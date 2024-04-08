WCLV Program Guide 04-09-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ken Peplowski/Howard Alden Encore Since We Met
Charlie Haden/Kenny Barron Night and the City The Very Thought Of You
Kate Baker/Vic Juris Return to Shore Moonscape
Buddy Tate The Ballad Artistry of Buddy Tate Yesterdays
Jim Hall Subsequently The Answer is Yes
Gregory Tardy Sufficient Grace The Intelligent Design
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me
Duke Pearson The Right Touch Scrap Iron
Tommy Flanagan Giant Steps Central Park West
Dave Douglas Moving Portraits First Frost
Mark Turner Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All
Art Farmer Farmer's Market AdDisUn
Art Blakey Buhania's Delight Backstage Sally
Joe Farnsworth Time To Swing The Good Shepherd
VA One More H & T Blues
Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees
Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Midnight Blue
Count Basie Complete Decca Recordings Doggin' Around
Julian Lage The Layers Double Southpaw
Randal Dispommier A Midsummer Odysessy Toka Voka Oka Boka
Mike Melvoin The Capitol Sessions Monday
Avrem Fefer Kindred Spirits Pannonica
Jason Moran From the Dancehall to the Battlefield Clef Club March featuring Chris Bates
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Cedar Land
Johnny Varro Two Legends of Jazz The Touch of Your Lips
Stan Getz/Gerry Mulligan Getz Meets Mulligan in Hi-Fi Let's Fall In Love
Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting XRay Blues
Three More Sounds Plays The Music of Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Billie Holiday All Or Nothing at All But not for me
Red Garland Can't See For Looking Soon
Gene Ammons Boss Soul Travelin'
Johnathan Blake Passage Muna & Johna's Playtime
Altin Sencalar In Good Standing Navy's Mood
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock MozamBbq
Milt Jackson/ Ray Charles Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues
Curtis Amy Way Down 24 Hours Blues
Miki Yamanaka Shades of Rainbow Song for Mary Lou
Bobby Hutcherson Stick-Up Verse
Noah Baerman Playdate Baby Man
Eunmi Lee Introspection Wavelength
Clark Sommers Feast Ephemera Pedals
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds You Taught My Heart To Sing
Donald Vega As I Travel I Know You Can Fly
K Fowser/B Gillece Little Echo Ninety Five
Steve Coleman Rhythm in Mind Sweet Dawn
Larry Willis How Can You Keep the Music Playing Dance Cadaverous
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Celestial
Mike Murley Taking Flight Phrase 3
Sonny Rollins Moving Out More Than You Know
Sarah Vaughn The Lonely Hours Solitude
Lucky Thompson Lord, Lord, Am I Ever Gonna Know? Love and Respect
VA Here it Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)
David Hazeltine For All We Know My Ship
Kenny Burrell Midnight Blue Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896)
Kenneth Jennings: The Lord is an Everlasting God (1998)
Gabriel Fauré: Papillon (1884)
Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)
Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D (1720)
Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946)
Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March (1904)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)
Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: I Got Rhythm (1930)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Bird's Dance (1881)
Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907)
Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse in A-Flat (1878)
Benjamin Britten: Corpus Christi Carol (1961)
Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Jota' (1900)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche (1885)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Florence Price: Cotton Dance (1945)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 46 in B (1772)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in b (1853)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Gypsy Dance 'Les tringles des sistres' (1875)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Flute Concerto No. 161 (1750)
Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b 'Pathétique' (1893)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka (1850)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Wedding March (1876)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)
Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Piano Quintet (1919)
Sir Edward Elgar: Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in c (1922)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717)
Antonín Dvorák: King and Charcoal Burner: Overture (1874)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)
Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
Florence Price: Resignation (1940)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Themes (2001)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale 'The Tocsin' from Symphony No. 11 'The Year 1905' (1957)
Michael Giacchino: Super 8: Suite (2011)
Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 6 (1947)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March (1834)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Minuet (1879)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme (1959)
George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1905)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Samuel Barber: Knoxville, Summer of 1915 (1947)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906)
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)
Georg Matthias Monn: Cello Concerto (1750)
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944)
Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)
Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso (1824)
Joseph Joachim: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d 'Hungarian' (1861)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Ludwig Schwab: Berceuse écossaise (1909)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 'Pathétique' (1799)
Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)
Michel Legrand: Noelle's Theme (1976)
Camillo Sivori: Berceuse (1880)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910)
Joseph Joachim: Notturno (1858)
Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'O Welt, ich muss dich lassen' (1896)