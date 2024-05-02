5 things to do in NEO: 'Peter Pan’ in Lorain, Star Wars burlesque and more

‘Peter Pan’ on stage

Lorain Palace Theatre transforms into the magical world of Neverland as North Pointe Ballet presents a unique interpretation of “Peter Pan.” Join Peter, Wendy and the Lost Boys in defeating Captain Hook with evening performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. A sensory-friendly performance is offered Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by a final matinee performance on Sunday.



Dandelions in Dover

Dandelions are embraced and in full bloom at the annual Breitenbach Dandelion Festival in Dover. The fun begins Friday, noon-7 p.m., with samplings of dandelion foods and beverages, including dandelion sangria and dandelion lasagna. Visit Saturday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. for a scavenger hunt, cooking demonstrations and 5K and 10K run.



May 4 concert in Kent

Peter Yarrow of the beloved American folk group Peter, Paul and Mary comes to the Kent Stage Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to commemorate the 54th anniversary of the May 4 shootings at Kent State University. Yarrow will be joined by the musical group Mustard’s Retreat for an evening of nostalgia, storytelling and reflections on historic milestones.



May the 4th be burlesque

Cleveland’s own Bella Sin returns to the stage with a sultry Star Wars-themed burlesque show at the Beachland Ballroom Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Join Sin and the rest of her troupe for a galactic journey as they represent characters from the Star Wars films with costumes and dance moves sure to be out of this universe.



Art on the Alley

It’s a celebration of all things art in Downtown New Philadelphia for Art on the Alley Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There’s truly something for everyone with artisan booths, food tastings, live music throughout the day and a kids’ zone with live animals, face painting and educational activities.