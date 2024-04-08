© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-09-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 8, 2024 at 6:15 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden    Encore      Since We Met

      Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron    Night and the City      The Very Thought Of You

      Kate Baker/Vic Juris    Return to Shore   Moonscape

      Buddy Tate  The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate   Yesterdays

      Jim Hall    Subsequently      The Answer is Yes

      Gregory Tardy     Sufficient Grace  The Intelligent Design

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3  Everything Happens To Me

      Duke Pearson      The Right Touch   Scrap Iron

                  

      Tommy Flanagan    Giant Steps Central Park West

      Dave Douglas      Moving Portraits  First Frost

      Mark Turner Ballad Session    All Or Nothing At All

      Art Farmer  Farmer's Market   AdDisUn

      Art Blakey  Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

      Joe Farnsworth    Time To Swing     The Good Shepherd

      VA    One More    H & T Blues

      Dave Young  Ides of March     Forty Five Degrees

      Kenny Burrell     Midnight Blue     Midnight Blue

      Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings     Doggin' Around

                  

      Julian Lage The Layers  Double Southpaw

      Randal Dispommier A Midsummer Odysessy    Toka Voka Oka Boka

      Mike Melvoin      The Capitol Sessions    Monday

      Avrem Fefer Kindred Spirits   Pannonica

      Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield     Clef Club March featuring Chris Bates

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

      Johnny Varro      Two Legends of Jazz     The Touch of Your Lips

      Stan Getz/Gerry Mulligan      Getz Meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi  Let's Fall In Love

      Ray Charles/Milt Jackson      Soul Meeting      XRay Blues

      Three More Sounds Plays The Music of Ray Charles      Georgia on My Mind

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Billie Holiday    All Or Nothing at All   But not for me

      Red Garland Can't See For Looking   Soon

      Gene Ammons Boss Soul   Travelin'

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Muna & Johna's Playtime

      Altin Sencalar    In Good Standing  Navy's Mood

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     MozamBbq

      Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles     Soul Meeting      Bags Of Blues

      Curtis Amy  Way Down    24 Hours Blues

      Miki Yamanaka     Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou

                  

      Bobby Hutcherson  Stick-Up    Verse

      Noah Baerman      Playdate    Baby Man

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Wavelength

      Clark Sommers     Feast Ephemera    Pedals

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      You Taught My Heart To Sing

      Donald Vega As I Travel I Know You Can Fly

      K Fowser/B Gillece      Little Echo Ninety Five

      Steve Coleman     Rhythm in Mind    Sweet Dawn

                  

      Larry Willis      How Can You Keep the Music Playing  Dance Cadaverous

      Bobby Watson      Back Home in Kansas City      Celestial

      Mike Murley Taking Flight     Phrase 3

      Sonny Rollins     Moving Out  More Than You Know

      Sarah Vaughn      The Lonely Hours  Solitude

      Lucky Thompson    Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know?   Love and Respect

      VA    Here it Is  Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

      David Hazeltine   For All We Know   My Ship

      Kenny Burrell     Midnight Blue     Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)

Kenneth Jennings: The Lord is an Everlasting God (1998)

Gabriel Fauré: Papillon (1884)

Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946)

Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March (1904)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)

Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Bird's Dance (1881)

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)

Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse in A-Flat (1878)

Benjamin Britten: Corpus Christi Carol (1961)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Florence Price: Cotton Dance (1945)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 46 in B (1772)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in b (1853)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Gypsy Dance 'Les tringles des sistres' (1875)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)

Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka (1850)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Wedding March (1876)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Piano Quintet (1919)

Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in c (1922)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)

Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Florence Price: Resignation (1940)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes (2001)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale 'The Tocsin' from Symphony No. 11 'The Year 1905' (1957)

Michael Giacchino: Super 8: Suite (2011)

Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet (1879)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1905)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Samuel Barber: Knoxville, Summer of 1915 (1947)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

Georg Matthias Monn: Cello Concerto (1750)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ludwig Schwab: Berceuse écossaise (1909)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Michel Legrand: Noelle's Theme (1976)

Camillo Sivori: Berceuse (1880)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

Joseph Joachim: Notturno (1858)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'O Welt, ich muss dich lassen' (1896)
