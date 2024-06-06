WCLV Program Guide 06-07-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)
Ola Gjeilo: Sanctus: London (2004)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union (1862)
Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (1868)
John Rutter: O Clap Your Hands (1973)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 (1851)
Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Pathfinder of Panama' (1915)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944)
Leo Arnaud: La Chasse from 'Bugler's Dream' (1958)
Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Two Airs & Chaconne (1703)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata No. 20 à 22 (1612)
Rodion Shchedrin: Concerto No. 1 for Orchestra 'Naughty Limericks' (1963)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending (1949)
Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)
Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gigue (1720)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D (1778)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872)
José de Nebra: Tempestad grande (1744)
Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)
François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Emmanuel Chabrier: L'étoile: Overture (1877)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Waltz (1953)
George Szell: Lyric Overture (1921)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano 'Triple' (1804)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat (1779)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite (1918)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1816)
Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 12 in E-Flat (1800)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto alla rustica (1720)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite: Rustic March (1904)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Lukas Foss: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1944)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)
Lukas Foss: Three American Pieces (1945)
Hans Zimmer: Batman Begins: Barbastella (2005)
Andrew Pryce Jackman: Fantasy on Verdi's 'Anvil Chorus' (1987)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 (1853)
Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)
Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Phantom of the Opera: Overture (1986)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)
Ottorino Respighi: Belfagor Overture (1925)
John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821)
John Field: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1801)
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Eduard Tubin: Symphony No. 3 'Heroic' (1942)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (1934)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' (1778)
Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)
George Szell: Variations on an Original Theme (1915)
Philip Glass: Echorus (1995)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1827)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Artur Lemba: Symphony in c-Sharp (1908)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music (1781)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)
Traditional: Scarborough Fair
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)
Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)
Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)
Stephen Paulus: Berceuse (1983)
Johan Halvorsen: Andante religioso (1899)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967)