WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-02-2024

Published April 1, 2024 at 11:11 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Gerald Cannon     Live at Dizzy's Club: The Music of Elvin and McCoy    3 Card Molly

      Kenny Wheeler     One of Many Old Ballad

      Art Hirahara      Echo Canyon Shura

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      Cantus Firmus

      Pat Metheny Dream Box   Never Was Love

      Carl Allen  Testimonial The Presence Of Dr. B

      Wycliffe Gordon   Boss Bones  RecordaMe

      Blue Moods  Swing & Soul      Idle Moments

                  

      Saltman/Knowles   Native Speaker    Native Speaker

      Jim Snidero The Music of Joe Henderson    Serenity

      Clifford Jordan   Starting Time     Mosaic

      Veronica Swift    Confessions A Little Taste

      Owen Broder       Hodges Front and Center Royal Garden Blues

      Johnny Hodges     Back to Back      Big Shoe

      Tommy Flanagan    Flanagan's Shenanigans  The Balanced Scales

      JJ Johnson  Quintergy   Blue Bossa

      Horace Silver     The Jody Grind    Blue Silver

                  

      Bill Evans  Since We Met      Time Remembered

      Ron Carter  Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

      Don Rendell/Ian Car     Shades of Blue    Shades Of Blue

      Wallace Roney     Munchin'    Smooch

      John Coltrane     Coltrane's Sound  Equinox

      Sinee Eeg   Since We Met      How Deep Is The Ocean

      Edmond Hall Petite Fleur      Petite Fleur

      Dave Douglas      In Our Lifetime   The Persistence of Memory

      Chris Glassman    Living The Dream  Animosity

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

  Paul Desmond      Easy Living Bewitched

      Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia

      Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia      Subindo O Morro

      Jack Montrose     Arranged/Played/Composed      Dot's Groovy

      David Newman      Fathead     Weird Beard

      Sweets Edison     The Swinger The Very Thought of You

      Robin McKelle     Impressions of Ella     Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me

      Ron Carter  Jazz, My Romance  Airegin

      Lester Young      Complete Aladdin Recordings   Indiana

                  

      Thelonious Monk   Plays Duke Ellington    It Don't Mean A Thing

      Joe Henderson     Our Thing   Back Road

      Eunmi Lee   Introspection     Mr. Weird

      Jon-Erik Kellso   Live at the Ear Inn     No One Else But You

      Steven Bernstein  Manifestos in Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues

      Lezlie Harrison   Let Them Talk     Close Your Eyes

      Le Boeuf Brothers Hush  Walk Downs

      Marc Copland      Someday     Round She Goes

      Dave Douglas      Stargazer   Pug Nose

                  

      Bobby Watson      Keepin'It Real    Flamenco Sketches

      Michelle Lordi    Two Moons   Blue Moon

      Jahari Stampley   Still Listening   Dreams Of Time

      Flying Horse Big Band   A Message   This Is For Albert

      Jocelyn Gould     Sonic Bouquet     Last Of The Rounders

      Kerry Strayer     Jeru Blue   Festive Minor

      Stolen Van  Stolen      I'm Only Sleeping

      Abdullah Ibrahim  Sotho Blue  Nisa

      John Scofield     Uncle John's Band Uncle John's Band

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture (1819)

Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)

William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)

Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 2 (1917)

Pól Brennan: Harry's Game: Theme (1982)

Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle (1733)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 (1989)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)

Leroy Anderson: The Waltzing Cat (1950)

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Carl Nielsen: There Sat a Fisherman Deep in Thought (1919)

Franz Lachner: Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2 (1827)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance (1897)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)

George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1905)

William Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle (1945)

Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in B-Flat (1812)

George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Overture (1925)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)

Igor Stravinsky: Finale from Symphony in E-Flat (1907)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete (1786)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)

Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B (1917)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)

Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat (1827)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903)

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)

John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: April (1876)

Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)

George Enescu: Vivace from Symphony No. 3 (1921)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Oboe Quartet (1781)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)

Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)

Gabriel Fauré: Valse-Caprice No. 2 (1884)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)

Frank Loesser: Hans Christian Andersen: Medley (1952)

Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces (1890)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Leighton Lucas: Stage Fright: Rhapsody (1950)

Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)

Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 9 in e (1957)

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin (1896)

Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)

Paul Ben-Haim: Improvisation and Dance (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet (1800)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet (1824)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)

John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)

Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp (1888)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song (1893)
