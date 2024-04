[Airdate: April 12, 2024]

On Sunday, April 14, baritone Matthias Goerne will present a recital of Schumann and Brahms at Mandel Concert Hall with pianist Evgeny Kissin. Goerne spoke with WCLV's John Mills about his upcoming appearance in Cleveland.

Matthias Goerne and Evgeny Kissin in Recital

Sunday, April 14 at 3:00 p.m.

Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center