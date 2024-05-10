WCLV Program Guide 05-11-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestra Suite No.3 in D, BWV 1068 Anne Akiko Meyers, v's; English Chamber Orch/Steven Mercurio

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestra Suite No.3 in D, BWV 1068 Berlin Academy for Ancient Music

Reynaldo Hahn Song, A Chloris Susan Graham, ms; Roger Vignoles, p

Charles-Valentin Alkan Grand Duo Concertante, Op 21 Trio Alkan

Adolphe-Charles Adam Giselle London Sym Orch/Michael Tilson Thomas

Edward MacDowell New England Idyls, Op 62 James Barbagallo, p

Antonio Salieri Clavier Concerto in B-Flat Paul Badura-Skoda, forte-p; I Solisti Veneti/Claudio Scimone

William Henry Fry Niagara Symphony Royal Scottish National Orch/Tony Rowe

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto in G, K. 107, No. 2 English Chamber Orch/Murray Perahia, p

Alexander Scriabin Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Vanessa Benelli Mosell, p

Richard Wagner Tannhauser Bryn Terfel, br; Berlin Phil Orch/Claudio Abbado

Richard Wagner Tannhauser Cincinnati Sym Orch/Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Richard Wagner Tannhauser Leslie Howard, p

Franz Abt Chorus, Abendglockchen Camerata Vocale Gummersbach/Gus Anton

Antonin Reicha Horn Quintet in E, Op 106 Hermann Baumann, fh; Gewandhaus String Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven Eleven Bagatelles, Op. 119 Susan Kagan, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Antonio Vivaldi Tito Manlio, R 778 Cecilia Bartoli, ms; Sol Gabetta, vc; Orch/Andres Gabetta

Antonio Vivaldi Oboe Concerto in C Alex Klein, ob; New Brandenburg Collegium/Anthony Newman

Felix WHITE The Nymph's Complaint for the Death of her Fawn (1921) Alex Klein, ob, Richard Young, vi, Ricardo Castro, p

Claude Debussy Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune Susan Milan, f; English Chamber Orch/Paul Tortelier

Johann Sebastian Bach Little Preludes, BWV 933/38 Glenn Gould, p

George Frideric Handel Concerto a due cori No. 2 in F Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks Anthony Newman, o; Edward Carroll, tr; New York Trumpet Ensemble

Henri Duparc Song, Phidyle Mack Harrell, br; Brooks Smith, p

Gabriel Faure Pelleas et Melisande, Op. 80 Frederica von Stade, ms; Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Miklos Rozsa Cello Concerto, Op 32 (1969) Lynn Harrell, vc; Atlanta Sym Orch/Yoel Levi

John Jacob Niles Four Gambling Songs Mack Harrell, br; Brooks Smith, p

Georges Bizet Carmen Inessa Galante, s; Latvian National Sym Orch/Alexander Vilumanis

Francois Borne Fantaisie brillante on themes from Carmen James Galway, f; National Phil/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Drdla Fantasy on Bizet's Carmen Vienna Boheme Quartet

Johann Friedrich Fasch Suite in B-Flat for double orchestra Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Guttler

Robert Schumann Five Songs, Op. 40 Peter Pears, t; Murray Perahia, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Antonio Soler Sonata No. 2 in c# (Allegro Moderato) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano

Antonio Soler Sonata No. 7 in C Martina Filjak, piano

Giuseppe Verdi Queen's ballet, from "Don Carlos" Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier

Leo Brouwer Sonata de Los Viajeros Joao Luiz, Douglas Lora, guitars; Brasil Guitar Duo

Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner

various 16th c. Spanish composers Three 16th c. Spanish pieces Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento in D, K. 136 Casals Quartet

Ernesto Lecuona Seven Typical Cuban Dances Thomas Tirino, piano

Ernesto Lecuona Malaguena Morton Gould and His Orchestra

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bela Bartok: "For Children," Hungarian Folk Tunes, Volume 1: No. 6: Hey, Tulip, Tulip!; No. 25: Laszlo Feher Stole a Horse; No. 26: Go Round, Sweetheart, Go Round; No. 20: Drinking Song; No. 10: Walachian Game; No. 21 Parsley and Celery Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar

Duke Ellington: Night Creature Courtney Bryan, piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Austin Hooper calling from Waco, TX

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 18 "The Hunt" Movement 2 Scherzo Jonathan Biss, piano

Bela Bartok: Contrasts for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Sz. 111 Gilbert Kalish, piano; Tommaso Lonquinch, clarinet; Kristin Lee, violin Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (Excerpt - Adagio) Michelle Cann, piano; New York Youth Symphony; Michael Repper, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine Avery Gagliano, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Florence Price: The Deserted Garden for Viola and Harp Jessica Oudin, viola; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp (of The Merian Ensemble) ASO Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA

Gabriel Faure: Nocturne No. 4 Avery Gagliano, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

George Frideric Handel: Selections from Keyboard Suite No. 5 in E Major, HWV 430 Avery Gagliano, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Irving Berlin: God Bless America (1918)

Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Thomas 'Fats' Waller: Vipers Drag (1934)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)

Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 – Nashville, TN - Grammy Award-winning bass player Victor Wooten joins us this week as we celebrate great music out of Nashville, Tennessee! A teen violinist performs a marvelous work by contemporary composer Daniel Bernard Roumain. We hear a joyful Beethoven Piano Sonata performed by a 16-year-old pianist and a talented teen flutist plays a Bach Sonata.Victor Wooten and Peter join an up-and-coming teen bluegrass mandolin player – who recently had his debut at the Grand Ole Opry – on a toe-tapping tune written by our young guest.Finally, we meet the drum major from Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands and hear a selection from their Grammy Award-winning album. Buckle up for this exciting musical journey!

Jasper Sewell, 18, Violin, from Chattanooga, TN Filter by Daniel Bernard Roumain (b. 1971 (4:30)

Katie Wang, 16, Piano, from Brentwood, TN Piano Sonata No. 11 in B-Flat Major, Op. 22: I. Allegro con brio by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) (6:00)

Wyatt Ellis, 14, Mandolin, from Maryville, TN Whites Creek by Wyatt Ellis (b. 2009) (3:08) with Victor Wooten, bass, and Peter Dugan, piano

Classical Thump by Victor Wooten (b. 1964) , performed by Victor Wooten

Aarushi Kumar, 17, Flute, from Nashville, TN Sonata in G Minor for Flute and Piano, BWV 1020 - II. Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (2:32)

Reimagination of Sonata in G Minor for Flute and Piano, BWV 1020 - II. Adagio by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (2:32) with Victor Wooten, bass, and Peter Dugan, piano

Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands Jesus Loves Me by William B. Bradbury (1816-1868) (3:06)

Classical Thump by Victor Wooten (b. 1964), performed by Victor Wooten

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with Puccini’s Madama Butterfly. Soprano Asmik Grigorian makes her network broadcast debut starring in the title role of Cio-Cio-San, the Japanese girl who embraces a new life by marrying an American naval officer. Tenor Jonathan Tetelman is Lieutenant Pinkerton, who takes Butterfly as his bride, then leaves her to bear an unimaginable burden. The cast also features Elizabeth DeShong as Cio-Cio-San’s loyal maid Suzuki, and Lucas Meachem as the American consul Sharpless. Xian Zhang conducts Puccini’s gorgeous and heart-wrenching score.

16:25 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora (1910)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: 1948: The Year in Film Scores

Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

Max Steiner: Johnny Belinda: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Key Largo: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 422) 5:12

Max Steiner: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: Sorry, Wrong Number: Passacaglia—Queensland Symphony/Richard Mills

David Buttolph: Rope: Main title—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

Jacques Ibert: Macbeth: Ghost of Banquo, Overture & Murder of Duncan—Slovak Radio Symphony/Adriano

Sir Arnold Bax: Oliver Twist: Fagin’s Romp—Royal Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scott of the Antarctic: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending—Cincinnati Pops/John Morris Russell

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Charmed - On display is what's known as the "charm song" -- and they will range from Maurice Chevalier singing "Mimi" to Harvey Fierstein's "Timeless to Me." The charmers include Gertrude Lawrence, Dick Van Dyke, Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland, among many others

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' (1850)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Minnesota Orchestra, Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor; Gabriela Montero, piano

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole

Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 ‘Latin’

Carlos Chavez: Symphony No. 2 ‘Sinfonia India’

Manuel de Falla: Suite from ‘The Three-Cornered Hat’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5—Osmo Vänskä, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d (1859)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Träume (1858)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Sonata for 2 Pianos (1781)

Henryk Wieniawski: Légende (1859)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 (1875)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air (1884)

Traditional: Afton Water

John Field: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1811)