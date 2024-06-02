WCLV Program Guide 06-02-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit (1890)

Sir Edward Elgar: Agnus Dei (1899)

Sir Edward Elgar: Ave Maria (1902)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Magnificat in B-Flat (1918)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Lord, let me know mine end (1917)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite (1930)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude from Phantasy Quintet (1912)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Historic Baltimore – a primer in preparation for this year’s Organ Historical Convention in and around Charm City.

ALBERTO GINASTERA: Toccata, Villancico & Fugue –Bruce Stevens (1889 Odell/Corpus Christi Church)

J. S. BACH: Prelude & Fugue in F, BWV 556 –Marvin Mills (1882 Johnson/Westminster Presbyterian Church)

FRANK BRIDGE: Allegro Marziale –Peter Crisafulli (1885 Roosevelt/Lovely Lane United Methodist Chapel)

ARTHUR FOOTE: Cantilena in G, Op. 71, no. 1 –Michael Kaminsky (1902 Stein/Light Street Presbyterian Church)

HEALEY WILLAN: Prelude on I love thy kingdom, Lord. ANONYMOUS: Easter Hymn –Marilyn Kay Stulken (1897 Niemann/Old Otterbein United Methodist Church)

JACQUES LEMMENS: Fanfare –J. Michael Grant (1919 Casavant/St. Charles Seminary, Catonsville)

MAURICIO KAGEL: Raga & Rondeña, fr Rrrrrr… --Diana Luchese (1961 Andover-Fisk/Mount Calvary Church) Raven 964

ALFRED FEDAK: Triptych (premiere) –Michael Britt (1931 Skinner/Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church) PD Archive (r. 4/25/21)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: La verità in cimento: Overture (1720)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Traditional: Shenandoah

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in d (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A (1789)

Sérgio Assad: Sephardic Passage from 'Interchange' (2008)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 1 in B-Flat 'Hunt' (1764)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Glazunov: Chant du Menestrel Op. 71 Mischa Maisky, cello; Orchestre de Paris; Semyon Bychkov, conductor Album: Adagio - Mischa Maisky DG 435781 Music: 4:29

Alexander Glazunov: Saxophone Concerto in E-flat Major, Op. 109 Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Liz Ames, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 13:40

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brian Hunke calling from Richmond, VA Music: 10:40

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Movements 1-3 Minnesota Orchestra; Stanislaw Skrowaczewski, conductor Album: STRAVINSKY, I.: Rite of Spring (The) VoxBox Music: 8:20

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25 Movements 3-4 Espressivo! Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL Music: 18:50

Franz Liszt: from 28 Grandes etudes de Paganini, S. 141: No. 3 in G-Sharp Minor "La campanella" Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Album: Crossing Spheres: Works by Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, and Tchaikovsky Genuin 17475 Music: 4:31

Dorothy Howell: Koong Shee Ballet Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland Music: 25:50

Franz Liszt, arr. Kanengiser, Minei: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 9:24

Friedrich Hermann: Capriccio No. 1 in D minor for 3 violins, Op. 2 Dae Hee Ahn, Rachel Ostler, Sissi Zhang, violins Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 6:49

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano

Gabriela Smith: Tumblebird Contrails

Esa-Pekka Salonen: Nyx

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor

Igor Stravinsky: Apollo

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/12/2023

Gustav Mahler: Frühlingsmorgen from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit

Gustav Mahler: Ablösung im Sommer from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Revelge from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Urlicht from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Rheinlegendchen from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

Gustav Mahler: Hans und Grethe from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7 in E minor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2022

We’ll hear the adrenaline-filled performances taking place at the 37th Annual Irving M. Klein International String Competition, meet the players, hear from the jury, and of course, learn who wins. Violinist Tessa Lark and pianist Peter Dugan co-host this portrait of one of our country’s top competitions for young players.

Hayoung Choi, violin, 20, from Daejeon, South Korea performs excerpt from Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Jacques Forestier, violin, 17, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada performs excerpt from Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47, Allegro Moderato by Jean Sibelius (1865-1957)

Emily Hwang, viola, 16, from Palo Alto, California performs Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, VWV 1010, Sarabanda by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Han Lee, cello, 22, from the New York City area originally from Japan performs Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008, Courante by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Andromeda Kepecs, 18, Woodside, CA. performs excerpt from Violin Concerto No. 2 BB117, Mvt 1 by Béla Bartók (1881-1945)

Jaewon Wee, 22, violin, South Korea performs Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Gaeun Kim, 20 from the New York City area originally from South Korea performs Excerpts from Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op.33 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Josef Suk: Fairy Tale: Suite (1900)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D (1858)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham: Brass Quintet No. 1 “Circus” — American Brass Quintet (private CD) 9:34

Monica Houghton: Talismans I-IV — Lauren Feola, soprano; Stephen Aron, guitar (CCG 02-19-12) 5:32

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2010) — Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:27

Herbert Elwell: Variations for Violin and Piano (1950) — Raymond Sidoti, violin; Betty Oberacker, piano (private CD) 9:18

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Truth About Lethal Means, Suicide Prevention, and Mental Health, with Charise Briggs, Tony Coder, Daniel Lettenberger-Klein

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep (1692)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring (1881)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Alec Wilder: Air for Oboe (1945)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading (1908)