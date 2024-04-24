WCLV Program Guide 04-24-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed

Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)

Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade

Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights

Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala

Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz

Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Asiatic Raes

Orrin Evans The Red Door The Good Life

Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back

Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You

Grachan Moncur Some Other Stuff Thandiwa

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Jazztet Moment to Moment Moment to Moment

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Ruben

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv

Vicki Burns Lotus Blossom Days Love Spell

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels My Old Flame

Tony Williams Young at Heart Farewell To Dogma

Mike Moreno Lotus Blossom Days The Empress

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Golden Hour

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Marquis Hill The Way We Play My Foolish Heart

Dave Douglas Soul On Soul Mary's Idea

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

Miles Davis 58 Sessions Love for Sale

Ruby Braff The Cape Codfather Love Is Just Around The Corner

Clifford Jordan Starting Time Down Through The Years

Tommy Flanagan Blues in the Closet Sister cheryl

Duke Ellington Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins Wanderlust

Liam Sillery Minor Changes Prana

Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Notre Dame

Liebman/Stowell Petite Fleur Creole Blues

Nick Finzer The Chase While You're Gone

Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny My Ideal

Stanley Turrentine Coming Home Fine L'il Lass

Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Black Orpheus

Greg Chako A Place For Bass Base Mode

East Down Septet Channel Surfing The Downside

Bobby Watson Round trip Sweet Dreams

Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Good Bait

Lee Morgan Indeed Roccus

Classical Jazz Quartet Plays Bach Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement

Dave Holland Not For Nothin' For All You Are

Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Star Eyes

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 (1917)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)

Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)

Robert Schumann: Romance in A (1849)

Frederic Hand: Four Sephardic Songs (1996)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Leroy Anderson: March of the Two Left Feet (1970)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America (1957)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Menuetto from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)

Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 (1880)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)

Peter Boyer: Silver Fanfare (2004)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)

Leonard Bernstein: Spring Song from 'The Lark' (1955)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799)

Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)

Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)

Chilly Gonzalez: Wintermezzo (2011)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d (1864)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat (1786)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)

Samuel Barber: Toccata Festiva (1960)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Traditional: Shenandoah

Traditional: The Star of County Down

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep (1741)

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: March (1809)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

Nicolas Chédeville: Saisons Amusantes: Allegro from 'Autumn' (1739)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)

Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)

Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 28 (1790)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony in d 'Die Nullte' (1864)

20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Amanda Powell, narrator

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds

Takuma Itoh: Kohola Sings

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro

Gabriel Faure: Incidental Music to ‘Pelléas et Mélisande’

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – The Cleveland Orchestra plays music by two Georges.

George Walker: Antiphonys (1968)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 5 'Visions' (2016)

George Walker: Lilacs (1995)

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 4 'Strands' (2011)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)

Alberto Hemsi: Larghetto from Pilpúl Sonata (1942)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Habanera (1907)

Duke Ellington: Prelude to a Kiss (1938)