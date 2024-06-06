WCLV Program Guide 06-07-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Ola Gjeilo: Sanctus: London (2004)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)

John Rutter: O Clap Your Hands (1973)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 (1851)

Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Pathfinder of Panama' (1915)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)

Leo Arnaud: La Chasse from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Two Airs & Chaconne (1703)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 (1612)

Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra 'Naughty Limericks' (1963)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue (1720)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D (1778)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)

José de Nebra: Tempestad grande (1744)

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Emmanuel Chabrier: L'étoile: Overture (1877)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz (1953)

George Szell: Lyric Overture (1921)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano 'Triple' (1804)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite (1918)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1816)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 12 in E-Flat (1800)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Rustic March (1904)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Lukas Foss: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1944)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

Lukas Foss: Three American Pieces (1945)

Hans Zimmer: Batman Begins: Barbastella (2005)

Andrew Pryce Jackman: Fantasy on Verdi's 'Anvil Chorus' (1987)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)

Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)

Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Phantom of the Opera: Overture (1986)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)

Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)

John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)

John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Eduard Tubin: Symphony No. 3 'Heroic' (1942)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)

Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)

George Szell: Variations on an Original Theme (1915)

Philip Glass: Echorus (1995)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Artur Lemba: Symphony in c-Sharp (1908)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)

Stephen Paulus: Berceuse (1983)

Johan Halvorsen: Andante religioso (1899)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967)