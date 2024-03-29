WCLV Program Guide 03-31-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Oscar Peterson I Could Write a Book Con Alma

Allen Dennard The Oasis Flashback

Charles Lloyd Booker’s Gareden The Sky Will Still Be there Tomorrow

Freddie Hubbard Little Sunflower Backlash

Sean Fyfe Without a Song Stepping Stones

Spike Wilner Lullaby of the Leaves Contrafactus

Eddie Henderson Sweet and Lovely Witness to History

Tim Ray Fire and Rain Fire and Rain

Don Braden Creepin’ Earth, Wind and Wonder

Caesar Frazier Thieves in the Temple Live at Jazzcup

Lee Morgan The Sidewinder The Sidewinder

Jason Moran Planet Rock The Bandwagon

Mark Lipson Sergeant Rootbeer’s Float Launch Control

Four Don’t Care Who Knows It Four Plus Six

Jae Sinnett Muhammara’s Dance Commitment

Bill O’Connell Tip-Toes Live in Montauk

Ulysses Owens Chicken an’ Dumplins A New Beat

Thomas Fonnesbaek – Justin Kauflin Country Fried Danish Rain

Miki Yamanaka Oatmeal Shades of Rainbow

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 Lone Jack

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Take the A Train

Dick Williams, James Knepper, BookerErvin, John Handy, Benny Golson, Jerome Richardson, Roland Hanna, Theodore Cohen, Chgarlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Far Wells, Mill Valley

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together Alone Together

Ruth Price, Johnny Smith Quartet Ruth Price Sings With the Johnny Smith Quartet Sleeping Bee

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacck, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Poinciana

Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane, Unforgettable, Autumn Serenade

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Warm Valley

Donald Ellis, Jmes Kenpper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacok, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Wrap your Troubles in Dreams

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits Ladies in Mercedes

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Laura

Nicholas Payton, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Way Down Yonder in New Orleans

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Terence Blanchard, Joe henderson, Donald Harrison, Steve Turre, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Anatomy of a Murder

Bill Stewart, Joe Lovano, Marc Cohen, Joe Lovano Think Before You Think Goodbye

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Grady Tate, Regie Workman Blue Gershwin Summertime

Paul Desmond, Connie Kay, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter Pure Desmond Theme from MASH

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Sonny Rollins, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown Way Out West There Is No Greater Love

Philip Catherine, Bert Joris, HeinVan de Geyn, Hans Van Oosterhout Blue Prince Magic Box

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element G & B

David Mann, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Gilligan's Island

Elis Regina, Oscar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Triste

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower People Make the World Go Round

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams I Love You, Paris L.A. Breakdown

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's MacTough

Count Basie, Vic Dickenson, Al Grey, Roy Eldridge, Benny Carter, Zoot Sims, Ray Brown, Jimmie Smith Montreux '77 Jumpin; at the Woodside

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Danilo Caymmi, Paul Jobim, Jacques Morelenbaum, Sebastiao Neto, Paolo Braga, Maucha Adnet, Simone Caymmi, Ana Lontra Jobim, Elizabeth Jobim, Paul Morelenbaum Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Fascinating Rhythm

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Leopold Stokowski: Chorale from Bach's 'Easter Cantata' (1930)

Orlande de Lassus: 'Music for Easter Sunday' (1570)

Gregorian Chant: 'Easter Sequence'

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For Easter Day - Anthems and organ solos express the joy and amazement that is the essence of the resurrection festival

EDWARD BAIRSTOW: Sing ye to the Lord –Newcastle Cathedral Choir/Ian Roberts; Kris Thomas (1981 Nicholson/Newcastle Cathedral, England)

JOSEPH NOYON (arr. Hancock): Christus vincit Choir of St. Thomas Church/John Scott; Jeremy Bruns (Aeolian-Skinner/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY)

JAMES CALLAHAN: Prelude to the Introit for Easter Sunday (2003) James Callahan (1997 Kney/St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MN)

CHARLES CALLAHAN: Alleluia.

JAMES CHEPPONIS: To Christ, our sovereign king—Diocesan & Cathedral Choir/John Romeri; David Ball (1951 Aeolian-Skinner/Christ Cathedral Arboretum, Garden Grove, CA)

HORATIO PARKER: Light’s glittering morn bedecks the sky Incarnation Choir/Scott Dettra; Charles Moore, baritone; L. Graham Schultz (1994-2015 Noack/Church of the Incarnation, Dallas, TX)

LARRY KING: Resurrection –SharonRose Pfeiffer (Skinner-Barden/Church of the Transfiguration, Orleans, MA)

WAYNE MARSHALL: Easter Improvisation (Gelobet sei Gott) Wayne Marshall (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St.Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: An Easter Celebration - Music of exaltation and triumph greets the dawn on Easter, as we celebrate the Resurrection with glorious choral and organ music! Join Peter DuBois for the celebration!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 4 'Christ lag in Todesbanden' (1708)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah, Part 3 (1741)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

William Byrd: Haec dies (1591)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Choral Hymns: Easter Hymn (1930)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1785)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio (1725)

César Franck: Les Éolides (1876)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Leopold Stokowski: Chorale from Bach's 'Easter Cantata' (1930)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra movement 4: Intermezzo interrotto. Allegretto.Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Valerie Coleman: Red Clay and Mississippi Delta Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Christine Kim, oboe; Sang Yoon Kim, clarinet; Matthew McDonald, bassoon; Patrick Pridemore, horn Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul, MN

Fanny Mendelssohn: Easter Sonata: Movements 2-4 Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3: Movement 1 Allegro ma non tanto Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Julia Perry, arr. Jannina Norpoth: Ye, Who Seek the Truth Experiential Orchestra; James Blachly, conductor

Manuel de Falla: Suite Populaire Espagnole Movements 1, 2, 5, 6 Danbi Um, violin; Jiji (Ji Yeon), guitar Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY

Jessica Meyer: She Sailed the Savage Seas St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Julia Perry: Violin Concerto Curtis Stewart, violin; Experiential Orchestra; James Blachly, conductor

14:00 CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY with Candice Agree – Donato Cabrera, conductor; Nathan Chan, cello

Viet Cuong: Next Week’s Trees

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor Op 64

Dan Visconti: Tangle Eye—Inbal Segev, cello

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/23/2023

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture

María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir: Oceans

Walter Piston: Suite from The Incredible Flutist

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2024 - This week we focus on sonatas, a term that comes from the Italian word for sound and references a piece of music that is played instead of sung. We witness the artistic collaboration that happens between host Peter Dugan and our young musicians as they take on Beethoven, Brahms, and Saint Saëns. We also hear Bach reimagined for marimba and an exciting new work by American composer Gabriella Lena Frank that requires the pianist to clap and make other noises. This episode was recorded with young musicians from Tucson, Arizona, Austin, Texas, and Southern California

Campbell Stewart, 17, Marimba, from Tucson, AZ Violin Sonata No.2 in A minor, BWV 1003 - IV. Allegro by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (3:34)

Hannah Jeong, 17, Cello, from College Station, TX Sonata for Cello in D Major, Op. 102 No. 2 - I. Allegro con brio by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) (5:03)

Stephen Chang, 17, Viola, from Southlake, TX Viola Sonata in F minor, Op. 120 No. 1 - II. Andante un poco adagio by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) (5:07)

Piano Sonata No. 12, K.334 – II. Adagio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Zachary Piesner, 17, Bassoon, from Calabasas, CA Bassoon Sonata, Op.168 - I. Allegro moderato by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (3:04)

Wei-Ning (Isabella) Ko, 15, Piano, from Irvine, CA Sonata Andina - II. Himno Inca by Gabriela Lena Frank (b. 1972) [i] (3:36)

Sonata (Three Lakes) for Flute and Piano – III. Salmon Lake by Daniel Dorff (b. 1956) [ii] performed by Scott Quirk, flute, and Peter Dugan, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D 'Clock' (1794)

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy (1900)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 2 in c (1872)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

James Wilding: Water Nymphs (2018) James Wilding, piano (Filia Mundi 5077) 3:57

Ralph Turek: Three Piece Suite (1983) Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8723) 14:01

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 8:40

Jack Gallagher: mvts 2 & 3 from Symphony No. 2 “Ascendant” (2010-2013) London Symphony/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 768) 25:53

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Growth of the Game: An Inside Look at Cleveland’s Hosting of the NCAA Final Four - David Gilbert, Lynn Holzman, Carol Stiff

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Gérard Pesson: Kein deutscher Himmel (1997)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 25 (1841)

Alan Hovhaness: Angel of Light from Symphony No. 22 'City of Light' (1971)

John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978)

Anton Arensky: Andante from String Quartet No. 1 (1888)

Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G (1880)

Franz Liszt: Nocturne 'En rêve' (1885)