WCLV Program Guide 04-21-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Horace Silver, Finger Poppin’, Cookin’ at the Continental

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole

Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Peresina

Andy Ezrin, I Was Here, Grapes

Leigh Pilzer, Beatin’ the Odds, SKCC

Emmet Cohen – Houston Person, Masters Legacy Vol. 5, I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Jay Thomas, High Crimes and Misdemeanors, Nostalgia

Adam Schroeder, CT!, Daylight Express

Valerie Capers, Come on Home, Odyssey

Terell Stafford, Between Two Worlds, Between Two Worlds

Melissa Aldana, Echoes of the Inner Prophet, The Solitary Seeker

Airmen of Note – Melisssa Aldana, 2023, M and M

Kris Berg, Perspective, Recorda Me

Gary Urwin, Flying Colors, This I Dig of You

Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, Finck Tank

Darrell Grant, Our Mr. Jackson, Bags’ Groove

Hiruy Tirfe, 10,000 Hours, Incentive

Altin Seneclar, Discover the Present, Blue Evening

Ken Peplowski, Unheard Bird, Gold Rush

Michael Weiss, Homage, An Oscar for Treadwell

Bob Mover – Walter Davis Jr., The Salerno Concert, Donna Lee

Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, Pfrancing (No Blues)

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Cedar Walton, Peter Washington, Al Foster Seasoned Wood A Nightingale Sang in Berkely Square

Clifford Brown, George Morrow, Max Roach, Richie Powell, Harold Land Study In Brown Take the A Train

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Spoonful

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Live at Bradley's Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

Karrin Allyson, Ed Howard Round Midnight Round Midnight

Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off The Maze

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues in the Night

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Wynton Marsalis, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Herlin Riley Standard Time volume 2 When It's Sleepy Time Down South

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Don't Be Cruel

Eric Alexander, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti Jazz for Couch Potatoes Gunsmoke theme

Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Ellis Marsalis Duke in Blue Drop Me Off in Harlem

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Welcome to a Prayer

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Nature Boy

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Jitterbug Waltz

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Sugarlips

John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison John Coltrane: Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is

Bobby Hutcherson, Christian McBride, Al Foster, Geri Allen Skyline Delilah

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Trust in Me

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Alone Together

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone The Very Thought of You

Andy Bey, Victor Lesczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?

Blossom Dearie, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Jo Jones Blossom Dearie I Hear Music

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

John Rutter: Magnificat (1990)

Karl-Birger Blomdahl: Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night' (1945)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bounteous Beauty from Buckfast - Following the installation of a new pipe organ several years ago, the musical traditions of Buckfast Abbey have been richly documented.

FLOR PEETERS: Entrata Festiva, Op. 93 Onyx Brass; Royal Holloway Choir/Rupert Gough; Matthew Searles (2119 Ruffatti/Buckfast Abbey)

DOM SEBASTIAN WOLFF: 4 Chorale-preludes (Our Father, which art in heaven; At the Lamb’s high feast; Advent Chorale; Somerset Carol) Jeremy Filsell (1939-1963 Walker/Buckfast Abbey)

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Allegro (i.), fr Symphony No. 6, Op. 42, no. 2 –Martin Baker (2019 Ruffatti)

GREGORIAN CHANT: Antiphon Ave Maria and Psalm 112 Buckfast Abbey Choir/Philip Arkwright; David Davies & Matthew Searles (2019 Ruffatti Gallery and Choir organs)

PEETERS: Speculum Vitae/Mirror of Life, Op. 36 Sarah Fox, soprano; Rupert Gough (2019 Ruffatti)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: I Believe in Springtime - As the world celebrates Earth Day this week, we’ll add to the celebration with sacred choral and organ music celebrating creation and the changing season

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 6 'Bleib bei uns' (1725)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony for Strings in d (1740)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 3 (1739)

Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Trumpet' (1694)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto in D (1806)

Nathaniel Stookey: The Composer is Dead (2006)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazeppa: Gopak (1883)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernesto Lecuona: La Comparsa (Carnival Procession)/ Por que te vas? (Why do you go?) Gabriela Montero, piano

Sergei Prokofiev: Sarcasms, Op. 17 Gabriela Montero, piano Radio e Televisao de Portugal, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Lisbon, Portugal

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sana Sarfraz calling from Agoura Hills, CA

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale Movement 1March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano

Astor Piazzolla, arr. Leonid Desyatnikov: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires Tessa Lark, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

Jessie Montgomery: Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Jessie Montgomery: Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin Fritz Kreisler: Recitativo and Scherzo Caprice, op. 6 Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Jessica Meyer: Go Big or Go Home Clay Melton, electric guitar; Zachary Cox, electric bass; Zach Brindle, drum set; ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston TX

Chen Yi: "Memory" for Solo Violin Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

J. S. Bach: Sonata No. 1: III. Siciliana and IV. Presto Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen; Yuja Wang, piano

Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture

Magnus Lindberg: Piano Concerto No. 3

Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (encore)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – In a Special Membership Campaign Edition, eight recordings—one per decade—of TCO studio and live concert audio

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)—George Szell

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)—George Szell

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936)—Michael Tilson Thomas

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)—Christoph von Dohnányi

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)—Pierre Boulez

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)—Mitsuko Uchida

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1825)—Franz Welser-Most

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)—Franz Welser-Most

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - This week’s From the Top features a moving and sensitive performance of the music of Dvorak performed by a teenage cellist from Chicago, a young violinist from Washington, D.C. who loves to contemplate dark matter when he’s not practicing the music of Bach, a teenage trombone quartet made up of two sets of siblings and more.

Noah Chen, cello, 17, from Chicago, IL performs Lasst mich allein, Op. 82, B. 157, No.1 by Antonín Dvořák, host Peter Dugan, piano

The Bone Rangers trombone quartet featuring Owen Riordan, trombone, 16, from Dyer, IN; Deaglan Sullivan, trombone, 18, from Evergreen Park, IL; Padric Sullivan, trombone, 15, from Evergreen Park, IL; and Calleigh Riordan, bass trombone, 14, from Dyer, IN perform Excerpts from City of Arts and Sciences by David Faleris

Xuanyan Jessie Gong, piano 15, from Jericho, NY perform Moments Musicaux, Op. 16 No. 6 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Jeremy Foster, violin, 18, from Washington, DC perform Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001: Siciliana by J.S. Bach (1685 - 1750)

Taki Salameh, composer, 18, from Skokie, IL presents Piano Trio by Taki Salameh peformed by Geregana Haralampieva, violin; Samuel DeCaprio, cello and Thomas Weaver, piano

Peter Dugan, piano, performs Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gordon Jacob: Mam'zelle Angot: Highlights (1943)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c (1877)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 3 in d (1873)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Changing Landscape of Arts and Culture in Northeast Ohio - Jeremy Johnson

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Maurice Ravel: Le gibet from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace'

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet (1891)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' (1954)

Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)