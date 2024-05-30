5 things to do in NEO: Soulful music, Pride in the CLE, and more

Mourning [A] BLKstar meets Kaboom Collective

The acclaimed local Afrofuturist group Mourning [A] BLKstar teams up with the student music ensemble Kaboom Collective for one night only on the Baldwin Wallace University campus. The classically trained Kaboom Studio Orchestra performs alongside MAB, reinterpreting the group’s soulful songs. The collaborative concert, titled SONG Jubileeeeeee is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kleist Center for Art & Drama in Berea.

Pride in the CLE

Rainbow flags fly high on Saturday for the Pride in the CLE march and festival in Downtown Cleveland. Starting at 11 a.m., the annual event includes performances, artisans, food trucks and the march around Public Square. Join in on the fun on Malls B and C while supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Art & Wine Fest in Kent

Sample a savory pairing of art and wine this Saturday starting at 1 p.m. in Kent along North Water Street. The Main Street Kent Art & Wine Festival includes 13 Ohio wineries and a variety of handcrafted art from ceramics to jewelry to stained glass. Two stages feature eight musical acts, including Northeast Ohio singer-songwriter Ray Flanagan, honky tonkers Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts and local blues legend Wallace Coleman.

'Trails to Towns'

Medina County is the muse for landscape and cityscape painter Craig A. Staufer whose exhibition “Trails to Towns” is on view at the Medina County Library. Staufer is a plein air artist who paints on location throughout Medina showing his passion for his home county’s parks and villages. His vibrant oil paintings are hanging in the library’s B. Smith gallery through June 15.

Wendy Park walking tour

Get outside and go for a walk while learning about the Cleveland Metroparks' plans for the future of Wendy Park. The park is found at the nexus of Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River and accessible from Edgewater Park on Cleveland’s Near West Side. The CLE Walking Tour Wendy Park Update is organized by the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and starts at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Whiskey Island Still and Distillery.

