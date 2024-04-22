WCLV Program Guide 04-23-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Bobby Watson Quiet As It's Kept Always a Friend
Cassandra Wilson Travelling Miles Never Broken (ESP)
Tom Tallistch Message Dusk
Tom Harrell Oak Tree Tribute
Vincent Herring The Uptown Shuffle Don't Let It Go
Carl Allen Testimonal The Presence Of Dr. B
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Working Out Just Fine
Tim Warfield One for Shirley Lullaby For Nijee
Alan Broadbent Like Minds With The Wind And The Rain In Your Hair
George Coleman Live at Small's Jazz Club Four
Nick Green Green on the Scene Cheatin'
Brandee Younger New Life Windmills
Frisell/Emmanuel/Wolleson The Mysteries Dances of Sappho
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Lucid Vision
Ron Carter The Golden Striker Cedar Tree
Vince Ector Live at the Side Door Sister Ruth
Thelonious Monk Big Band/Quartet Played Twice
Abdullah Ibrahim Water From An Ancient Well Mannenberg (revisited)
Alexa Tarantino Firefly Lady Day
Stan Getz Voyage Falling In Love
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Trio Linguae Signals One for B.E
Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights
C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song
Charlie Parker Bird's Best on Verve Blues for Alice
King Curtis The New Scene Have You Heard
Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum The Steadfast Titan
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Mike Clark Plas Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance
Branford Marsalis Eternal Dinner for One Please James
Jalen Baker Be Still Lexi's Lullaby
Ryan Kisor Jordu Sandu
R Vega/T Marriott Coast To Coast One Day At A Time
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ell Robbin's Nest
John Scofield Grace Under Pressure Pat Me
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are Heading Composition
Geof Bradfield Quaver Plucky
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Bill Charlap Stardust Two Sleepy People
Greg Chako A Place for Bass Bass Up Front
John Coltrane Soultrane I Want To Talk About You
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Sunny Daze
E Fitzgerald/L Armstrong Ella & Louis Cheek to Cheek
Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky The Island
Ben Allison Quiet Revolution Sleeping Tiger
Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Ships Passing
Lauren Henderson La Bruja La Bruja
Carl Allen Work to Do Relativity
Justin Joyce Story Tales (Tales Of) Today's Tomorrow
Sonny Criss Crisscraft All Night Long
Bill Evans Interplay Interplay
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only
Shawn Purcell 180 180
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves
Ryan/Lage/Frisell Novi Cantici per Francesco D'Assisi Admonitions
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907)
Gerald Finzi: Elegy 'The Fall of the Leaf' (1942)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)
Julius Fucik: Entry of the Gladiators (1897)
George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Woody Guthrie: This Land is Your Land (1940)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Finale from Concierto Andaluz (1967)
Florence Price: Calvary from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Liza' (1973)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
Traditional: Waltzing Matilda (1903)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Nigel Hess: Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance (1982)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)
Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' (1928)
Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)
Richard Strauss: In the Ruins of Rome from 'Aus Italien' (1886)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz (1944)
Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G (1771)
George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' (1856)
Sir William Walton: Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1935)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)
Daniil Trifonov: Allegro con fuoco from 'Rachmaniana' (2009)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Macbeth: Overture (1888)
Sergei Prokofiev: Allegro from Symphony No. 5 (1944)
Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances (1993)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Ball at the Palace (1964)
Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' (1888)
Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn (1899)
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)
John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)
Michael Easton: Beasts of the Bush (1995)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto (1725)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest (1873)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Rachel & Miriam Rabinowicz: The Passover Story, Pt. 1 (1991)
Rachel & Miriam Rabinowicz: The Passover Story, Pt. 2 (1991)
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1917)
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Two Pieces for Strings (1944)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)
Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück (1888)
Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e (1886)
Gerald Finzi: Romance (1928)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Yesterday (1965)
Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies (1888)
George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Ach, ich fühl's (1791)
William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto (1872)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 23 in g-Sharp (1910)