© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-16-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 15, 2024 at 6:29 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Mark Whitfield    The Marksman      The Blues From Way Back

      Art Tatum/Ben Webster   Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

      Benny Golson      Gone With Golson  Staccato Swing

      Tawanda     Smile Sister Moon

      Billy Childs      Speak Like of Child     Fragile

      Mario Pavone      Motion Poetry     Emmett Spencer

      Bob Brookmeyer    Traditionalism Revisited      Some Sweet Day

      Sonny Clark Leapin' In  Voodoo

      Roger Kellaway    I Was There Just in Time

                  

      Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land     The Man I Love

      Dave Holland      Not for Nothin'   Shifting Sands

      Noah Haidu  Standards   Ana Maria

      John Coltrane     Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinchette      Cattin'

      Jackie McLean     Jacknife    Jacknife

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Reflections From The Multiverse

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      'D' Town

      S Jones/ B Haughland    Road to Nowhere   Evening Song

                  

      Bobo Stenson      Goodbye     Alfonsina

      Marques Carroll   The Ancestor's Call     Resolution For Us

      Spike Wilner      Plays Ellington and Monk      Intimacy Of The Blues

      Dave Douglas      Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees    Enthroned

      Tom Tallistch     Wheelhouse  Outnumbered

      John Abercrombie  Up and Coming     Silver Circle

      Samara Joy  Linger Awhile     I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

      Houston Person    Reminiscing at Rudy's   My Romance

      Bill Evans  Portrait in Jazz  Autumn Leaves

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jay Thomas  I Always Knew     Yama

      Vincent Gardner   Three-Five  Morgan the Pirate

      Jimmy Cobb  Cobb's Groove     Sweet and Lovely

      James P Johson     James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen      Walkin' The Dog

      Art Tatum   Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

      Gerry Mulligan    Jeru  Blue Boy

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Frozen Mist

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Robert Piket      Solos Litha

                  

      Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin'    Lulu's Back in Town

      Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City  New Confessin' The Blues

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Skoo Chee

      Keith Jarrett     Tributes    It's Easy To Remember

      Woody Shaw  In My Own Sweet Way     Joshua C.

      Greg Joseph Drop The Rock     Right Back Blues

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Mandalay

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me a River    Claudia

                  

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Wruth's Blues

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right!    Hand In Glove

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

      Michael Jefry Stevens   Precipice   Precipice

      Brad Shepik Places You Go     As Was

      Stan Getz   More West Coast Jazz    Willow Weep For Me

      Harold Land TheFox      Little Chris

      Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren    The Bee's Knees   Darn That Dream

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevoda: Overture (1869)

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: Farewell to Stromness (1980)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Pietro Lappi: Canzon 'La Seraphina' (1616)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de matin (1897)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d (1864)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto (1806)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Miniatures: Satchidao (1960)

Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Contredanse (1764)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King (1879)

Henryk Wieniawski: Capriccio valse (1852)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

John Dowland: O sweet woods (1600)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)

Traditional: The Travel Set

Regino Sainz de la Maza: Zapateado (1962)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Giovanni Palestrina: Ad te levavi animam meam (1593)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 in c 'Tragic' (1816)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds (1776)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes (2001)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Macbeth (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-Flat (1784)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1773)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

E. J. Moeran: First Rhapsody (1922)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Malagueña y Zapateado (1897)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat (1755)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest (1947)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: M'appari tutt' amor (1847)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches (2021)

Federico Mompou: Scenes from Childhood (1918)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Variations' (1845)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)

Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

Eugène Ysaÿe: Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in the Form of a Waltz' (1877)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Colin McPhee: Tabuh-Tabuhan (1936)

Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento (1967)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 (1943)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

John Field: Nocturne No. 8 in E-Flat (1816)

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Jorge Cardoso: Milonga (1993)

Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)

Anonymous: Lamento di Tristano (1350)
Arts & Culture