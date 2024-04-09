© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
Trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden with the Akron Symphony April 6

Ideastream Public Media | By Mark Satola
Published April 9, 2024 at 1:14 PM EDT
On Saturday, April 6, trumpeter extraordinaire Mary Elizabeth Bowden appeared with the Akron Symphony Orchestra to give the Ohio premiere of Clarice Assad’s Bohemian Queen, a concerto for trumpet and string orchestra that was commissioned by a consortium of around a dozen orchestras in the United States, including the ASO. Here’s an interview that Ms. Bowden had with WCLV host and producer Mark Satola.
