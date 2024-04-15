WCLV Program Guide 04-16-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Mark Whitfield The Marksman The Blues From Way Back

Art Tatum/Ben Webster Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day

Benny Golson Gone With Golson Staccato Swing

Tawanda Smile Sister Moon

Billy Childs Speak Like of Child Fragile

Mario Pavone Motion Poetry Emmett Spencer

Bob Brookmeyer Traditionalism Revisited Some Sweet Day

Sonny Clark Leapin' In Voodoo

Roger Kellaway I Was There Just in Time

Enrico Pieranunzi No Man's Land The Man I Love

Dave Holland Not for Nothin' Shifting Sands

Noah Haidu Standards Ana Maria

John Coltrane Cattin' with Coltrane and Quinchette Cattin'

Jackie McLean Jacknife Jacknife

James Weidman Sonic Realities Reflections From The Multiverse

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley 'D' Town

S Jones/ B Haughland Road to Nowhere Evening Song

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Alfonsina

Marques Carroll The Ancestor's Call Resolution For Us

Spike Wilner Plays Ellington and Monk Intimacy Of The Blues

Dave Douglas Songs of Ascent-Book One-Degrees Enthroned

Tom Tallistch Wheelhouse Outnumbered

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Silver Circle

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's My Romance

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Autumn Leaves

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jay Thomas I Always Knew Yama

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate

Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Sweet and Lovely

James P Johson James P Johnson and his Blue Note Jazzmen Walkin' The Dog

Art Tatum Complete Group Masterpieces Night And Day

Gerry Mulligan Jeru Blue Boy

James Weidman Sonic Realities Frozen Mist

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Robert Piket Solos Litha

Fats Waller The Joint is Jumpin' Lulu's Back in Town

Jay McShann Blues from Kansas City New Confessin' The Blues

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Skoo Chee

Keith Jarrett Tributes It's Easy To Remember

Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way Joshua C.

Greg Joseph Drop The Rock Right Back Blues

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Mandalay

Hilario Duran Cry Me a River Claudia

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Wruth's Blues

Louis Hayes Exactly Right! Hand In Glove

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Michael Jefry Stevens Precipice Precipice

Brad Shepik Places You Go As Was

Stan Getz More West Coast Jazz Willow Weep For Me

Harold Land TheFox Little Chris

Joshua Smith/Jackie Warren The Bee's Knees Darn That Dream

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión (1906)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Voyevoda: Overture (1869)

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: Farewell to Stromness (1980)

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Pietro Lappi: Canzon 'La Seraphina' (1616)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de matin (1897)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941)

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d (1864)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto (1806)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Sulkhan Tsintsadze: Miniatures: Satchidao (1960)

Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: Overture (1951)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Contredanse (1764)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: The Pirate King (1879)

Henryk Wieniawski: Capriccio valse (1852)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

John Dowland: O sweet woods (1600)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)

Traditional: The Travel Set

Regino Sainz de la Maza: Zapateado (1962)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Giovanni Palestrina: Ad te levavi animam meam (1593)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 3 (1926)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 in c 'Tragic' (1816)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds (1776)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes (2001)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Macbeth (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-Flat (1784)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Zoltán Kodály: Summer Evening (1906)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G (1773)

Luigi Cherubini: Eliza: Overture (1794)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D 'Reformation' (1832)

E. J. Moeran: First Rhapsody (1922)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Malagueña y Zapateado (1897)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat (1755)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 (1893)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest (1947)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart (1821)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Friedrich von Flotow: Martha: M'appari tutt' amor (1847)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Wagner's 'Tannhäuser' (1852)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Jack Sutte: Toys’ Marches (2021)

Federico Mompou: Scenes from Childhood (1918)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Variations' (1845)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)

Henry Mancini: The Pink Panther: Theme (1963)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

Eugène Ysaÿe: Caprice after Saint-Saëns's 'Etude in the Form of a Waltz' (1877)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Colin McPhee: Tabuh-Tabuhan (1936)

Claude Debussy: Estampes (1903)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento (1967)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 (1943)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in G (1798)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck (1784)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1877)

John Field: Nocturne No. 8 in E-Flat (1816)

Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Jorge Cardoso: Milonga (1993)

Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)

Anonymous: Lamento di Tristano (1350)