WCLV Program Guide 06-08-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Joaquin Gutierrez Heras Sonata Simple para Flauta y Piano Merrie Siegel, flute; Jay Mauchley, piano

Isolina Carillo Dos gardenias (arr. by Pancho Amat) Joaquin Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana

Javier Pedrá Merenge Clerch (arr. by Pancho Amat) Joaquin Clerch, guitar; Pancho Amat, tres, cuatro; Annette Maiburg, flute; Alexander Raymat, percussion Classica Cubana

Manuel de Falla El sombrero de tres picos (The Three-Cornered Hat) (Complete Ballet) Raquel Lojendio, soprano BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena

Pablo Ziegler Milonga del adios Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano

Pablo Ziegler Elegante Canyenguito Pablo Ziegler, piano; Christopher O'Riley, piano

Federico Moreno Torroba Puertas de Madrid Fernando Colas; Javier Grande, guitars Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley

Olaya Munoz Provincianita Quintet of the Americas

Julio Gomez Un miragre vos direi Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luís García

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Robert Honstein: Soul House: Copper Beech Hub New Music

Richard Wagner: Prelude & Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde, WWV 90 Felicia Moore, soprano; Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Mathew Neeley calling from Goleta, California

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 "Appassionata" Movement 1 Allegro assai Andrew von Oeyen, piano

Takuma Itoh: Wavelengths Hub New Music

Alexander Glazunov: String Quartet No. 5 Movement 2: Scherzo St. Petersburg String Quartet

Carlos Salzedo: Ballade Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Henriette Renie: Danse des Lutins Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda Suite, Op. 57a, Movement 9 Royal Philharmonic Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Marius Flothuis: Pour le tombeau d’Orphee danse elegiaque pour harpe seule Op. 37 Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Gabriel Faure: Impromptu Jane Yoo, harp Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite (1962)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A (1739)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite (1893)

Josef Strauss: Forever Polka (1865)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Stu Philips: Battlestar Galactica: Main title (1978)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid: Ballet Suite (1885)

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet (1889)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2024

We’re sharing an array of music of varying flavors ranging from a playful performance of Cassadó to a modern piano work inspired by the city of Las Vegas and a fiery piece performed on erhu. We also meet a teen composer and reflect on the healing power of music.

Mira Kardan, 17, Cello, from Los Angeles, CA Dance of the Green Devil by Gaspar Cassadó (1897-1966)

Kate Shao, 15, Piano, from Albuquerque, NM Viva! Vegas: Show City, Show Girl by Hiromi (b. 1979)

Daniel De La Cruz, 17, Viola, from Laguna Niguel, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Myrthen, Op. 25, No. 1. Widmung, arr. for viola and piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Song Without Words Op. 30 No. 1 in E flat major by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847) performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Soomin Oh, 15, Flute, from Austin, TX Sonata for Flute and Piano in C Major - I. Allegro cantabile by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989)

Mary Brook Hartmann, 17, Cello, from Sugar Land, TX Behind the Barrier for Solo Cello by Mary Brook Hartmann (b. 2006)

Brian Zhu, 17, Erhu, from Andover, MA The Sun Shines on Tashkurgan by Chen Gang (b.1935) performed by Brian Zhu, erhu, and Peter Dugan, piano

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder – final broadcast of the season

The Metropolitan Opera brings its 2023-24 season of radio broadcasts to a close with a sublime opera about the eternal power of music: Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice, performed live from the Met stage. Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo stars as Orpheus, the renowned musician of mythology, and soprano Ying Fang is his beloved Eurydice, whom he vows to rescue from the underworld. Soprano Elena Villalón makes her network broadcast debut as the god Amore, and J. David Jackson leads the Met orchestra and chorus in Gluck’s expressive, elegant, and moving score.

14:55 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Sir William Walton: Capriccio burlesco (1968)

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons (1899)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev – Screen to Concert Hall

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé: Suite—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Part 1—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 2 & 3—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 5 & 7—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Lerner & Loewe’s ‘Brigadoon’

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Danish National Symphony, Tugan Sokhiev, conductor; Renaud Capuçon, violin

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Richard Strauss: Violin Concerto in D minor

Ernest Chausson: Symphony in B-flat

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 5—Danish National Symphony, Fabio Luisi, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire ¡Hispania! A Voyage from Spain to the Americas

Jeannette Sorrell, director, harpsichordist; Sophia Burgos, Andréa Walker sopranos; Jeremias Garcia, flamenco guitar

trad. Catalan, arr. J. Sorrell: El Cant dels Ocells; Santa Maria, Strela do Dia

Diego Ortiz: Recercada primera sobre 'La Spagna'; Recercada segunda sobre el Passamezzo moderno

Antonio Martin y Coll: Danza del Acha

Juan Del Encina: Oy Comamos y Bebamos

Marizápalos

Anonymous Peruvian Ballad from the Codice Zuola, 17th c., arr. J. Sorrell

Juan Gutierrez de Padilla: A la Xacara, Xacarilla

trad. Mexican, arr. J. Sorrell: Xacara

Santiago de Murcia: Gaitas; Fandango

Fandangos de Huelva

Andrea Falconieri: Folias della Spagna

trad. Sephardic Ladino ballad: Nani Nani

Francisco Tarrega: Capricho Árabe

Manuel de Falla: Vivan los que rien from La Vida Breve

Rafael Hernandez Marin: Lamento Borincano

Juan Arañes:Un Sarao da le Chacona

23:30 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude No. 10 (1933)