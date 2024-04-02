WCLV Program Guide 04-03-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
D Askren-M Benedict Paraphernalia Mahjong
Lily White Daughter of Good Fortune Grooveyard Blues
Sean Mason The Southern Suite SilkyM
Juan Iida Evergreen Bellarosa
Branford Marsalis Romare Bearden Revealed Seabreeze
Roberta Gambarini So In Love Day In Day Out
Blue Moods Swing & Soul Sweet Honey Bee
Tommy Flanangan Solo Piano Ruby My Dear
Zoot Sims I Wish I Were Twins You Go Your Way
Avashai Cohen Gently Disturbed Variations In G Minor
Art Blakey Freedom Rider Pisces
Joe Pass Quadrant Lady be good
Pete McCann Without Question I Can Remember
Cecile McLorin Salvant For One To Love Stepsister's Lament
Emmet Cohen Future Stride Future Stride
Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Dust Settles
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift
Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely
Robert Jospe Let's Play Party Time
Alan Ferber Roots and Transitions Quiet Confidence
Steve Slagle Ballads: Into the Heart of It If You Could See Me Now
Ted Nash Somewhere Else Something's Coming
Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Ristra! Ristra!
Mike Clark Kosen Rufu One For Mganga
Rene Marie How Can I Keep from Singing Afro Blue
Tommy Flanagan Condado Beach Milestones
Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You
Misha Mengelberg Who's Bridge Rumbone
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley
Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Wandering
Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow The Feeling Within
Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds
Jaki Byard Out Front Searchlight
Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room Temptation
Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It
Horace Silver Jazz Has a Sense of Humor Gloria
Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Corridors
Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight
Paul Nedzela Introducing Paul Nedzela Lisa
John Patton Boogaloo B & J (Two Sisters)
Fred Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vangurd Girl Talk
Emmet Cohen Master Legacy Series Vol 1 Hard Times
Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Nostalgia In Times Square
Bobby Hutcherson Patterns Effi
Paul Desmond Take Ten One I Love (Belongs to Somebody Else)
Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Owl Song 1
Joshua Redman Where Are We My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)
Kirsten Edkins Shapes & Sounds Proprietary Minor
Scott Hesse Intention All The Things You Are
Donald Vega As I Travel Alegria
Xaver Hellmeier X Man in New York I Could Write A Book
Kevin Hays Bridges Irah
Keith Jarrett Complete Blue Note Recordings My Romance
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e (1892)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Jeremiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)
René Clausen: Magnificat (1988)
Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)
Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)
Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings (1929)
Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante in E-Flat (1819)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)
J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss: Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue (1720)
Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces: Waltz (1890)
Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto (1868)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)
Morton Gould: Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)
Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)
Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Dance of the Buffoons (1949)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 6 in B-Flat (1775)
Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1800)
Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)
Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)
Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4 (1599)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)
Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Rondo Mexicano from Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance (1953)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)
Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)
William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)
Franz Schubert: Sonata in a 'Arpeggione' (1824)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)
Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso (1808)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country (1904)
Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)
Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941)
Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: Tchaikovsky (and Other Russians) (1941)
Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin (1938)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898)
Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite (1935)
Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 2 (1739)
George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1914)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)
Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat (1843)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Quintet (1950)
Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka (1951)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1935)
20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland State University –2021-2023 Highlights
CSU Faculty and Students
Kevin McKee: “Centennial Horizon”
Florence Price: Third Movement from String Quartet No. 2 in a
Marc Mellits: “Gravity”
Joshua Estok: “Snapdragon Flourish”
Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso for String Orchestra, with Piano Obbligato
Chick Corea: “500 Miles High”
Gustav Holst (arr Jeremy Levy): Mars, the Bringer of War from “The Planets: Reimagined”
Scott McAllister: “Black Dog”
Robert Jager: “Esprit de Corps”
Hiroshi Miyagawa: Fourth Movement from “Suite: Battleship Yamato”
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – cellist Sheka Kanneh-Mason
Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)
Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)
Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata in c (1932)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)
Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)
Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)
Elmer Bernstein: The Age of Innocence: Theme (1993)
Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)
Traditional: Hector the Hero
Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)
Emmerich Kálmán: What Does a Rosy Mouth Know? (1925)