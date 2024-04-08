WCLV Program Guide 04-09-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore Since We Met

Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron Night and the City The Very Thought Of You

Kate Baker/Vic Juris Return to Shore Moonscape

Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays

Jim Hall Subsequently The Answer is Yes

Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Scrap Iron

Tommy Flanagan Giant Steps Central Park West

Dave Douglas Moving Portraits First Frost

Mark Turner Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All

Art Farmer Farmer's Market AdDisUn

Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally

Joe Farnsworth Time To Swing The Good Shepherd

VA One More H & T Blues

Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees

Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Midnight Blue

Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings Doggin' Around

Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw

Randal Dispommier A Midsummer Odysessy Toka Voka Oka Boka

Mike Melvoin The Capitol Sessions Monday

Avrem Fefer Kindred Spirits Pannonica

Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Clef Club March featuring Chris Bates

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land

Johnny Varro Two Legends of Jazz The Touch of Your Lips

Stan Getz/Gerry Mulligan Getz Meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi Let's Fall In Love

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting XRay Blues

Three More Sounds Plays The Music of Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Billie Holiday All Or Nothing at All But not for me

Red Garland Can't See For Looking Soon

Gene Ammons Boss Soul Travelin'

Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime

Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq

Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues

Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou

Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Verse

Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man

Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength

Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Pedals

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing

Donald Vega As I Travel I Know You Can Fly

K Fowser/B Gillece Little Echo Ninety Five

Steve Coleman Rhythm in Mind Sweet Dawn

Larry Willis How Can You Keep the Music Playing Dance Cadaverous

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial

Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3

Sonny Rollins Moving Out More Than You Know

Sarah Vaughn The Lonely Hours Solitude

Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know? Love and Respect

VA Here it Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

David Hazeltine For All We Know My Ship

Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)

Kenneth Jennings: The Lord is an Everlasting God (1998)

Gabriel Fauré: Papillon (1884)

Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)

Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)

Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946)

Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March (1904)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)

Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Bird's Dance (1881)

Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)

Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse in A-Flat (1878)

Benjamin Britten: Corpus Christi Carol (1961)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Florence Price: Cotton Dance (1945)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 46 in B (1772)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in b (1853)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Gypsy Dance 'Les tringles des sistres' (1875)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)

Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka (1850)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Wedding March (1876)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)

Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Piano Quintet (1919)

Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in c (1922)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)

Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)

Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Florence Price: Resignation (1940)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale 'The Tocsin' from Symphony No. 11 'The Year 1905' (1957)

Michael Giacchino: Super 8: Suite (2011)

Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet (1879)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1905)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Samuel Barber: Knoxville, Summer of 1915 (1947)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

Georg Matthias Monn: Cello Concerto (1750)

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)

Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)

Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Ludwig Schwab: Berceuse écossaise (1909)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Michel Legrand: Noelle's Theme (1976)

Camillo Sivori: Berceuse (1880)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)

Joseph Joachim: Notturno (1858)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'O Welt, ich muss dich lassen' (1896)