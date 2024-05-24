WCLV Program Guide 05-25-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
John Bull Ut, re, mi, fa, sol, la Alan Feinberg, p
Henry Purcell Abdelazer, or The Moor's Revenge Suite Tafelmusik/Jeanne Lamon
Johannes Brahms Symphony no. 4 in e minor, Op. 98 Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Herbert Blomstedt
Robert Schumann Six Poems of Lenau (Six Poems and Requiem), Op. 90 Christine Schafer, s; Graham Johnson, p
Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon per sonare #3 E Power Biggs, o; Boston Brass Ensemble/Richard Burgin
Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon Septimi Toni #2 Philadelphia Orch, Chicago Sym Brass Ensembles
Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto in C Alex Klein, ob; New Brandenburg Collegium/Anthony Newman
Andre Campra Les Festes Venitiennes Limoges Baroque Ensemble
Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata no.7 in c minor, Op.30/2 Jascha Heifetz, v; Emanuel Bay, p
Robert Schumann Six Choral Songs, Op. 33 Camerata Vocale Gummersbach/Gus Anton
Mily Balakirev Mazurka #5 in D Joseph Banowetz, p
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches, Suite #1, Op 10 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Five Romances, Op. 46 Alexey Martynov, t; Aristote Konstantinidi, p
Jan Koetsier Partita Op 41/1 for English Horn & Organ Pamela Pecha, eh; Karel Paukert, o
Franz Joseph Haydn Horn Concerto No. 4 in D, H VIId:4 Ifor James, horn; SW German Chamber Orch Pforzheim/Vladislav Czarnecki
William Byrd The Galliarde to the Third Pavan Alan Feinberg, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Wilhelm Stenhammar Mellanspel (Interlude) Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Stig Westerberg
Wilhelm Stenhammar Chitra, Op 43 Gothenburg Sym/Neeme Jarvi
Guillaume Dumanoir Suite du Ballet de Stockholm Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall
Jean-Philippe Rameau Pieces de clavecin en concerts (1741): Cinquieme concert Montagnana Trio
Francois Couperin Concert Royal #4 in e Janice Tipton, f; Allan Vogel, ob; Patricia Mabee, hc; Mark Chatfield, vig
Jean-Philippe Rameau Le temple de la gloire Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan
Gabriel Faure Fantaisie, Op 79 Angela Jones, f; Renie Yamahata, h
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute, K. 620 Sinfonia Varsovia/Emmanuel Krivine
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Maurergesang, K. 623a Hite, t; Bastian, t; Sharp, br; Boston Early Music Festival Orch/Parrott
Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 1 in f-sharp minor, Op. 1 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p; Amsterdam Concertgebouw/Bernard Haitink
Sergei Rachmaninoff Twelve Songs, Op. 14 Elisabeth Soderstrom, s; Vladimir Ashkenazy, p
Joseph Canteloube Songs of the Auvergne, Set 2 Karina Gauvin, s; Canadian Chamber Ensemble/Raffi Armenian
Camille Saint-Saens Suite for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 16 Johannes Moser, vc; Stuttgart Radio Sym Orch/Fabrice Bollon
Joaquin Rodrigo Tres evocaciones (Homenaje a Joaquin Turina) Gregory Allen, p
Joaquin Turina Danzas fantasticas, Op 22 West Australian Sym Orch/Jorge Mester
Joaquin Rodrigo Danzas de espana (1941) Alicia de Larrocha, p
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano
Francisco Mignone Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet
Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017 Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano
Federico Mompou Ballet Jordi Maso, piano
Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada
Jules Massenet Le Cid, ballet suite selections Moscow Symphony Orchestra Antonio de Almeida
Alessandro Grandi Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015
Ignacio de Jerusalem Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings
Xavier Montsalvatge Fantasia Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar
Isaac Albeniz Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66 Miguel Baselga, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria, Op. 52, No. 6 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano
Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A Major, "Trout", D. 667: Movements 3-5 Tai Murray, violin; Jessica Thompson, viola; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello; Nathan Farrington, bass; Benjamin Hochman, piano Portland Chamber Music Festival, Hannaford Hall, Portland, ME
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Margaret Chan calling from Carmel, New York Rose Studio, Lincoln Center, New York, NY
Aaron Copland: Piano Sonata - I. Molto moderato – Allegro Conrad Tao, piano
David Serkin Ludwig: Hashkiveinu Wu Qian, piano; Bella Hristova, violin; Sihao He, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA
Richard Strauss: Sonatine No. 2 in E-Flat Major, "The Happy Workshop" Movement 3 Carnegie Mellon Wind Ensemble; George Vosburgh, conductor
Eleanor Alberga: Remember Livia Sohn, violin; Owen Dalby, violin; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, cello Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC
Jennifer Higdon: Celestial Hymns Scott St. John, violin; Matthew Dane, viola; Wilhelmina Smith, cello; Nathan Williams, clarinet; Audrey Andrist, piano ROCO, Rothko Chapel, Houston, TX
Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen James Ehnes, Benjamin Beilman, violins; Cynthia Phelps, Jonathan Vinocour, violas; Julie Albers, Carter Brey, cellos; Timothy Cobb, double bass La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America (1957)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)
Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)
Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)
Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022
Pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts. We meet a sensational 11-year-old pianist, a self-directed flutist who describes the mouthwatering food he finds in his hometown, a violinist who shares a moving piece inspired by the Holocaust, a young harpist who explores her creativity on her own YouTube Channel, and a thoughtful teenage violinist with a multicultural background.
Alba Gilabert-Reid, 14, violin, from Quincy, MA, Czardas Vittorio Monti (1868 - 1922)
Masanobu Pires, 11, piano, from Sharon, MA, The Lark Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857) arr. Balakiev
Diego Arias, 18, flute, from Brownsville, TX, Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando, Philippe Gaubert (1879 - 1941)
BREAK PIECE – from Orli Shaham - Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K.332, II. Adagio Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)
Ella Saputra, 17, violin, from Schaumburg, IL, T'filah Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)
Izabella Tu, 17, harp, from Las Vegas, NV, Sonatina No. 2 François Joseph Naderman (1781-1835)
CLOSING TRACK – from Orli Shaham - Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K.545, I. Allegro Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West, “The Girl of the Golden West,” an American story of risk, romance, and redemption – with all the passion of Italian opera. This performance from 2018 stars soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek as Minnie, the “girl” of everyone’s dreams, who keeps a saloon in California’s gold-rush hills. Tenor Jonas Kaufmann is Johnson, the mysterious outlaw who sweeps her off her feet, and Željko Lučić is the sheriff Jack Rance, who wants Minnie for himself. Marco Armiliato conducted Puccini’s cinematic score.
15:57 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite (1870)
Amy Beach: Summer Dreams (1901)
Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Patriotic Movies
Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Paul Anka (arr Richard Hayman): The Longest Day: March—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March [from ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’]—Boston Pops/John Williams
Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine
Jerry Goldsmith: The Generals’ March [from ‘Patton’ and ‘MacArthur’]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
John Williams: Midway: March—Boston Pops/John Williams
Sherman Edwards / Peter Stone: 1776: Sit Down, John; The Egg; Finale— William Daniels (John Adams), Ken Howard (Thomas Jefferson), Rex Everhart (Benjamin Franklin), David Vosburgh (Roger Sherman), Henry Le Clair (Roger Livingston); Orchestra
John Cacavas: Star Spangled Spectacular: Songs of George M. Cohan—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
John Philip Sousa Speaks
John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever—Sousa Band/John Philip Sousa
Hugo Friedhofer (arr Angela Morley): The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams
John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen—Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Boston Pops/John Williams
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Strike Up the Band! – Broadway Overtures
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde
Alban Berg: Violin Concerto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 in B-flat K 361
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem (1791)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)
Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament (1876)
Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)
André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773)
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1901)
Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie (1913)
Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584)
Patrick Hawes: Reflexionem (2009)