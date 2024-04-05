WCLV Program Guide 04-07-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Jay Thomas High Crimes and Misdmeanors, Nostalgia
Brad Turner, The Magnificent, Barney’s Castle
Gerald Cannon, Live at Dizzy’s, Blues in the Minor
Alten Seneclar, Discover the Present, Maiden Voyage
Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Dolphin Dance
Noah Haidu, Standards II, Up Jumped Spring
Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, The Barn
Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street
John Coltrane, Traneing In, Traneing In
Caesar Frazier, Live at Jazzcup, Jive Samba
Towner Galaher, Live, One for McGriff
Dan Trudell, Fishin’ Again, Horse
Charles Lloyd, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow, Booker’s Garden
Linley Hamilton, Ginger’s Hollow, Place at the Ace
Jay Thomas, High Crimes and Misdemeanors, Big George
One for All with George Coleman, Big George, This I Dig of You
George Coleman, Live at Smalls, The Nearness of You
Bob Mover – Walter Bishop Jr., The Salerno Concert, Donna Lee
Miles Davis, Bags’ Groove, Doxy
Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, Shhh/Peaceful
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Stanley Turrentine, Donald Bailey Midnight Special Jumpin' the Blues
Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Anything Goes Get Happy
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Close Your Eyes Tricotism
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Gravy Blues
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions Looking for a Boy
Wynton Marsalis, Todd Williams, Marcus Roberts, Herlin Riley, Reginald Veal Standard Time, volume 2 I'll Remember April
Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelley Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Someday My Prince Will Come
Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood Close Your Eyes Wait Til You See Her
Wes Montgomery, Melvin Rhyne, Paul Parker The Wes Montgomery Trio: A Dynamic New Sound Whisper Not
H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn
Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart
Jimmy McGriff, Lonnie Smith, Kenny Rampton, Rodney Jones, Bernard Purdie McGriff's House Party Red Cadillac Boogaloo
Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Kids Are Pretty People
Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born
Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home to
Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Alone Together
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Black Is Blue
Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Oh, What a Beautiful Morning
Count Basie, Vic Dickenson, Roy Eldridge, Benny Carter, Zoot Sims, Ray Brown, Jimmie Smith Count Basie Jam Kidney Stew
Jimmy McGriff, Lonnie Smith, Kenny Rampton, Rodney Jones, Bernard Purdie McGriff's House Party That's All
Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Look What They've Done to My Song
Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Lina Brunkell, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Highway 14
Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Jim Rotundi, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves My Girl
George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Billy Kaye The George Benson Cookbook Let Them Talk
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round
Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba
Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Cannon Bilt
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinal, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannoball Adderley Happy Talk
Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Futures
Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Johann Sebastian Bach: Alleluia from Cantata No. 51 (1730)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)
Giovanni Palestrina: Missa 'O Rex Gloriae' (1570)
Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Magic at the Museum - Revel in the sounds of the unique Skinner pipe organ in Cincinnati’s art deco Union Depot
AARON COPLAND: Fanfare for the Common Man Brady Harrison, timpani; Peter Richard Conte
CESAR FRANCK (trans. Dupré): Symphonic Interlude, fr Redemption Frederic Champion
JULES MOUQUET: 2nd Movement, fr Flute Sonata Randy Bowman, flute; Benjamin Sheen, organ
MAURICE RAVEL (trans. Briggs): Daphnis et Chloe Suite No. 2 David Briggs
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Octave of Easter - The second Sunday of Easter is known as the Octave of Easter. Join Peter DuBois as we continue our celebration of the Resurrection with music of joy and praise
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in E (1740)
Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G (1749)
Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Sonata in g 'Devil's Trill' (1713)
George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Part 1 (1724)
Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Preludes (1937)
Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
George Gershwin arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor
George Gershwin: An American in Paris Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH
Piano Puzzler Contestants: Stephanie Anne & Susan Landers of Albuquerque, New Mexico
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 118 No. 2 Radu Lupu, piano
Igor Stravinsky, arr. Guido Agouti: Firebird Suite Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY
Francisco Mignone: Essay One from Two Essays for string quartet Cuarteto Latinoamericano Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain
Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles, op. 29 Clayton Stephenson, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX
Franz Schreker: Kammersymphonie SummerFest Chamber Orchestra; Alan Gilbert, conductor La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA
14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano; Golda Schultz, soprano; SFS Chorus
Trevor Weston: Push
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in c ‘Resurrection’
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Sarah Fleiss, soprano; Evan Gray, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/18/2024
Gabriel Fauré: Requiem
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - The young musicians on this week’s From the Top bring quite a range of musical choices to the program including a Nocturne … a romance … a portrait of a poet … and a piece that chronicles the African diaspora. We’ll also meet a young piano duo who’s members are a bit like the odd couple, but they perform the music of Rachmaninoff with remarkable unity
Luke Magee, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL and Elio Gaviria, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL perform It’s Lovely Here and Floods of Spring, for piano duo by Sergei Rachmaninoff arranged by Viktor Babin
Anika Veda, flute, 17, from Palatine, IL performs Portraits of Langston, I. Helen Keller, IV. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman
Zachary Allen, oboe, 17, from Skokie, IL performs The Door of No Return, Mvmt.3 by Althea Talbot-Howard
Emma Servadio, violin, 17, from Jersey City, NJ performs Three Romances for Violin and Piano by Clara Schumann
Son Duong, piano, 17, from San Potomac, MD performs Nocturne In F# Major, Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin
Alex Laing, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Concerto No. 1 by Carl Maria von Weber arr. Laing and Dugan
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)
George Enescu: Symphony No. 2 in A (1914)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Trocadillos (2003) Sundance Trio
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Haigh-Nelson Voluntary (2022) Todd Wilson, organ
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Inspiring the Next Generation of Space Explorers and Scientists! - Kris Brown
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)
Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)
Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)
René Clausen: Prayer (2009)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C (1951)
George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)
Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)