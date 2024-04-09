WCLV Program Guide 04-10-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles The Point

Peggy Stern Actual Size Room Enough

Kenny Barron Green Chimneys Don't Explain

Kenny Werner Monash Sessions Follow Up

Ted Piltzecker Vibes on a Breath New Orleans

Oliver Nelson More Blues and the Abstract Truth Midnight Blue

Tina Brooks Back to the Tracks Street Singer

Cannonball Adderley Things Are Getting Better Sounds for Sid

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Lament

Christian McBride The Good Feeling I Should Care

Michael Hackett Western Skies Blues for MH

Al foster Reflections Monk's Bossa

Diana Krall Love Scenes How Deep Is The Ocean

Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid

Ben Webster King of the Tenors That's All

Dave McKenna Sunbeam and Thunderclouls` Lotus Blossum

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Technocats The Music of Gregg Hill I Want To Live

Jessica Williams Some Ballads, Some Blues Dark one

Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue

Pee Wee Russell Swingin' With Pee Wee The Very Thought Of You

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius

Orrin Evans The Red Door Phoebe's Stroll

Adam Levy Spry Vermouth

Planet Jazz In Orbit Dawn On The Desert

Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Lou-Lou

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Scott Hamilton Race Point Chelsea Bridge

Jon Menges Spirit of Three, Spirit of Four The Spirit Within

Jimmy Rushing Goin' To Chicago Sent for You Yesterday

Red Garland All Morning Long They Can't Take That Away From Me

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Mixed Feelings

Jeremy Pelt Griot: This Is Important A Beautiful Lie

Artemis In Real Time Penelope

James Weidman Sonic Realities Steeplechase

Bobo Stenson Sphere The red flower

Jeremy Pelt The Art of Intimacy There'll Be Other Times

Dexter Gordon A Swingin' Affair Don't Explain (stereo)

Cecile McLorin Salvant Melusine La route enchantée

Dave Young Side By Side Vol 3 Is That So

Booker Ervin The Song Book Come Sunday

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Composure

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Big Push

Miles Davis Workin' It Never Entered My Mind

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Windows

Dave Holland Points of View Ario

Christine Jensen Day Moon Balcony Rules

Art Pepper Among Friends What is this thing called love

Charles Mingus Reincarnation of a Lovebird Reincarnation of a love bird

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dual Force

Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Soon

Bill Cunliffe Border Widow's Lament Border Widow's Lament

Ben Wolfe Unjust The Corridor

Duncan Hopkins Who Are You Foxy Trot

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing (1935)

Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten (1977)

Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C (1789)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance (1842)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The National Game' (1925)

Jorge Martínez Zárate: Tres Danzas del Ballet 'Estancia' (1973)

Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Bundeslied (1824)

Eugène d'Albert: The Improviser: Overture (1902)

Felix Mendelssohn: Swiss Song from String Symphony No. 11 (1823)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet (1928)

Alan Silvestri: Forrest Gump: Feather Theme (1994)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture (1816)

Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in c-Sharp (1889)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques (1919)

Gioacchino Rossini: Mosé in Egitto: Prayer Chorus (1818)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1914)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Carl Nielsen: Humoresque-Bagatelles (1897)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Sergei Prokofiev: Pastoral Sonatina (1932)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche slav (1876)

Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' (1953)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A (1786)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony (1821)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in e-Flat (1947)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Perpetual Motion (2008)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F (1798)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in D (1713)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726)

Antonín Dvorák: The Golden Spinning Wheel (1896)

Eugène d'Albert: Overture to 'Esther' (1888)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony for Strings in B-Flat 'Mannheim No. 3' (1746)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 9 (1835)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 7 (1835)

Gustav Holst: Indra (1903)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il maestro di cappella: Overture (1793)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' (1853)

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Act 2 Finale (1911)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Vilja-Lied (1905)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 4 in F (1723)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

George Enescu: Symphony No. 2 in A (1914)

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – Highlights from the 2023 Bach Festival

BWV-Cleveland’s Bach Choir, ACRONYM; Amanda Powell, soprano; Edwin Huizinga, violin; Elliott Figg, harpsichord; Bach Festival Artistic Director Dirk Garner, conductor

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Komm, Jesu, Komm, BWV 229 J. S. Bach (1685-1750)—BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir with ACRONYM

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Violin Sonata in G Major, BWV 1019—Edwin Huizinga, violin Elliot Figg, harpsichord

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976): She’s Like the Swallow, How Sweet the Answer, I Will Give My Love an Apple, The Sally Gardens—Amanda Powell, soprano Elliot Figg, harpsichord

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976): Hymn to St. Cecilia, op. 27—BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir with ACRONYM

J. S. Bach (1685-1750): Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden, BWV 230—BWV: Cleveland’s Bach Choir with ACRONYM

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – soprano Jessye Norman

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer (1884)

Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody (1869)

Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade (1903)

William Walker: Amazing Grace (1835)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse (1897)

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song (1899)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)