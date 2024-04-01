WCLV Program Guide 04-02-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Gerald Cannon Live at Dizzy's Club: The Music of Elvin and McCoy 3 Card Molly
Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad
Art Hirahara Echo Canyon Shura
Josh Lawrence And That Too Cantus Firmus
Pat Metheny Dream Box Never Was Love
Carl Allen Testimonial The Presence Of Dr. B
Wycliffe Gordon Boss Bones RecordaMe
Blue Moods Swing & Soul Idle Moments
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Native Speaker
Jim Snidero The Music of Joe Henderson Serenity
Clifford Jordan Starting Time Mosaic
Veronica Swift Confessions A Little Taste
Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Royal Garden Blues
Johnny Hodges Back to Back Big Shoe
Tommy Flanagan Flanagan's Shenanigans The Balanced Scales
JJ Johnson Quintergy Blue Bossa
Horace Silver The Jody Grind Blue Silver
Bill Evans Since We Met Time Remembered
Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Flamenco Sketches
Don Rendell/Ian Car Shades of Blue Shades Of Blue
Wallace Roney Munchin' Smooch
John Coltrane Coltrane's Sound Equinox
Sinee Eeg Since We Met How Deep Is The Ocean
Edmond Hall Petite Fleur Petite Fleur
Dave Douglas In Our Lifetime The Persistence of Memory
Chris Glassman Living The Dream Animosity
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Paul Desmond Easy Living Bewitched
Jeremy Pelt Close To My Heart Pioggia Di Perugia
Chris Fagan Lost Bohemia Subindo O Morro
Jack Montrose Arranged/Played/Composed Dot's Groovy
David Newman Fathead Weird Beard
Sweets Edison The Swinger The Very Thought of You
Robin McKelle Impressions of Ella Do Nothing Til You Hear from Me
Ron Carter Jazz, My Romance Airegin
Lester Young Complete Aladdin Recordings Indiana
Thelonious Monk Plays Duke Ellington It Don't Mean A Thing
Joe Henderson Our Thing Back Road
Eunmi Lee Introspection Mr. Weird
Jon-Erik Kellso Live at the Ear Inn No One Else But You
Steven Bernstein Manifestos in Henryisms Little Dipper/Dippermouth Blues
Lezlie Harrison Let Them Talk Close Your Eyes
Le Boeuf Brothers Hush Walk Downs
Marc Copland Someday Round She Goes
Dave Douglas Stargazer Pug Nose
Bobby Watson Keepin'It Real Flamenco Sketches
Michelle Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon
Jahari Stampley Still Listening Dreams Of Time
Flying Horse Big Band A Message This Is For Albert
Jocelyn Gould Sonic Bouquet Last Of The Rounders
Kerry Strayer Jeru Blue Festive Minor
Stolen Van Stolen I'm Only Sleeping
Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Nisa
John Scofield Uncle John's Band Uncle John's Band
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture (1819)
Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780)
William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)
Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 2 (1917)
Pól Brennan: Harry's Game: Theme (1982)
Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' (1941)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle (1733)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)
Calvin Custer: Themes from 007 (1989)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1764)
Leroy Anderson: The Waltzing Cat (1950)
Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)
Carl Nielsen: There Sat a Fisherman Deep in Thought (1919)
Franz Lachner: Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2 (1827)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Spanish Dance (1897)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat (1793)
George Enescu: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1905)
William Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle (1945)
Franz Schubert: Piano Trio in B-Flat (1812)
George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Overture (1925)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat (1892)
Igor Stravinsky: Finale from Symphony in E-Flat (1907)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete (1786)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)
Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 3 in C (1760)
Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B (1917)
Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889)
Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat (1827)
Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)
Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie (1902)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)
Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903)
Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet (1893)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)
William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)
John Knowles Paine: Poseidon and Amphitrite (1888)
Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: April (1876)
Vítezslava Kaprálová: April Prelude No. 3 (1937)
George Enescu: Vivace from Symphony No. 3 (1921)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Oboe Quartet (1781)
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 (1888)
Leonard Bernstein: Mass: A Simple Song (1971)
Gabriel Fauré: Valse-Caprice No. 2 (1884)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942)
Frank Loesser: Hans Christian Andersen: Medley (1952)
Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces (1890)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Leighton Lucas: Stage Fright: Rhapsody (1950)
Carl Maria von Weber: Jubilation Overture (1818)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)
Thomas Arne: Rule Britannia! (1740)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 (1859)
Ignacio Cervantes: Danzas Cubanas (1899)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 9 in e (1957)
William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)
Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin (1896)
Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato (1849)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)
Paul Ben-Haim: Improvisation and Dance (1939)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet (1800)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet (1824)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)
John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001)
Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)
Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus (1917)
Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne in c-Sharp (1888)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song (1893)