5 things to do in NEO: Station Hope, ‘Spamalot’ and more

Station Hope

Social justice is the foundation of Cleveland Public Theatre’s annual community festival in Ohio City at St. John's Episcopal Church, an Underground Railroad site, and the surrounding grounds. There will be a variety of free short performances of music, theater, spoken word and dance Saturday night. Some of the local artistry features Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, Mojuba! Dance Collective and the Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers. Station Hope kicks off at 7 p.m.



Honor the fallen

Communities around Northeast Ohio commemorate Memorial Day with parades and tributes, including Garfield Heights. The city hosts three days of events at the civic center on Turney Road, including a classic car show Sunday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Memorial Day parade steps off Monday at 10 a.m. from Maple Leaf Elementary School and is followed by a service at Veterans Plaza.



‘Spamalot’

Monty Python fans unite at Rabbit Run Theater this week as “Spamalot” opens the season at the historic venue in Madison. Performances of the musical based on the 1975 film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” begin Friday and continue through June 8.



‘Birds of a Feather’

An exhibit at White Rabbit Galleries in Barberton spotlights eight Asian American artists living in Northeast Ohio, including sculptor Eva Kwong and painter Nick Lee. “Birds of a Feather” aims to both celebrate local Asian American artists and break stereotypes. Stop by the free show before it concludes Friday, 4-7 p.m., or Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.



‘In the Heights’

Cleveland Play House presents Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” a musical celebrating Latino culture in upper Manhattan, through June 9 at the Allen Theatre in Playhouse Square. Ahead of Saturday evening’s performance, CPH hosts dancing, crafts and other activities with Carnaval in the Land! Join the free fun from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in U.S. Bank Plaza along Euclid Avenue.

