Trumpeter Mary Elizabeth Bowden with the Akron Symphony April 6
On Saturday, April 6, trumpeter extraordinaire Mary Elizabeth Bowden appeared with the Akron Symphony Orchestra to give the Ohio premiere of Clarice Assad’s Bohemian Queen, a concerto for trumpet and string orchestra that was commissioned by a consortium of around a dozen orchestras in the United States, including the ASO. Here’s an interview that Ms. Bowden had with WCLV host and producer Mark Satola.