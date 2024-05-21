WCLV Program Guide 05-22-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Antonin Dvorak Slavonic Dances, Op. 72 Czech Phil/Jiri Belohlavek

Johann Neruda Horn Concerto in E-Flat Ifor James, horn; SW German Chamber Orch Pforzheim/Vladislav Czarnecki

Zdenek Fibich The Tempest, Op 46 Czech National Sym Orch/Marek Stilec

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata #17 in d, Op 31/2, Tempest Steven Lubin, forte-p

Conradin Kreutzer Chorus, Marznacht Camerata Vocale Gummersbach/Gus Anton

George Frideric Handel Semele Mark Padmore, t; English Concert/Andrew Manze

Georg Philipp Telemann Orchestral Suite in g, La Changeante Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York/Richard Kapp

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestra Suite No.3 in D, BWV 1068 Anna Christiane Neumann, p

Max Reger Cello Sonata in g, Op 28 Emmanuelle Bertrand, vc; Pascal Amoyel, p

Max Reger Tarantella Charles Stier, cl; William Bloomquist, p

Nicola Porpora Gli orti esperidi Cecilia Bartoli, ms; Sol Gabetta, vc; Orch/Andres Gabetta

Giuseppe Sammartini Oboe Concerto in C Albrecht Mayer, ob; I Musici de Roma

Victor Herbert Three Pieces Elmar Oliveira, v; Robert Koenig, p

William Kroll Banjo and Fiddle Oliveira, McDonald

Camille Saint-Saens Violin Concerto No. 3 in b, Op. 61 Dong-Suk Kang, v; Polish National Radio Sym/Antoni Wit

D'Aubat St Flour La Merveilleuse Ensemble Buon Tempo

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mikhail Glinka Russlan and Ludmila Leslie Howard, p

Mikhail Glinka A Life for the Tsar Bamberg Sym Orch/Ceccato

Alexander Borodin Prince Igor St Petersburg Kirov Orch

Alexander Borodin Prince Igor Sofia National Opera Cho, Orch/Jerzy Semkow

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in E, Op. 17, No. 1 Kodaly Quartet

Zoltan Kodaly Háry Janos Budapest Festival Orch/Ivan Fischer

Jean Joseph Mouret Suite de Simphonies Camerata of St Andrew/Leonard Friedman

George Frideric Handel Solomon Camerata of St Andrew/Leonard Friedman

Gerald Tyrwhitt, Lord Berners The Triumph of Neptune Suite Royal Liverpool Phil/Barry Wordsworth

Robert Schumann Albumblatter, Op. 124 Jorg Demus, p

Giuseppe Verdi Aida Metropolitan Opera Orch

Antonin Dvorak Slavonic Dances, Op. 46 Hungarian State Orch/Adam Fischer

Leos Janacek Moravian Dances Warsaw Phil Orch/Antoni Wit

Bedrich Smetana Bohemian Dances Orch/Harold Byrns

Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in B, D 575 Mitsuko Uchida, p

Zoltan Kodaly Háry Janos Budapest Festival Orch/Ivan Fischer

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

David Diamond: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 4 Keyboards (1740)

Earl McCoy: March 'Lights Out' (1906)

Walter Piston: Scherzando & Finale from Wind Quintet (1956)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Antonio Lauro: Vals venezolano No. 3 (1939)

Scott Joplin: Pineapple Rag (1908)

Franz Schubert: Five Minuets: Minuet No. 2 (1813)

Thomas Lupo: Miserere mei (1600)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: Old Man River (1927)

Gioacchino Rossini: L'Italiana in Algeri: Overture (1813)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F (1713)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 4 in F (1838)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882)

Stephen Paulus: Allegro from Symphony for Strings (1989)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz (1952)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C (1773)

Vassily Titov: The Angel Cried Out (1700)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Claude Debussy: Finale from Cello Sonata (1915)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1898)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 60 (1794)

Percy Grainger: The Lost Lady Found (1910)

Grazyna Bacewicz: Oberek No. 2 (1951)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)

George Frideric Handel: Selections from 'Terpsichore' (1734)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite (1947)

Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 (1950)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sir Edward Elgar: Imperial March (1897)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E (1740)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 2 'St. Francis of Paolo Walking on the Waves' (1863)

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto in D (1945)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp 'Moonlight' (1801)

Friedrich Kuhlau: The Robber's Castle: Overture (1814)

Antonín Dvorák: Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle (1889)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)

John Dowland: Time Stands Still (1603)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Der Neugierige (1823)

Adolf Busch: Variations on an Original Theme

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude (1867)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Spinning Chorus (1841)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs (1867)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

George Gershwin: Funny Face: Overture (1927)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1720)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leopold Kozeluch: Symphony in D (1787)

Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Trio No. 2 (1794)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs (1948)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

William Grant Still: If You Should Go (1949)

20:00 OVATIONS: ChamberFest Cleveland.Anticipating CFC’s 2024 season, Sacred + Profane, June 12-29, we present the Opening Concert of the 2023 season.

Henry Purcell: Incidental Music from ‘The Fairy Queen’—David Bowlin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Jonathan Swensen, cello; Derek Zadinsky, bass; Roman Rabinovich, harpsichord; Jamey Haddad, percussion

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C Op 18— Amy Yang, piano

Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale)—Jonathan Swensen, cello; Amy Yang, piano

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat Op 87—Jacques Forestier, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Amfortas' Lament (1882)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder (1858)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Max Reger: The Violin-Playing Hermit (1913)

Florence Price: Night (1946)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941)

Eric Whitacre: The River Cam (2011)

Charles-Valentin Alkan: Prelude No. 13 'Cantique des cantiques' (1847)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody (1888)

Florence Price: Child Asleep (1932)