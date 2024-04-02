WCLV Program Guide 04-03-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

D Askren-M Benedict Paraphernalia Mahjong

Lily White Daughter of Good Fortune Grooveyard Blues

Sean Mason The Southern Suite SilkyM

Juan Iida Evergreen Bellarosa

Branford Marsalis Romare Bearden Revealed Seabreeze

Roberta Gambarini So In Love Day In Day Out

Blue Moods Swing & Soul Sweet Honey Bee

Tommy Flanangan Solo Piano Ruby My Dear

Zoot Sims I Wish I Were Twins You Go Your Way

Avashai Cohen Gently Disturbed Variations In G Minor

Art Blakey Freedom Rider Pisces

Joe Pass Quadrant Lady be good

Pete McCann Without Question I Can Remember

Cecile McLorin Salvant For One To Love Stepsister's Lament

Emmet Cohen Future Stride Future Stride

Pete Zimmer Dust Settles Dust Settles

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift

Eddie Henderson Witness to History Sweet And Lovely

Robert Jospe Let's Play Party Time

Alan Ferber Roots and Transitions Quiet Confidence

Steve Slagle Ballads: Into the Heart of It If You Could See Me Now

Ted Nash Somewhere Else Something's Coming

Technocats Play the Music of Gregg Hill Ristra! Ristra!

Mike Clark Kosen Rufu One For Mganga

Rene Marie How Can I Keep from Singing Afro Blue

Tommy Flanagan Condado Beach Milestones

Miles Davis Relaxin' It Could Happen To You

Misha Mengelberg Who's Bridge Rumbone

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tom Harrell Moon Alley Moon Alley

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Wandering

Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow The Feeling Within

Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets Lady Of The Clouds

Jaki Byard Out Front Searchlight

Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room Temptation

Javon Jackson With Peter Bradley That's It

Horace Silver Jazz Has a Sense of Humor Gloria

Maddie Vogler While We Have Time Corridors

Walter Smith III Return to Casual Lamplight

Paul Nedzela Introducing Paul Nedzela Lisa

John Patton Boogaloo B & J (Two Sisters)

Fred Hersch/E Spalding Alive at the Village Vangurd Girl Talk

Emmet Cohen Master Legacy Series Vol 1 Hard Times

Marques Carroll Foundations Sunset

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Nostalgia In Times Square

Bobby Hutcherson Patterns Effi

Paul Desmond Take Ten One I Love (Belongs to Somebody Else)

Ambrose Akinmusire Owl Song Owl Song 1

Joshua Redman Where Are We My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)

Kirsten Edkins Shapes & Sounds Proprietary Minor

Scott Hesse Intention All The Things You Are

Donald Vega As I Travel Alegria

Xaver Hellmeier X Man in New York I Could Write A Book

Kevin Hays Bridges Irah

Keith Jarrett Complete Blue Note Recordings My Romance

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e (1892)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Jeremiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

René Clausen: Magnificat (1988)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)

Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings (1929)

Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante in E-Flat (1819)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss: Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue (1720)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces: Waltz (1890)

Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto (1868)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

Morton Gould: Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Dance of the Buffoons (1949)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 6 in B-Flat (1775)

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1800)

Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4 (1599)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Rondo Mexicano from Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance (1953)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)

Franz Schubert: Sonata in a 'Arpeggione' (1824)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso (1808)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country (1904)

Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941)

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: Tchaikovsky (and Other Russians) (1941)

Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin (1938)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898)

Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite (1935)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 2 (1739)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1914)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat (1843)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Quintet (1950)

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka (1951)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1935)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland State University –2021-2023 Highlights

CSU Faculty and Students

Kevin McKee: “Centennial Horizon”

Florence Price: Third Movement from String Quartet No. 2 in a

Marc Mellits: “Gravity”

Joshua Estok: “Snapdragon Flourish”

Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso for String Orchestra, with Piano Obbligato

Chick Corea: “500 Miles High”

Gustav Holst (arr Jeremy Levy): Mars, the Bringer of War from “The Planets: Reimagined”

Scott McAllister: “Black Dog”

Robert Jager: “Esprit de Corps”

Hiroshi Miyagawa: Fourth Movement from “Suite: Battleship Yamato”

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – cellist Sheka Kanneh-Mason

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata in c (1932)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Elmer Bernstein: The Age of Innocence: Theme (1993)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)

Traditional: Hector the Hero

Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)

Emmerich Kálmán: What Does a Rosy Mouth Know? (1925)