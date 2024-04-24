WCLV Program Guide 04-24-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Mike Jones Are You Sure You Three Guys Know What You're Doing You've Changed
Dimitry Baevsky Down With It LaRue
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Geof Bradfield Quaver Nao Faz Mal (Live)
Chet Baker This is Always House of Jade
Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights
Miles Davis Lift To the Scaffold L'Assassinat De Carala
Chick Corea Akoustic Band Live Japanese Waltz
Pacific Jazz Group Pacific Jazz Group Nights At The Turntable
Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Asiatic Raes
Orrin Evans The Red Door The Good Life
Clark Gibson Counterclock Oatts is Back
Noah Haidu Standards I Thought About You
Grachan Moncur Some Other Stuff Thandiwa
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Jazztet Moment to Moment Moment to Moment
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Ruben
Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv
Vicki Burns Lotus Blossom Days Love Spell
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels My Old Flame
Tony Williams Young at Heart Farewell To Dogma
Mike Moreno Lotus Blossom Days The Empress
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Golden Hour
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Marquis Hill The Way We Play My Foolish Heart
Dave Douglas Soul On Soul Mary's Idea
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant
Miles Davis 58 Sessions Love for Sale
Ruby Braff The Cape Codfather Love Is Just Around The Corner
Clifford Jordan Starting Time Down Through The Years
Tommy Flanagan Blues in the Closet Sister cheryl
Duke Ellington Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins Wanderlust
Liam Sillery Minor Changes Prana
Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Notre Dame
Liebman/Stowell Petite Fleur Creole Blues
Nick Finzer The Chase While You're Gone
Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace
Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny My Ideal
Stanley Turrentine Coming Home Fine L'il Lass
Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Black Orpheus
Greg Chako A Place For Bass Base Mode
East Down Septet Channel Surfing The Downside
Bobby Watson Round trip Sweet Dreams
Nina Simone Little Girl Blue Good Bait
Lee Morgan Indeed Roccus
Classical Jazz Quartet Plays Bach Oboe Concerto in a Major Bwv 1055 2nd Movement
Dave Holland Not For Nothin' For All You Are
Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Star Eyes
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen (1741)
Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)
Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 (1917)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740)
Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)
Robert Schumann: Romance in A (1849)
Frederic Hand: Four Sephardic Songs (1996)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)
Leroy Anderson: March of the Two Left Feet (1970)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America (1957)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
John Williams: Superman: Love Theme (1978)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Menuetto from Symphony No. 40 (1788)
George Frideric Handel: Harp Concerto in F (1738)
Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédies Nos. 1 & 3 (1896)
Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 (1880)
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)
Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)
Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)
Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn (1970)
Peter Boyer: Silver Fanfare (2004)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Leonard Bernstein: Peter Pan: Dream with Me (1950)
Leonard Bernstein: Spring Song from 'The Lark' (1955)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)
John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799)
Nikita Koshkin: Usher Waltz (1984)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Siskins' (1861)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932)
Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane (1904)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)
Chilly Gonzalez: Wintermezzo (2011)
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d (1864)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat (1786)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: The trumpet shall sound (1741)
Samuel Barber: Toccata Festiva (1960)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
Traditional: Shenandoah
Traditional: The Star of County Down
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep (1741)
Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: March (1809)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)
George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)
George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)
Nicolas Chédeville: Saisons Amusantes: Allegro from 'Autumn' (1739)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Anvil Chorus (1852)
Bedrich Smetana: Polka from String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture (1844)
Johann Strauss: Radetzky March (1848)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 (1944)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 28 (1790)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony in d 'Die Nullte' (1864)
20:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Amanda Powell, narrator
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds
Takuma Itoh: Kohola Sings
Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro
Gabriel Faure: Incidental Music to ‘Pelléas et Mélisande’
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – The Cleveland Orchestra plays music by two Georges.
George Walker: Antiphonys (1968)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)
George Walker: Sinfonia No. 5 'Visions' (2016)
George Walker: Lilacs (1995)
George Walker: Sinfonia No. 4 'Strands' (2011)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1795)
Alberto Hemsi: Larghetto from Pilpúl Sonata (1942)
Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo (1905)
Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)
Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Habanera (1907)
Duke Ellington: Prelude to a Kiss (1938)