WCLV Program Guide 04-03-2024

WCLV Program Guide 04-03-2024

Published April 2, 2024 at 6:14 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      D Askren-M Benedict     Paraphernalia     Mahjong

      Lily White  Daughter of Good Fortune      Grooveyard Blues

      Sean Mason  The Southern Suite      SilkyM

      Juan Iida   Evergreen   Bellarosa

      Branford Marsalis Romare Bearden Revealed Seabreeze

      Roberta Gambarini So In Love  Day In Day Out

      Blue Moods  Swing & Soul      Sweet Honey Bee

      Tommy Flanangan   Solo Piano  Ruby My Dear

      Zoot Sims   I Wish I Were Twins     You Go Your Way

      Avashai Cohen     Gently Disturbed  Variations In G Minor

                  

      Art Blakey  Freedom Rider     Pisces

      Joe Pass    Quadrant    Lady be good

      Pete McCann Without Question  I Can Remember

      Cecile McLorin Salvant  For One To Love   Stepsister's Lament

      Emmet Cohen Future Stride     Future Stride

      Pete Zimmer Dust Settles      Dust Settles

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Catching Drift

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      Sweet And Lovely

      Robert Jospe      Let's Play  Party Time

                  

      Alan Ferber Roots and Transitions   Quiet Confidence

      Steve Slagle      Ballads: Into the Heart of It If You Could See Me Now

      Ted Nash    Somewhere Else    Something's Coming

      Technocats  Play the Music of Gregg Hill  Ristra! Ristra!

      Mike Clark  Kosen Rufu  One For Mganga

      Rene Marie  How Can I Keep from Singing   Afro Blue

      Tommy Flanagan    Condado Beach     Milestones

      Miles Davis Relaxin'    It Could Happen To You

      Misha Mengelberg  Who's Bridge      Rumbone

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tom Harrell Moon Alley  Moon Alley

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Wandering

      Steve Kuhn  Remembering Tomorrow    The Feeling Within

      Patrick Cornelius Book of Secrets   Lady Of The Clouds

      Jaki Byard  Out Front   Searchlight

      Diana Krall The Girl in the Other Room    Temptation

      Javon Jackson     With Peter Bradley      That's It

      Horace Silver     Jazz Has a Sense of Humor     Gloria

      Maddie Vogler     While We Have Time      Corridors

                  

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  Lamplight

      Paul Nedzela      Introducing Paul Nedzela      Lisa

      John Patton Boogaloo    B & J (Two Sisters)

      Fred Hersch/E Spalding  Alive at the Village Vangurd  Girl Talk

      Emmet Cohen Master Legacy Series Vol 1    Hard Times

      Marques Carroll   Foundations Sunset

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Nostalgia In Times Square

      Bobby Hutcherson  Patterns    Effi

                  

      Paul Desmond      Take Ten    One I Love (Belongs to Somebody Else)

      Ambrose Akinmusire      Owl Song    Owl Song 1

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      My Heart In San Francisco (Holiday)

      Kirsten Edkins    Shapes & Sounds   Proprietary Minor

      Scott Hesse Intention   All The Things You Are

      Donald Vega As I Travel Alegria

      Xaver Hellmeier   X Man in New York I Could Write A Book

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Irah

      Keith Jarrett     Complete Blue Note Recordings My Romance

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e (1892)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Jeremiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 'The Prophets' (1931)

René Clausen: Magnificat (1988)

Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852)

Josef Myslivecek: Overture No. 2 in A (1768)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)

Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings (1929)

Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante in E-Flat (1819)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss: Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue (1720)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces: Waltz (1890)

Edvard Grieg: Finale from Piano Concerto (1868)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

Morton Gould: Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Kara Karayev: Seven Beauties: Dance of the Buffoons (1949)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 6 in B-Flat (1775)

Paul Creston: Celebration Overture (1955)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 1 (1800)

Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 9 in E-Flat (1791)

Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard No. 4 (1599)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

Astor Piazzolla: Four for Tango (1989)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Captain of the Pinafore (1878)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Rondo Mexicano from Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance (1953)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony in B-Flat (1787)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

William Alwyn: Suite of Scottish Dances (1946)

Franz Schubert: Sonata in a 'Arpeggione' (1824)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, 2 Horns, 2 Oboes & Bassoon (1720)

Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá (1938)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso (1883)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C 'Jupiter' (1788)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat (1838)

Carl Maria von Weber: Momento capriccioso (1808)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 (1853)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1879)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country (1904)

Giovanni Battista Bononcini: Sinfonia Decima for 2 Trumpets & Strings (1685)

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941)

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: Tchaikovsky (and Other Russians) (1941)

Florence Price: Largo from Symphony No. 1 (1932)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Marian & Robin (1938)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture (1898)

Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite (1935)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 2 (1739)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1914)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)

Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky (1893)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat (1843)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz (1876)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Quintet (1950)

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 2: Polka (1951)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1776)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a (1868)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1935)

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland State University –2021-2023 Highlights

CSU Faculty and Students

Kevin McKee: “Centennial Horizon”

Florence Price: Third Movement from String Quartet No. 2 in a

Marc Mellits: “Gravity”

Joshua Estok: “Snapdragon Flourish”

Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso for String Orchestra, with Piano Obbligato

Chick Corea: “500 Miles High”

Gustav Holst (arr Jeremy Levy): Mars, the Bringer of War from “The Planets: Reimagined”

Scott McAllister: “Black Dog”

Robert Jager: “Esprit de Corps”

Hiroshi Miyagawa: Fourth Movement from “Suite: Battleship Yamato”

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – cellist Sheka Kanneh-Mason

Gabriel Fauré: Elégie in c (1883)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata in c (1932)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Elmer Bernstein: The Age of Innocence: Theme (1993)

Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand (1894)

Traditional: Hector the Hero

Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)

Emmerich Kálmán: What Does a Rosy Mouth Know? (1925)
