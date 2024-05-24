WCLV Program Guide 05-26-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Frederic Chopin Prelude in c-sharp, Op. 45 Garrick Ohlsson, p

Frederic Chopin Waltzes, Op.34 Richard Raymond, p

Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 5 in F, Op. 76 Czech Phil/Libor Pesek

Zdenek Fibich Moods, Impressions and Reminiscences Marian Lapshansky, p

Peter Tchaikovsky Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66 Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev

Serge Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

Adrien Francois Servais Caprice in A, Op 11/4 Anner Bylsma, vc; Smithsonian Chamber Players

Jean-Baptiste Singelee Premier Quatour, Op 53 Prism Saxophone Quartet

Jean-Baptiste Lully Menuet a deux Ensemble Buon Tempo

Nicolo Paganini Violin and Guitar Sonata in a, Op 2/6 Gyorgy Terebesi, v; Sonja Prunnbauer, g

Nicolo Paganini Violin Concerto #2 in b, Op 7, La Campanella Ilya Kaler, v; Polish National Radio Sym Orch/Stephen Gunzenhauser

Frederic Chopin Souvenir de Paganini Garrick Ohlsson, p

Robert Schumann Carnaval, Op. 9 Canadian Brass

Frederic Chopin Krakowiak, Op. 14 Joel Fan, p; Northwest Sinfonia/Christophe Chagnard

Mikolai Krakowa Two Pieces Elena Polonska, h, La Camerata



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Franz Schubert Scherzo in B-Flat, D 593/1 Maria-Joao Pires, p

Johann Schobert Piano Trio in F, Op 16/4 Sgrizzi, forte-p; Banchini, Mejean, v's; Bosbach, vc

Franz Schubert Trinklied aus dem 16 Jahrhundert, D 847 Camerata Vocale Gummersbach/Gus Anton

Henriette Renie Trio for Violin, Cello and Harp Antoine Bareil, v; Stephane Tetreault, vc; Valerie Milot, h

Georges Auric La Belle et la Bete (1948) Moscow Sym/Adriano

Johannes Brahms Eight Songs, Op 59 Ingeborg Danz, c; Almut Eckels, p

Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in d Juliette Kang, v; Vancouver Sym Orch/Sergiu Comissiona

Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz #1 in D, Op 47 Bamberg Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi

Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz #2 in F, Op 51 Philharmonia Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Serge Prokofiev Summer Day Suite, Op. 65 San Diego Chamber Orch/Donald Barra

Johann Strauss II Waltzes, Fruhlingsstimmen (Voices of Spring), Op. 410 Philadelphia Orch/Eugene Ormandy

Franz Liszt Valse oubliee No. 1 in F-Sharp Chris Nicholls, v; Jonathan Ayerst, p

Franz Liszt Valse oubliee No. 2 in A-Flat Sviatoslav Richter, p

Franz Liszt Valse oubliee No. 3 Mikhail Lidsky, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 36 Saarbrucken Radio Sym Orch/Stanislaw Skrowaczewski

Roger Quilter Song, Love's Philosophy King's Singers

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo from Violin Sonata (1943)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude (1979)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: What is This Thing Called Love? – a pops potpourri, proving that there will never be but one answer to this time-honored question!

COLE PORTER: From this moment on –Tom Hazleton (Möller/Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, CA)

JOHNNY MERCER: Something’s gotta give –Chris Gorsuch (Barton/Granada Theatre, Kansas City, KS)

LIONEL BART: Where is love?, fr Oliver! –Jelani Eddington (Midmer-Losch/Adrian Phillips Studio, Phoenix, AZ)

COLE PORTER: What is this thing called love –George Wright (Pasadena Studio Organ)

VICTOR HERBERT: A kiss in the dark, fr Orange Blossoms –Walt Strony (1928 Wurlitzer/Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI)

DAVID RAKSIN: Love is for the very young, fr The Bad and the Beautiful. ARTHUR JOHNSON: My old flame –Chris Elliott (Wurlitzer/Plummer Auditorium, Fullerton, CA)

BILLY TAYLOR: Wish I knew –Gary Hobbs, drums; Dan Bellomy (Wurlitzer/Uncle Milt’s Pipe Organ Pizza, Vancouver, WA)

RICHARD RODGERS: South Pacific Medley –Tom Hazleton (Kimball/Dickinson High School, Wilmington, DE)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Trinity Sunday – It’s an unusual feast in that it celebrates a theological concept, rather than a person, saint, or event. Peter DuBois presents music on Trinitarian themes.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)

Virgil Thomson: The River: The Old South (1938)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 4 'Folk Song' (1939)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Mother and Child (1943)

Richard Hayman: Armed Forces Medley

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria, Op. 52, No. 6 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A Major, "Trout", D. 667: Movements 3-5 Tai Murray, violin; Jessica Thompson, viola; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello; Nathan Farrington, bass; Benjamin Hochman, piano Portland Chamber Music Festival, Hannaford Hall, Portland, ME

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Margaret Chan calling from Carmel, New York Rose Studio, Lincoln Center, New York, NY

Aaron Copland: Piano Sonata - I. Molto moderato – Allegro Conrad Tao, piano

David Serkin Ludwig: Hashkiveinu Wu Qian, piano; Bella Hristova, violin; Sihao He, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

Richard Strauss: Sonatine No. 2 in E-Flat Major, "The Happy Workshop" Movement 3 Carnegie Mellon Wind Ensemble; George Vosburgh, conductor

Eleanor Alberga: Remember Livia Sohn, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, cello Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC

Jennifer Higdon: Celestial Hymns Scott St. John, violin; Matthew Dane, viola; Wilhelmina Smith, cello; Nathan Williams, clarinet; Audrey Andrist, piano ROCO, Rothko Chapel, Houston, TX

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen James Ehnes, Benjamin Beilman, violins; Cynthia Phelps, Jonathan Vinocour, violas; Julie Albers, Carter Brey, cellos; Timothy Cobb, double bass La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Conor Hanick, piano

Samuel Carl Adams: No Such Spring

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 6 in A major

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Dalia Stasevska, conductor; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/23/2024.

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus Arcticus

Julia Perry: Stabat Mater

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022

Pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts. We meet a sensational 11-year-old pianist, a self-directed flutist who describes the mouthwatering food he finds in his hometown, a violinist who shares a moving piece inspired by the Holocaust, a young harpist who explores her creativity on her own YouTube Channel, and a thoughtful teenage violinist with a multicultural background.

Alba Gilabert-Reid, 14, violin, from Quincy, MA, Czardas Vittorio Monti (1868 - 1922)

Masanobu Pires, 11, piano, from Sharon, MA, The Lark Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857) arr. Balakiev

Diego Arias, 18, flute, from Brownsville, TX, Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando, Philippe Gaubert (1879 - 1941)

BREAK PIECE – from Orli Shaham - Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K.332, II. Adagio Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Ella Saputra, 17, violin, from Schaumburg, IL, T'filah Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)

Izabella Tu, 17, harp, from Las Vegas, NV, Sonatina No. 2 François Joseph Naderman (1781-1835)

CLOSING TRACK – from Orli Shaham - Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K.545, I. Allegro Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Igor Stravinsky: The Song of the Nightingale (1917)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite (1927)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé (1912)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Edward Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987) — Kay Stern, violin; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

Fredric Lissauer: Moon-Fall’s Vagabond Op 24a (1992-3) — Gary Adams, tuba; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Rudolph Bubalo: Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra (1983; rev. 1996) — Eric Mandat, clarinet; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond.

William Rayer: Of the Martyrs to Man’s Law — Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Jeffrey Irvine, viola; Kent Collier, cello; Javier Gonzales, piano

Jeffrey Quick: Psalm 23 — Sandra Simon, soprano; Mary Kay Robinson, flute, Javier Gonzales, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Tuesday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Power and Artistry: A Conversation with Jazz Legend Terence Blanchard with moderator Jeff Johnson, Managing Director, Actum

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Flute Quartet No. 2 (1777)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

Giuseppe Verdi: Laudi alla Vergine Maria from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1889)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)

Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs (1902)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)