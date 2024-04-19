WCLV Program Guide 04-21-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Horace Silver, Finger Poppin’, Cookin’ at the Continental
Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Totem Pole
Richard Baratta, Off the Charts, Peresina
Andy Ezrin, I Was Here, Grapes
Leigh Pilzer, Beatin’ the Odds, SKCC
Emmet Cohen – Houston Person, Masters Legacy Vol. 5, I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart
Jay Thomas, High Crimes and Misdemeanors, Nostalgia
Adam Schroeder, CT!, Daylight Express
Valerie Capers, Come on Home, Odyssey
Terell Stafford, Between Two Worlds, Between Two Worlds
Melissa Aldana, Echoes of the Inner Prophet, The Solitary Seeker
Airmen of Note – Melisssa Aldana, 2023, M and M
Kris Berg, Perspective, Recorda Me
Gary Urwin, Flying Colors, This I Dig of You
Brendan Lanighan, A Little Optimism, Finck Tank
Darrell Grant, Our Mr. Jackson, Bags’ Groove
Hiruy Tirfe, 10,000 Hours, Incentive
Altin Seneclar, Discover the Present, Blue Evening
Ken Peplowski, Unheard Bird, Gold Rush
Michael Weiss, Homage, An Oscar for Treadwell
Bob Mover – Walter Davis Jr., The Salerno Concert, Donna Lee
Walter Bishop Jr., Bish at the Bank, Pfrancing (No Blues)
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Cedar Walton, Peter Washington, Al Foster Seasoned Wood A Nightingale Sang in Berkely Square
Clifford Brown, George Morrow, Max Roach, Richie Powell, Harold Land Study In Brown Take the A Train
Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Spoonful
Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo
Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Live at Bradley's Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
Karrin Allyson, Ed Howard Round Midnight Round Midnight
Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off The Maze
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues in the Night
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Wynton Marsalis, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Herlin Riley Standard Time volume 2 When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Don't Be Cruel
Eric Alexander, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti Jazz for Couch Potatoes Gunsmoke theme
Jimmy McGriff, Red Holloway, David Newman, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon
Ellis Marsalis Duke in Blue Drop Me Off in Harlem
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Welcome to a Prayer
Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Nature Boy
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Jitterbug Waltz
Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Sugarlips
John Coltrane, Elvin Jones, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison John Coltrane: Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is
Bobby Hutcherson, Christian McBride, Al Foster, Geri Allen Skyline Delilah
Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Trust in Me
Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon
Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love
Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Alone Together
Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone The Very Thought of You
Andy Bey, Victor Lesczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?
Blossom Dearie, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Jo Jones Blossom Dearie I Hear Music
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
John Rutter: Magnificat (1990)
Karl-Birger Blomdahl: Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night' (1945)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bounteous Beauty from Buckfast - Following the installation of a new pipe organ several years ago, the musical traditions of Buckfast Abbey have been richly documented.
FLOR PEETERS: Entrata Festiva, Op. 93 Onyx Brass; Royal Holloway Choir/Rupert Gough; Matthew Searles (2119 Ruffatti/Buckfast Abbey)
DOM SEBASTIAN WOLFF: 4 Chorale-preludes (Our Father, which art in heaven; At the Lamb’s high feast; Advent Chorale; Somerset Carol) Jeremy Filsell (1939-1963 Walker/Buckfast Abbey)
CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Allegro (i.), fr Symphony No. 6, Op. 42, no. 2 –Martin Baker (2019 Ruffatti)
GREGORIAN CHANT: Antiphon Ave Maria and Psalm 112 Buckfast Abbey Choir/Philip Arkwright; David Davies & Matthew Searles (2019 Ruffatti Gallery and Choir organs)
PEETERS: Speculum Vitae/Mirror of Life, Op. 36 Sarah Fox, soprano; Rupert Gough (2019 Ruffatti)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: I Believe in Springtime - As the world celebrates Earth Day this week, we’ll add to the celebration with sacred choral and organ music celebrating creation and the changing season
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Giuseppe Torelli: Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets (1700)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 6 'Bleib bei uns' (1725)
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony for Strings in d (1740)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 3 (1739)
Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Trumpet' (1694)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto in D (1806)
Nathaniel Stookey: The Composer is Dead (2006)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazeppa: Gopak (1883)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ernesto Lecuona: La Comparsa (Carnival Procession)/ Por que te vas? (Why do you go?) Gabriela Montero, piano
Sergei Prokofiev: Sarcasms, Op. 17 Gabriela Montero, piano Radio e Televisao de Portugal, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, Lisbon, Portugal
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Sana Sarfraz calling from Agoura Hills, CA
Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale Movement 1March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano
Astor Piazzolla, arr. Leonid Desyatnikov: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires Tessa Lark, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor
Jessie Montgomery: Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Jessie Montgomery: Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin Fritz Kreisler: Recitativo and Scherzo Caprice, op. 6 Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Jessica Meyer: Go Big or Go Home Clay Melton, electric guitar; Zachary Cox, electric bass; Zach Brindle, drum set; ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston TX
Chen Yi: "Memory" for Solo Violin Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
J. S. Bach: Sonata No. 1: III. Siciliana and IV. Presto Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) Sarah Ma, violin PT Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN
14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen; Yuja Wang, piano
Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture
Magnus Lindberg: Piano Concerto No. 3
Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (encore)
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – In a Special Membership Campaign Edition, eight recordings—one per decade—of TCO studio and live concert audio
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)—George Szell
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)—George Szell
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In Springtime (1936)—Michael Tilson Thomas
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)—Christoph von Dohnányi
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830)—Pierre Boulez
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)—Mitsuko Uchida
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 (1825)—Franz Welser-Most
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)—Franz Welser-Most
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - This week’s From the Top features a moving and sensitive performance of the music of Dvorak performed by a teenage cellist from Chicago, a young violinist from Washington, D.C. who loves to contemplate dark matter when he’s not practicing the music of Bach, a teenage trombone quartet made up of two sets of siblings and more.
Noah Chen, cello, 17, from Chicago, IL performs Lasst mich allein, Op. 82, B. 157, No.1 by Antonín Dvořák, host Peter Dugan, piano
The Bone Rangers trombone quartet featuring Owen Riordan, trombone, 16, from Dyer, IN; Deaglan Sullivan, trombone, 18, from Evergreen Park, IL; Padric Sullivan, trombone, 15, from Evergreen Park, IL; and Calleigh Riordan, bass trombone, 14, from Dyer, IN perform Excerpts from City of Arts and Sciences by David Faleris
Xuanyan Jessie Gong, piano 15, from Jericho, NY perform Moments Musicaux, Op. 16 No. 6 by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Jeremy Foster, violin, 18, from Washington, DC perform Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001: Siciliana by J.S. Bach (1685 - 1750)
Taki Salameh, composer, 18, from Skokie, IL presents Piano Trio by Taki Salameh peformed by Geregana Haralampieva, violin; Samuel DeCaprio, cello and Thomas Weaver, piano
Peter Dugan, piano, performs Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Gordon Jacob: Mam'zelle Angot: Highlights (1943)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c (1877)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 3 in d (1873)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Changing Landscape of Arts and Culture in Northeast Ohio - Jeremy Johnson
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Maurice Ravel: Le gibet from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978)
Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace'
Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Quintet (1891)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Blessed Son of God from 'Hodie' (1954)
Robert Schumann: Abendlied (1852)