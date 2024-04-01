George Enescu's Symphonies

George Enescu: Symphonies 1-3; Romanian Rhapsodies – Orchestre et Choeurs National de France/Cristian Măcelaru (Deutsche Gram 4865505)

New this month, Grammy-winning Romanian conductor Cristian Măcelaru leads his own Orchestre National de France in the complete symphonic works of George Enescu. Recorded in Paris, this 3-CD album includes Enescu’s well-known pair of Romanian Rhapsodies (1901) and the composer’s three, rarely-performed completed symphonies. Enescu is celebrated as a national hero in his native Romania but since his death in 1955, his music is has not been widely recognized elsewhere. George Enescu was a true Renaissance man—not only a virtuoso violinist and pianist, but a talented composer, conductor and teacher (Yehudi Menuhin was among his pupils). Conductor Măcelaru says: "The five compositions presented here offer perfect examples of the artistic development of one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. From the youthful brilliance of the Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 to the profound, ethereal, philosophical ending of the Third Symphony, one can discover and relive the journey of this great genius, and my personal hero, George Enescu."