[Airdate: April 10, 2024]

On April 12-14, Les Délices is presenting a series of concerts called Seasons Transformed. Taking inspiration from Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons, this concert takes familiar music in a new direction as only Les Délices can. WCLV's John Mills spoke with Debra Nagy and Shelby Yamin about the upcoming concert.

Seasons Transformed

Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. - Knight Stage at Akron Civic Theater

*Saturday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. - Disciples Christian Church, Cleveland Heights

*Sunday, April 14 at 4:00 p.m. - West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River

*WCLV's John Mills will lead a pre-concert conversation 45 minutes prior to the performance