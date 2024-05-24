WCLV Program Guide 05-25-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

John Bull Ut, re, mi, fa, sol, la Alan Feinberg, p

Henry Purcell Abdelazer, or The Moor's Revenge Suite Tafelmusik/Jeanne Lamon

Johannes Brahms Symphony no. 4 in e minor, Op. 98 Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Herbert Blomstedt

Robert Schumann Six Poems of Lenau (Six Poems and Requiem), Op. 90 Christine Schafer, s; Graham Johnson, p

Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon per sonare #3 E Power Biggs, o; Boston Brass Ensemble/Richard Burgin

Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon Septimi Toni #2 Philadelphia Orch, Chicago Sym Brass Ensembles

Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto in C Alex Klein, ob; New Brandenburg Collegium/Anthony Newman

Andre Campra Les Festes Venitiennes Limoges Baroque Ensemble

Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata no.7 in c minor, Op.30/2 Jascha Heifetz, v; Emanuel Bay, p

Robert Schumann Six Choral Songs, Op. 33 Camerata Vocale Gummersbach/Gus Anton

Mily Balakirev Mazurka #5 in D Joseph Banowetz, p

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches, Suite #1, Op 10 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Five Romances, Op. 46 Alexey Martynov, t; Aristote Konstantinidi, p

Jan Koetsier Partita Op 41/1 for English Horn & Organ Pamela Pecha, eh; Karel Paukert, o

Franz Joseph Haydn Horn Concerto No. 4 in D, H VIId:4 Ifor James, horn; SW German Chamber Orch Pforzheim/Vladislav Czarnecki

William Byrd The Galliarde to the Third Pavan Alan Feinberg, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Wilhelm Stenhammar Mellanspel (Interlude) Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Stig Westerberg

Wilhelm Stenhammar Chitra, Op 43 Gothenburg Sym/Neeme Jarvi

Guillaume Dumanoir Suite du Ballet de Stockholm Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall

Jean-Philippe Rameau Pieces de clavecin en concerts (1741): Cinquieme concert Montagnana Trio

Francois Couperin Concert Royal #4 in e Janice Tipton, f; Allan Vogel, ob; Patricia Mabee, hc; Mark Chatfield, vig

Jean-Philippe Rameau Le temple de la gloire Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan

Gabriel Faure Fantaisie, Op 79 Angela Jones, f; Renie Yamahata, h

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute, K. 620 Sinfonia Varsovia/Emmanuel Krivine

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Maurergesang, K. 623a Hite, t; Bastian, t; Sharp, br; Boston Early Music Festival Orch/Parrott

Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-sharp minor, Op. 1 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p; Amsterdam Concertgebouw/Bernard Haitink

Sergei Rachmaninoff Twelve Songs, Op. 14 Elisabeth Soderstrom, s; Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Joseph Canteloube Songs of the Auvergne, Set 2 Karina Gauvin, s; Canadian Chamber Ensemble/Raffi Armenian

Camille Saint-Saens Suite for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 16 Johannes Moser, vc; Stuttgart Radio Sym Orch/Fabrice Bollon

Joaquin Rodrigo Tres evocaciones (Homenaje a Joaquin Turina) Gregory Allen, p

Joaquin Turina Danzas fantasticas, Op 22 West Australian Sym Orch/Jorge Mester

Joaquin Rodrigo Danzas de espana (1941) Alicia de Larrocha, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Francisco Mignone Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet

Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017 Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano

Federico Mompou Ballet Jordi Maso, piano

Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada

Jules Massenet Le Cid, ballet suite selections Moscow Symphony Orchestra Antonio de Almeida

Alessandro Grandi Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

Ignacio de Jerusalem Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

Xavier Montsalvatge Fantasia Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar

Isaac Albeniz Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66 Miguel Baselga, piano



08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria, Op. 52, No. 6 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A Major, "Trout", D. 667: Movements 3-5 Tai Murray, violin; Jessica Thompson, viola; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello; Nathan Farrington, bass; Benjamin Hochman, piano Portland Chamber Music Festival, Hannaford Hall, Portland, ME

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Margaret Chan calling from Carmel, New York Rose Studio, Lincoln Center, New York, NY

Aaron Copland: Piano Sonata - I. Molto moderato – Allegro Conrad Tao, piano

David Serkin Ludwig: Hashkiveinu Wu Qian, piano; Bella Hristova, violin; Sihao He, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

Richard Strauss: Sonatine No. 2 in E-Flat Major, "The Happy Workshop" Movement 3 Carnegie Mellon Wind Ensemble; George Vosburgh, conductor

Eleanor Alberga: Remember Livia Sohn, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, cello Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC

Jennifer Higdon: Celestial Hymns Scott St. John, violin; Matthew Dane, viola; Wilhelmina Smith, cello; Nathan Williams, clarinet; Audrey Andrist, piano ROCO, Rothko Chapel, Houston, TX

Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen James Ehnes, Benjamin Beilman, violins; Cynthia Phelps, Jonathan Vinocour, violas; Julie Albers, Carter Brey, cellos; Timothy Cobb, double bass La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America (1957)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)

Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022

Pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts. We meet a sensational 11-year-old pianist, a self-directed flutist who describes the mouthwatering food he finds in his hometown, a violinist who shares a moving piece inspired by the Holocaust, a young harpist who explores her creativity on her own YouTube Channel, and a thoughtful teenage violinist with a multicultural background.

Alba Gilabert-Reid, 14, violin, from Quincy, MA, Czardas Vittorio Monti (1868 - 1922)

Masanobu Pires, 11, piano, from Sharon, MA, The Lark Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857) arr. Balakiev

Diego Arias, 18, flute, from Brownsville, TX, Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando, Philippe Gaubert (1879 - 1941)

BREAK PIECE – from Orli Shaham - Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K.332, II. Adagio Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Ella Saputra, 17, violin, from Schaumburg, IL, T'filah Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)

Izabella Tu, 17, harp, from Las Vegas, NV, Sonatina No. 2 François Joseph Naderman (1781-1835)

CLOSING TRACK – from Orli Shaham - Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K.545, I. Allegro Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West, “The Girl of the Golden West,” an American story of risk, romance, and redemption – with all the passion of Italian opera. This performance from 2018 stars soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek as Minnie, the “girl” of everyone’s dreams, who keeps a saloon in California’s gold-rush hills. Tenor Jonas Kaufmann is Johnson, the mysterious outlaw who sweeps her off her feet, and Željko Lučić is the sheriff Jack Rance, who wants Minnie for himself. Marco Armiliato conducted Puccini’s cinematic score.

15:57 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)

Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine

Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams

Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra

John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Philip Sousa Speaks

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa

Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams

John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Strike Up the Band! – Broadway Overtures

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

Alban Berg: Violin Concerto

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 in B-flat K 361

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)

Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)

André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)

Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie (1913)

Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)

Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)