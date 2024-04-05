WCLV Program Guide 04-07-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Jay Thomas High Crimes and Misdmeanors, Nostalgia

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, Barney’s Castle

Gerald Cannon, Live at Dizzy’s, Blues in the Minor

Alten Seneclar, Discover the Present, Maiden Voyage

Herbie Hancock, Maiden Voyage, Dolphin Dance

Noah Haidu, Standards II, Up Jumped Spring

Clayton – Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, And So It Goes, The Barn

Mike Melito, To Swing is the Thing, Straight Street

John Coltrane, Traneing In, Traneing In

Caesar Frazier, Live at Jazzcup, Jive Samba

Towner Galaher, Live, One for McGriff

Dan Trudell, Fishin’ Again, Horse

Charles Lloyd, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow, Booker’s Garden

Linley Hamilton, Ginger’s Hollow, Place at the Ace

Jay Thomas, High Crimes and Misdemeanors, Big George

One for All with George Coleman, Big George, This I Dig of You

George Coleman, Live at Smalls, The Nearness of You

Bob Mover – Walter Bishop Jr., The Salerno Concert, Donna Lee

Miles Davis, Bags’ Groove, Doxy

Charles Pillow, Electric Miles 2, Shhh/Peaceful

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Stanley Turrentine, Donald Bailey Midnight Special Jumpin' the Blues

Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Anything Goes Get Happy

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Close Your Eyes Tricotism

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Gravy Blues

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy: The Jazz Sessions Looking for a Boy

Wynton Marsalis, Todd Williams, Marcus Roberts, Herlin Riley, Reginald Veal Standard Time, volume 2 I'll Remember April

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelley Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Someday My Prince Will Come

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood Close Your Eyes Wait Til You See Her

Wes Montgomery, Melvin Rhyne, Paul Parker The Wes Montgomery Trio: A Dynamic New Sound Whisper Not

H2 Big Band It Could Happen The Healing Hymn

Monica Mancini, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Dear Heart

Jimmy McGriff, Lonnie Smith, Kenny Rampton, Rodney Jones, Bernard Purdie McGriff's House Party Red Cadillac Boogaloo

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Kids Are Pretty People

Toots Thielemans, Pierre Michelot, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home to

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Alone Together

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Black Is Blue

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Oh, What a Beautiful Morning

Count Basie, Vic Dickenson, Roy Eldridge, Benny Carter, Zoot Sims, Ray Brown, Jimmie Smith Count Basie Jam Kidney Stew

Jimmy McGriff, Lonnie Smith, Kenny Rampton, Rodney Jones, Bernard Purdie McGriff's House Party That's All

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Look What They've Done to My Song

Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Lina Brunkell, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Highway 14

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Jim Rotundi, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves My Girl

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Billy Kaye The George Benson Cookbook Let Them Talk

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round

Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Tom Scott, Terence Blanchard, George Duke, Marcus Miller, Steve Gadd Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba

Kevin Eubanks, James Williams, Robert Hurst Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Cannon Bilt

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinal, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannoball Adderley Happy Talk

Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Futures

Joe Zawinul, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Sebastian Bach: Alleluia from Cantata No. 51 (1730)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

Giovanni Palestrina: Missa 'O Rex Gloriae' (1570)

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Magic at the Museum - Revel in the sounds of the unique Skinner pipe organ in Cincinnati’s art deco Union Depot

AARON COPLAND: Fanfare for the Common Man Brady Harrison, timpani; Peter Richard Conte

CESAR FRANCK (trans. Dupré): Symphonic Interlude, fr Redemption Frederic Champion

JULES MOUQUET: 2nd Movement, fr Flute Sonata Randy Bowman, flute; Benjamin Sheen, organ

MAURICE RAVEL (trans. Briggs): Daphnis et Chloe Suite No. 2 David Briggs

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Octave of Easter - The second Sunday of Easter is known as the Octave of Easter. Join Peter DuBois as we continue our celebration of the Resurrection with music of joy and praise

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in E (1740)

Georg Matthias Monn: Symphony in G (1749)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Sonata in g 'Devil's Trill' (1713)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Part 1 (1724)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Preludes (1937)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

George Gershwin arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor

George Gershwin: An American in Paris Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Stephanie Anne & Susan Landers of Albuquerque, New Mexico

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 118 No. 2 Radu Lupu, piano

Igor Stravinsky, arr. Guido Agouti: Firebird Suite Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY

Francisco Mignone: Essay One from Two Essays for string quartet Cuarteto Latinoamericano Fundacion Juan March, Madrid, Spain

Lowell Liebermann: Gargoyles, op. 29 Clayton Stephenson, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX

Franz Schreker: Kammersymphonie SummerFest Chamber Orchestra; Alan Gilbert, conductor La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano; Golda Schultz, soprano; SFS Chorus

Trevor Weston: Push

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 in c ‘Resurrection’

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Sarah Fleiss, soprano; Evan Gray, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/18/2024

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - The young musicians on this week’s From the Top bring quite a range of musical choices to the program including a Nocturne … a romance … a portrait of a poet … and a piece that chronicles the African diaspora. We’ll also meet a young piano duo who’s members are a bit like the odd couple, but they perform the music of Rachmaninoff with remarkable unity

Luke Magee, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL and Elio Gaviria, piano, 17, from Chicago, IL perform It’s Lovely Here and Floods of Spring, for piano duo by Sergei Rachmaninoff arranged by Viktor Babin

Anika Veda, flute, 17, from Palatine, IL performs Portraits of Langston, I. Helen Keller, IV. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman

Zachary Allen, oboe, 17, from Skokie, IL performs The Door of No Return, Mvmt.3 by Althea Talbot-Howard

Emma Servadio, violin, 17, from Jersey City, NJ performs Three Romances for Violin and Piano by Clara Schumann

Son Duong, piano, 17, from San Potomac, MD performs Nocturne In F# Major, Op. 15, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin

Alex Laing, clarinet and Peter Dugan, piano perform Clarinet Concerto No. 1 by Carl Maria von Weber arr. Laing and Dugan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat 'Emperor' (1809)

George Enescu: Symphony No. 2 in A (1914)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Trocadillos (2003) Sundance Trio

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Haigh-Nelson Voluntary (2022) Todd Wilson, organ

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Inspiring the Next Generation of Space Explorers and Scientists! - Kris Brown

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)

Arvo Pärt: Summa (1977)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

René Clausen: Prayer (2009)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C (1951)

George Frideric Handel: Larghetto from Harp Concerto (1738)

Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel (Gabriel's Message)