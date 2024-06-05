WCLV Program Guide 06-06-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture (1802)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte (1866)

Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen Utensils (1909)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Galop final (1870)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 14 'Death and the Maiden' (1824)

Sonny Kompanek: Killer Tango (1984)

Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango (1951)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

Orlande de Lassus: Jubilate Deo (1585)

Adolf Busch: Variations on an Original Theme (1944)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Frank Loesser: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overture (1961)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E (1723)

Percy Fletcher: Bal masqué (1914)

Carl Maria von Weber: Abu Hassan: Overture (1811)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla (1886)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Hugo Friedhofer: The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme (1946)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day (1953)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite No. 3 (1942)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1934)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 78: Duet (1724)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wir glauben all' an einen Gott' (1739)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite (1952)

Ignaz Moscheles: Recollections of Ireland (1826)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances (1940)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana: Tarantella (1942)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Franz Waxman: Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno (1962)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1859)

Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March (1962)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Laura Karpman: Brass Ceiling - The Journey of General Ann Dunwoody (2020)

Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1875)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return (1897)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' (1859)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Dan Welcher: Haleakala: How Maui Snared the Sun (1991)

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Manhattan Beach' (1893)

Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture (1994)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)

Howard Hanson: Mosaics (1958)

Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1942)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude (1867)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

David Baker: Blues from Cello Sonata (1973)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Trio No. 3 (1798)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Epilogue (1938)