WCLV Program Guide 04-10-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point
Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough
Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Don't Explain
Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Follow Up
Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath New Orleans
Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Midnight Blue
Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks Street Singer
Cannonball Adderley Things Are Getting Better Sounds for Sid
Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament
Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care
Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH
Al foster Reflections Monk's Bossa
Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean
Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid
Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All
Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouls` Lotus Blossum
Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here
Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live
Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Dark one
Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue
Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee The Very Thought Of You
JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius
Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll
Adam Levy Spry Vermouth
Planet Jazz In Orbit Dawn On The Desert
Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Lou-Lou
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace
Scott Hamilton Race Point Chelsea Bridge
Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within
Jimmy Rushing Goin' To Chicago Sent for You Yesterday
Red Garland All Morning Long They Can't Take That Away From Me
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings
Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important A Beautiful Lie
Artemis In Real Time Penelope
James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase
Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower
Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy There'll Be Other Times
Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)
Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine La route enchantée
Dave Young Side By Side Vol 3 Is That So
Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure
Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Big Push
Miles Davis Workin' It Never Entered My Mind
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows
Dave Holland Points of View Ario
Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules
Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love
Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon
Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament
Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor
Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing (1935)
Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten (1977)
Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance (1842)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)
Jorge Martínez Zárate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia' (1973)
Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Bundeslied (1824)
Eugène d'Albert: The Improviser: Overture (1902)
Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet (1928)
Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)
Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in c-Sharp (1889)
John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)
Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818)
George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1914)
Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles (1897)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Sergei Prokofiev: Pastoral Sonatina (1932)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)
Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A (1786)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony (1821)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in e-Flat (1947)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)
Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F (1798)
Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)
Antonín Dvorák: The Golden Spinning Wheel (1896)
Eugène d'Albert: Overture to 'Esther' (1888)
Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 9 (1835)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 7 (1835)
Gustav Holst: Indra (1903)
Domenico Cimarosa: Il maestro di cappella: Overture (1793)
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)
John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied (1905)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio (1891)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 4 in F (1723)
Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)
Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)
Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
George Enescu: Symphony No. 2 in A (1914)
20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – Highlights from the 2023 Bach Festival
BWV-Cleveland’s Bach Choir, ACRONYM; Amanda Powell, soprano; Edwin Huizinga, violin; Elliott Figg, harpsichord; Bach Festival Artistic Director Dirk Garner, conductor
J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Komm, Jesu, Komm, BWV 229 J. S. Bach (1685-1750)—BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir with ACRONYM
J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Violin Sonata in G Major, BWV 1019—Edwin Huizinga, violin Elliot Figg, harpsichord
Benjamin Britten (1913-1976): She’s Like the Swallow, How Sweet the Answer, I Will Give My Love an Apple, The Sally Gardens—Amanda Powell, soprano Elliot Figg, harpsichord
Benjamin Britten (1913-1976): Hymn to St. Cecilia, op. 27—BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir with ACRONYM
J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230—BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir with ACRONYM
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – soprano Jessye Norman
Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer (1884)
Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody (1869)
Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade (1903)
William Walker: Amazing Grace (1835)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)
Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song (1899)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912)
Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)
Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)