WCLV Program Guide 06-15-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Christoph Willibald Gluck Orpheus and Eurydice Emmanuel Pahud, flute Rotterdam Phil/Yannick Nezet-Seguin

Luigi Boccherini Flute Quintet in d, Op. 17/3 Alexandre Magnini, f; Janacek Quartet

Serge Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat, Op. 100 French National Radio Orch/Jean Martinon

Reinhold Gliere Twelve Sketches, Op. 47 Anthony Goldstone, p

Franz Schubert Rosamunde Incidental Music, D 797 Berlin Phil/Wilhelm Furtwangler

Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde Berlin Phil/Wilhelm Furtwangler

Joaquin Rodrigo Cinco piezas infantiles (1924) Royal Phil/Enrique Batiz

Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite Jean-Bernard Pommier, p

Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Indes Galantes Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall

Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 156, Ich steh mit einem Fuss im Grabe (I stand with one foot in the grave) Gary Schocker, f; Jason Vieaux, g

Johann Sebastian Bach Clavier Concerto No. 1 in d minor, BWV 1052 Ivor Bolton, hc; St James's Baroque Players

Johann Pachelbel Chorale Prelude, Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Franz Haselbock, o

Anthony Louis Scarmolin Symphony #3, Sinfonia Breve Polish Radio National Sym Orch/Joel Eric Suben

Aaron Copland Short Symphony (Symphony No. 2) St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Charles Ives Song, At the River (1916) William Sharp, br; Steven Blier, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Samuel Scheidt Canzona Gallicam New Mexico Brass Quintet

Serge Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64 Boston Sym Orch/Seiji Ozawa

Serge Prokofiev Six Pieces from Cinderella, Op. 102 Frederic Chiu, p

Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert

Serge Prokofiev Ballet, On the Dnieper, Op. 51 Monte Carlo Phil/James DePreist

Friedrich Dotzauer Etude #32 in d Janos Starker, vc

Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048 Los Romeros

Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 Berlin Academy for Ancient Music

Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto #3, Op 50 (1952) Johnson, p; Slovenian Radio Sym/Freeman

Arthur Foote Three Pieces, Op 31b Fenwick Smith, f; Randall Hodgkinson, p

Charles Ives Song, The Greatest Man (1921) Gerald Finley, br; Julius Drake, p

Claude Debussy Estampes (1903) Quebec Sym Orch/Yoav Talmi

Claude Debussy La Puerta del Vino Pavlina Dokovska, p

Claude Debussy Images, Set 3, for Orchestra Montreal Sym Orch

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Cello Concerto in B-Flat, Wq 171 Anner Bylsma, vc; Age of Enlightenment Orch/Gustav Leonhardt

Johann Sebastian Bach Little Preludes, BWV 924/932 Kathleen McIntosh, hc

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Antonio Lauro Seis por Derecho Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion

Antonio Lauro Vals Venezolano No. 3 (Venezuelan Waltz No. 3) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion

Manuel de Falla 7 Popular Spanish Songs (el Pano moruno, Nana, Cancion, Polo, Seguidilla Murciana) Angele Dubeau, violin La Pieta

Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in f, Op. 21 Ingrid Fliter, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jun Markl

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart String Quartet No. 1 in G, K. 80 Abel Tomas Realp, Vera Marinez Mehner, violins; Jonathan Brown, viola; Arnau Tomas Realp, cello Cuarteto Casals

Ernesto Halffter Danza de la gitana (arr. by Jascha Heifetz) Hideko Udagawa, violin; Pavel Gililov, piano

Lorenzo Palomo Shattered Smile of a Star, from Andalusian Nocturnes Pepe Romero, guitar Seville Royal Symphony Orchestra Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Joaquin Rodrigo Pereludio al gallo mananero (Prelude to the Dawn Cockerel) Artur Pizarro, piano

Alexander Glazunov Raymonda, suite from the ballet Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jose Serebrier

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Reena Esmail: Varsha (Rain) Claire Bryant, cello

Kaija Saariaho: Aile du Songe Concerto for Flute and Orchestra Lorna McGhee, flute; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Eric Ebbenga from New York City, NY

Reena Esmail: The Light is the Same Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Duke Ellington, arr. Darvarova, Wall: Black Beauty Elmira Darvarova, violin; Howard Wall, horn

Alma Mahler: In Meines Vaters Garten Elise Caluwaerts, soprano; Marianna Shirinyan, piano

Enrique Granados: Goyescas, Op. 11 : Movement 1: Los Requiebros Angie Zhang, piano American Pianists Awards 2025 Sneak Preview, Steinway Hall, NY

Grazyna Bacewicz: Piano Quintet No. 1 David Fung, piano; Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Duke Ellington: Cotton Club Stomp (encore) Verona Quartet Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series 36th Season, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 5 (1813)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d (1720)

Jacques Ibert: Divertissement (1930)

Joseph Lanner: Whirlwind Galop (1839)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée (1720)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum (1924)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones (1597)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

John Novacek: Intoxication Rag (1998)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022

Guest Host Orli Shaham finds common ground with a pair of siblings who remind her of growing up with her brother Gil. A lively quartet from Chicago plays Ravel. A teen soprano speaks about representation in classical music and connecting with a composer who shares her heritage. A talented young pianist talks about having pianist parents.

Xavier Ip, 17, cello, from Watertown, MA Papillon, Op. 77 (3:15) Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Jacob, 16, violin and Ezra Lewis, 11, piano, from Newton, MA 21 Hungarian Dances for Violin and Piano, No. 1 (3:30) Johannes Brahms (1833 - 1897) arr. Joseph Joachim

Katrina Franco, 18, voice (soprano), from San Francisco, CA Mutya ng Pasig (4:30) Nicanor Abelardo (1893-1934)

At the Break Orli Shaham, piano – Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, III. Rondo alla Turca Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Elisa Plano, 15, piano, from Mendon, MA In the Bottoms, Mvmt 4, Barcarolle – Morning (5:00) R. Nathaniel Dett (1882 - 1943)

Sprezzatura Quartet, teenage string quartet, from Frankfort, IL String Quartet in F major, Mvmt 2 (6:30) Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937)

Close: from Orli Shaham, piano Piano Sonata No. 5 in G major, K.283, III. Presto Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Chaconne (1680)

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Aram Khachaturian: Finale from Violin Concerto (1940)

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Cécile Chaminade: Concertino for Flute & Orchestra (1902)

15:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts

Mozart at His Early Best

Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra, Donald Runnicles, conductor; Sue Heineman, bassoon

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-flat K 191

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No 25 in G minor K 183

16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Joaquin Turina: Piano Quartet in a Op 67--Wu Qian, piano; Paul Huang, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nick Canellakis, cello

Gaspar Cassadó: Piano Trio in C--Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Danbi Um, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello

Preview: Johannes Brahms: Movements 1 & 2 from Cello Sonata in F Op 99--Steven Isserlis

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars: Virtuosos Play John Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2003 on Stage and Screen

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A (1791)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – A Far Cry Chamber Orchestra

Shelley Washington: Say

Andrea Casarrubios: Overture and Chorale

Johann Sebastiann Bach: Chaconne from Partita in D minor for Solo Violin BWV 1004

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 in d ‘Death and the Maiden’

Sergei Prokofiev: Visions Fugitives

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet; Sonya Headlam & Amanda Powell, sopranos; Timothy Culver, tenor; Brian Keith Johnson, bass; Akron Symphony Chorus

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Jessie Montgomery: Strum

Jennifer Higdon: Reel Time

Clarice Assad: Bohemian Queen

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Mass in c K 427 ‘Great’

23:50 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Johannes Brahms: Sapphische Ode (1884)

Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992)

