johannes Brahms (1833 - 1897) arr. Joseph Joachim

Katrina Franco, 18, voice (soprano), from San Francisco, CA Mutya ng PasigNicanor Abelardo (1893-1934)

At the Break Orli Shaham, piano – Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, III. Rondo alla Turca Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Elisa Plano, 15, piano, from Mendon, MA In the Bottoms, Mvmt 4, Barcarolle – Morning R. Nathaniel Dett (1882 - 1943)

Sprezzatura Quartet, teenage string quartet, from Frankfort, IL String Quartet in F major, Mvmt 2 Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937)

Close: from Orli Shaham, piano Piano Sonata No. 5 in G major, K.283, III. Presto Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Paul Dukas: La Péri (1912)

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello 'Double' (1887)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen Suite (1895)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes Set 1 Nos. 3 in A minor, 4 in C Major, 5 in D minor — Maria Corley, piano

H. Leslie Adams: The Wider View — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano

H. Leslie Adams: Etude Set 1 No. 6 in D major — Maria Corley, piano

H. Leslie Adams: Nightsongs — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano

H. Leslie Adams: Amazing Grace — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Paid Leave for All with Dawn Huckelbridge, Founding Director of Paid Leave for All.

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

William Byrd: Christe qui lux es et dies (1600)

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

