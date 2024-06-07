WCLV Program Guide 06-08-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Joaquin Gutierrez Heras Sonata Simple para Flauta y Piano Merrie Siegel, flute; Jay Mauchley, piano
Isolina Carillo Dos gardenias (arr. by Pancho Amat) Joaquin Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana
Javier Pedrá Merenge Clerch (arr. by Pancho Amat) Joaquin Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana
Manuel de Falla El sombrero de tres picos (The Three-Cornered Hat) (Complete Ballet) Raquel Lojendio, soprano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena
Pablo Ziegler Milonga del adios Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano
Pablo Ziegler Elegante Canyenguito Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano
Federico Moreno Torroba Puertas de Madrid Fernando Colas; Javier Grande, guitars Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley
Olaya Munoz Provincianita Quintet of the Americas
Julio Gomez Un miragre vos direi Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luís García
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Robert Honstein: Soul House: Copper Beech Hub New Music
Richard Wagner: Prelude & Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde, WWV 90 Felicia Moore, soprano; Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Mathew Neeley calling from Goleta, California
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 "Appassionata" Movement 1 Allegro assai Andrew von Oeyen, piano
Takuma Itoh: Wavelengths Hub New Music
Alexander Glazunov: String Quartet No. 5 Movement 2: Scherzo St. Petersburg String Quartet
Carlos Salzedo: Ballade Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Henriette Renie: Danse des Lutins Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda Suite, Op. 57a, Movement 9 Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
Marius Flothuis: Pour le tombeau d’Orphee danse elegiaque pour harpe seule Op. 37 Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
Gabriel Faure: Impromptu Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite (1962)
Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)
Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Stu Philips: Battlestar Galactica: Main title (1978)
Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)
Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet (1889)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2024
We’re sharing an array of music of varying flavors ranging from a playful performance of Cassadó to a modern piano work inspired by the city of Las Vegas and a fiery piece performed on erhu. We also meet a teen composer and reflect on the healing power of music.
Mira Kardan, 17, Cello, from Los Angeles, CA Dance of the Green Devil by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966)
Kate Shao, 15, Piano, from Albuquerque, NM Viva! Vegas: Show City, Show Girl by Hiromi (b. 1979)
Daniel De La Cruz, 17, Viola, from Laguna Niguel, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Myrthen, Op. 25, No. 1. Widmung, arr. for viola and piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)
Song Without Words Op. 30 No. 1 in E flat major by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847) performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Soomin Oh, 15, Flute, from Austin, TX Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major - I. Allegro cantabile by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989)
Mary Brook Hartmann, 17, Cello, from Sugar Land, TX Behind the Barrier for Solo Cello by Mary Brook Hartmann (b. 2006)
Brian Zhu, 17, Erhu, from Andover, MA The Sun Shines on Tashkurgan by Chen Gang (b.1935) performed by Brian Zhu, erhu, and Peter Dugan, piano
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder – final broadcast of the season
The Metropolitan Opera brings its 2023-24 season of radio broadcasts to a close with a sublime opera about the eternal power of music: Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice, performed live from the Met stage. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo stars as Orpheus, the renowned musician of mythology, and soprano Ying Fang is his beloved Eurydice, whom he vows to rescue from the underworld. Soprano Elena Villalón makes her network broadcast debut as the god Amore, and J. David Jackson leads the Met orchestra and chorus in Gluck’s expressive, elegant, and moving score.
14:55 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)
Sir William Walton: Capriccio burlesco (1968)
Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons (1899)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev – Screen to Concert Hall
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé: Suite—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Part 1—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 2 & 3—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer
Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 5 & 7—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Lerner & Loewe’s ‘Brigadoon’
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Danish National Symphony, Tugan Sokhiev, conductor; Renaud Capuçon, violin
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Richard Strauss: Violin Concerto in D minor
Ernest Chausson: Symphony in B-flat
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5—Danish National Symphony, Fabio Luisi, conductor
22:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire ¡Hispania! A Voyage from Spain to the Americas
Jeannette Sorrell, director, harpsichordist; Sophia Burgos, Andréa Walker sopranos; Jeremias Garcia, flamenco guitar
trad. Catalan, arr. J. Sorrell: El Cant dels Ocells; Santa Maria, Strela do Dia
Diego Ortiz: Recercada primera sobre 'La Spagna'; Recercada segunda sobre el Passamezzo moderno
Antonio Martin y Coll: Danza del Acha
Juan Del Encina: Oy Comamos y Bebamos
Marizápalos
Anonymous Peruvian Ballad from the Codice Zuola, 17th c., arr. J. Sorrell
Juan Gutierrez de Padilla: A la Xacara, Xacarilla
trad. Mexican, arr. J. Sorrell: Xacara
Santiago de Murcia: Gaitas; Fandango
Fandangos de Huelva
Andrea Falconieri: Folias della Spagna
trad. Sephardic Ladino ballad: Nani Nani
Francisco Tarrega: Capricho Árabe
Manuel de Falla: Vivan los que rien from La Vida Breve
Rafael Hernandez Marin: Lamento Borincano
Juan Arañes:Un Sarao da le Chacona
23:30 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)
Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)
Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude No. 10 (1933)