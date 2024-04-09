© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 04-10-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 9, 2024 at 6:32 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      The Point

      Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough

      Kenny Barron      Green Chimneys    Don't Explain

      Kenny Werner      Monash Sessions   Follow Up

      Ted Piltzecker    Vibes on a Breath New Orleans

      Oliver Nelson     More Blues and the Abstract Truth   Midnight Blue

      Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks      Street Singer

      Cannonball Adderley     Things Are Getting Better     Sounds for Sid

                  

      Craig Davis Tone Painting     Dodo's Lament

      Christian McBride The Good Feeling  I Should Care

      Michael Hackett   Western Skies     Blues for MH

      Al foster   Reflections Monk's Bossa

      Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Blue Mermaid

      Ben Webster King of the Tenors      That's All

      Dave McKenna      Sunbeam and Thunderclouls`    Lotus Blossum

      Dave Douglas      Engage      Everywhere But Here

                  

      Technocats  The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

      Jessica Williams  Some Ballads, Some Blues      Dark one

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Sotho Blue  Sotho Blue

      Pee Wee Russell   Swingin' With Pee Wee   The Very Thought Of You

      JJ Johnson  JJ Inc      Aquarius

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      Phoebe's Stroll

      Adam Levy   Spry  Vermouth

      Planet Jazz In Orbit    Dawn On The Desert

      Rusty Bryant      Soul Liberation   Lou-Lou

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Alan Broadbent    Like Minds  Prelude To Peace

      Scott Hamilton    Race Point  Chelsea Bridge

      Jon Menges  Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four     The Spirit Within

      Jimmy Rushing     Goin' To Chicago  Sent for You Yesterday

      Red Garland All Morning Long  They Can't Take That Away From Me

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Mixed Feelings

      Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important      A Beautiful Lie

      Artemis     In Real Time      Penelope

      James Weidman     Sonic Realities   Steeplechase

                  

      Bobo Stenson      Sphere      The red flower

      Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy     There'll Be Other Times

      Dexter Gordon     A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  Melusine     La route enchantée

      Dave Young  Side By Side Vol 3      Is That So

      Booker Ervin      The Song Book     Come Sunday

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Composure

      Wayne Shorter     The Soothsayer    The Big Push

      Miles Davis Workin'     It Never Entered My Mind

                  

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Windows

      Dave Holland      Points of View    Ario

      Christine Jensen  Day Moon    Balcony Rules

      Art Pepper  Among Friends     What is this thing called love

      Charles Mingus    Reincarnation of a Lovebird   Reincarnation of a love bird

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Dual Force

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Soon

      Bill Cunliffe     Border Widow's Lament   Border Widow's Lament

      Ben Wolfe   Unjust      The Corridor

      Duncan Hopkins    Who Are You Foxy Trot

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing (1935)

Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten (1977)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance (1842)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)

Jorge Martínez Zárate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia' (1973)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Bundeslied (1824)

Eugène d'Albert: The Improviser: Overture (1902)

Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet (1928)

Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in c-Sharp (1889)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1914)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles (1897)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Prokofiev: Pastoral Sonatina (1932)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A (1786)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony (1821)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in e-Flat (1947)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F (1798)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)

Antonín Dvorák: The Golden Spinning Wheel (1896)

Eugène d'Albert: Overture to 'Esther' (1888)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 9 (1835)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 7 (1835)

Gustav Holst: Indra (1903)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il maestro di cappella: Overture (1793)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied (1905)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 4 in F (1723)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

George Enescu: Symphony No. 2 in A (1914)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace ConservatoryHighlights from the 2023 Bach Festival

BWV-Cleveland’s Bach Choir, ACRONYM; Amanda Powell, soprano; Edwin Huizinga, violin; Elliott Figg, harpsichord; Bach Festival Artistic Director Dirk Garner, conductor

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Komm, Jesu, Komm, BWV 229 J. S. Bach (1685-1750)—BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir with ACRONYM

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Violin Sonata in G Major, BWV 1019—Edwin Huizinga, violin Elliot Figg, harpsichord

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976): She’s Like the Swallow, How Sweet the Answer, I Will Give My Love an Apple, The Sally Gardens—Amanda Powell, soprano Elliot Figg, harpsichord

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976): Hymn to St. Cecilia, op. 27—BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir with ACRONYM

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230—BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir with ACRONYM

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – soprano Jessye Norman

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer (1884)

Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody (1869)

Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade (1903)

William Walker: Amazing Grace (1835)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song (1899)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)
