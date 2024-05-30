Trial postponed in financial dispute over Ohio ancient earthworks deemed World Heritage site

A trial to determine how much Ohio’s historical society must pay to restore public access to a set of ancient ceremonial earthworks that has been leased for over a century to a country club has been rescheduled for July 15.

The 2,000-year-old Octagon Earthworks near Newark in central Ohio are part of the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks network named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in September. Native Americans constructed the earthworks, including eight long earthen walls, that correspond to lunar movements.

A proceeding in Licking County Common Pleas Court, originally slated to begin Tuesday, will determine the value of the long-term lease on the land held by Moundbuilders Country Club, where golfers play alongside the mounds. Judge David Branstool reset the date Tuesday.



Golfers want millions

Built between 2,000 and 1,600 years ago by people from the Hopewell Culture, the earthworks were host to ceremonies that drew people from across the continent, based on archeological discoveries of raw materials from as far west as the Rocky Mountains.

The Ohio History Connection won an Ohio Supreme Court decision allowing it to reclaim the lease, but trial delays ensued as the country club challenged the price-setting process.

The historical society has put the value of the site at about $2 million, while the country club is seeking a much higher price.

The Ohio History Connection calls them “part cathedral, part cemetery and part astronomical observatory.”

Numerous tribes, some with historical ties to Ohio, want the earthworks preserved as examples of Indigenous peoples’ accomplishments.

In 1892, voters in surrounding Licking County enacted a tax increase to preserve what was left of the earthworks. The area was developed as a golf course in 1911, and the state first leased the 134-acre (54-hectare) property to Moundbuilders Country Club in the 1930s.

A county judge ruled in 2019 that the historical society can reclaim the lease via eminent domain.

The club challenged the attempt to take the property, saying the Ohio History Connection did not make a good faith offer to purchase the property as required by state law. The country club says it has provided proper upkeep of the mound and allowed public access over the years.

The club suffered another legal blow when the trial court disallowed evidence it had hoped to present regarding the land’s value. The club appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court, which declined jurisdiction.