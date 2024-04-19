WCLV Program Guide 04-19-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Ralph Towner At First Light Argentinian Nights

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time Angels

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Saqqara

Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do The Thing To Do

Eric Alexander The First Milestone The First Milestone

Lauren Henderson Conjuring Spells

Johnny Coles The Warm Sound Where

Vache/Charlap 2gether Soon

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Black Nightgown

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful This Can't Be Love

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

Johnny Hodges Not So Dukish Not So Dukish

Bobby Hutcherson Color Schemes RecordaMe

George Cables Icons and Influences The Duke

Joshua Redman LongGone Kite Song

Johnny Griffin The Cat The Count

Buddy Tate Swingin' Like Tate Moon Eyes

Mark Wade True Stories At The Sunside

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold

Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints

Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love

Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere

Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Thelonious Monk In Tokyo Hackensack

Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn I Double Dare You

Elio Villafranca Standing by the Crossroads I Belong To You

Joshua Redman Where Are We Alabama

Julian Lage The Layers Everything Helps

Sidney Bechet I Got Rhythm That's A Plenty

Wycliffe Gordon The Intimate Ellington Pie Eye's Blues

Eddie Daniels Homecoming Love's Long Journey

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Vol 5 Sunday Kind Of Love

Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Major Waltz

Horace Silver The Jody Grind The Jody Grind

Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore

Jeremy Pelt Soundtrack Elegy

Sean Mason The Southern Suite One United

Sonny Rollins Vol 2 Why Don't I

Eunmi Lee Introspection Narcissism

Ken Fowser Morning Light This That & The Other Thing

Roger Humphries This 'n That Tune for Buh

Art Blakey Like Someone in Love Johnny's Blue

Vic Dickenson Showcase Everybody Loves My Baby

Gigi Gryce The Rat Race Blues Boxer's Blues

McCoy Tyner Nights of Ballad and Blues Star Eyes

Essence All-Stars Hub-Tones Little Sunflower

Randy Johnston Somewhere in the Night Sack of Woe

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1720)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Scott Joplin: Stoptime Rag (1910)

Gaetano Donizetti: The Daughter of the Regiment: Overture (1840)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Mêlée Fantasque (1921)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Le vent dans la plaine (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D (1779)

Léo Delibes: Les filles de Cadiz (1885)

Gustav Holst: Brook Green Suite (1933)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895)

Richard Strauss: Second Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1934)

Germaine Tailleferre: Moderato from Piano Trio (1917)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1868)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)

Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Tom Turpin: The St. Louis Rag (1903)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 6 (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Solo Violin Sonata No. 1 (1720)

Siegfried Wagner: Scherzo (1922)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)

Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers (1930)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874)

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1881)

Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Dance No. 3 (1914)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1: Prelúdio-Modinha (1930)

Camargo Guàrnieri: Dansa negra (1946)

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A 'Trout' (1819)

George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations (1733)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Franz von Suppé: Boccaccio: Overture (1879)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 2 (1894)

Gustav Holst: I Vow to Thee, My Country (1921)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1806)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774)

Michel Legrand: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg: Theme (1964)

Leo Arnaud & John Williams: Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic Theme (1958/1984)

George Frideric Handel: Dixit Dominus: Gloria Patri et filio (1707)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture (1917)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Harp & Orchestra (1927)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1872)

Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo (1909)

Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C (1780)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Germaine Tailleferre: Ballade for Piano & Orchestra (1920)

Sir William Walton: Façade - An Entertainment (1923)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Germaine Tailleferre: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1917)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

Reinhold Glière: Symphony No. 2 in c (1908)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 64 (1797)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart (1869)

William Grant Still: The Quiet One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)

Toru Takemitsu: Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp (1989)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Duo (1873)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude (1893)