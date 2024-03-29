WCLV Program Guide 03-30-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Oscar Peterson -Clark Terry Blues for Smedley OP Trio Plus 1

Adam Schroeder – Mark Masters Perdido Line CT!

Oscar Peterson – Milt Jackson The Work Song Very Tall

Nick Finzer Fatback Legacy

J. J. Johnson Coppin’ the Bop Quintergy

Dave Brubeck When the Saints Live from the Northwest, 1959

Cal Tjader In Your Own Sweet Way Catch the Groove

Rob Dixon – Steve Akee Our Love is Here to Stay Standards Deluxe

Monty Alexander V. E. Swing D-Day

Brian Bromberg Alice in Wonderland LaFaro

Michael Wolf Peri’s Scope A Letter to Bill Evans

Snorre Kirk Working the Night Shift Top Dog

Lynne Arriale Passion Being Human

Charles Lloyd Monk’s Dance The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow

Charles Mingus Nostalgia in Times Square Mingus in Wonderland

Roberto Magris High Quote High Quote J

Hiruy Tirfe Second Nature 10,000 Hours

Black Art Jazz Collective The Fabricator Truth to Power

Jazz Defenders Fuffle Kershuffle Memory in Motion

Charles Pillow Shhhh/Peaceful Electric Miles 2

Christian Fabian (Funky) Four Hip to the Skip

Ernesto Cervini When I Fell A Canadian Songbook

Nick Finzer Pennies from Heaven Legacy

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Don't Be Cruel

Karrin Allyson, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orrchestra Live at MCG Nature Boy

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Soul Cowboy

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Go Get It

Dexter Gordon, Eddie Gladden, George Cables, Rufus Reid Dexter Gordon: Ballads Body and Soul

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Moonglow

T.S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Little Rootie Tootie

Art Tatum ARt Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You in My Dreams

Jean Thielemans, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor, Papper Adams Man Bites Harmonica Isn't It Romantic

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petruccian, George Mraz, Roy Haynes Flamingo Flamingo

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Where Flamingos Fly

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane Kind of Blue Flamenco Sketches

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions I'm Old Fashioned

Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Grady Tate Organ Grinder Swing Oh No, Babe

Kenny Burrell, Hank Mobley, Horace Silver, Doug Watkins, Louis Hayes Introducing Kenny Burrell Out For Blood

Cedar Walton, Vincent Herring, Jeremy Pelt, Peter Washington, Al Foster Seasoned Wood The Man I Love

Marcus Roberts If I Could Be With You Preach, Reverend, Preach

Gil Evans, Miles Davis, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea

Jimmy Smith, Kenny Burrell, Grady Tate Organ Grinder Swing Blues for J

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Whisper Not Groovin' High

Toots Thielemans, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Mike Mainieri East Coast/West Coast Con Alma

Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Mozambique

Charles Mingus, Max Roach, Charlie Parker, Bud Powell, Dizzy Gillespie Jazz at Massey Hall Salt Peanuts

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Tricotism

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together You Stepped Out of a Dream

Brad Mehldau. Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

Kenny Burrell, Hank Mobley, Horace Silver, Doug Watkins, Louis Hayes Introducing Kenny Burrell K.B. Blues

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life Windy

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Franz Joseph Haydn The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall

Lorenzo Palomo Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet

Osvaldo Golijov "St. Mark Passion" Selections Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand

Giovanni Felice Sances Stabat Mater Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort Philippe Pierlot

Anonymous Una tarde de verano Belinda Sykes; Sarband

Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Selections) Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Tomás Luis de Victoria "O vos omnes" (All ye that pass by, behold and see) Choir of Clare College, Cambridge Graham Ross

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra movement 4: Intermezzo interrotto. Allegretto.Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Valerie Coleman: Red Clay and Mississippi Delta Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Christine Kim, oboe; Sang Yoon Kim, clarinet; Matthew McDonald, bassoon; Patrick Pridemore, horn Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul, MN

Fanny Mendelssohn: Easter Sonata: Movements 2-4 Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3: Movement 1 Allegro ma non tanto Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Julia Perry, arr. Jannina Norpoth: Ye, Who Seek the Truth Experiential Orchestra; James Blachly, conductor

Manuel de Falla: Suite Populaire Espagnole Movements 1, 2, 5, 6 Danbi Um, violin; Jiji (Ji Yeon), guitar Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY

Jessica Meyer: She Sailed the Savage Seas St. Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Julia Perry: Violin Concerto Curtis Stewart, violin; Experiential Orchestra; James Blachly, conductor

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002)

Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture (1821)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté parisienne: Suite (1938)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

François Dompierre: Mario: Theme (1984)

Traditional: Shaker Song 'Lay Me Low'

Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Franz Waxman: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite (1941)

Traditional: Comin' Thro' the Rye

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2024 - This week we focus on sonatas, a term that comes from the Italian word for sound and references a piece of music that is played instead of sung. We witness the artistic collaboration that happens between host Peter Dugan and our young musicians as they take on Beethoven, Brahms, and Saint Saëns. We also hear Bach reimagined for marimba and an exciting new work by American composer Gabriella Lena Frank that requires the pianist to clap and make other noises. This episode was recorded with young musicians from Tucson, Arizona, Austin, Texas, and Southern California

Campbell Stewart, 17, Marimba, from Tucson, AZ Violin Sonata No.2 in A minor, BWV 1003 - IV. Allegro by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (3:34)

Hannah Jeong, 17, Cello, from College Station, TX Sonata for Cello in D Major, Op. 102 No. 2 - I. Allegro con brio by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) (5:03)

Stephen Chang, 17, Viola, from Southlake, TX Viola Sonata in F minor, Op. 120 No. 1 - II. Andante un poco adagio by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) (5:07)

Piano Sonata No. 12, K.334 – II. Adagio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Zachary Piesner, 17, Bassoon, from Calabasas, CA Bassoon Sonata, Op.168 - I. Allegro moderato by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (3:04)

Wei-Ning (Isabella) Ko, 15, Piano, from Irvine, CA Sonata Andina - II. Himno Inca by Gabriela Lena Frank (b. 1972) [1] (3:36)

Sonata (Three Lakes) for Flute and Piano – III. Salmon Lake by Daniel Dorff (b. 1956) [2] performed by Scott Quirk, flute, and Peter Dugan, piano

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with a highlight from the Met’s fall season: Guiseppi Verdi’s intensely dramatic Requiem. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducted this monumental setting of the Catholic mass for the dead in a concert performance featuring the magnificent Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus. The star soloists were soprano Leah Hawkins, mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill, tenor Matthew Polenzani, and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy.

14:38 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Alan Hovhaness: Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (1980)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908)

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 4 (1951)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Sad Evening (1918)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat 'Spring' (1841)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1936)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Easter Movies

Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): King of Kings: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers & Love Theme—Royal Philharmonic/Jose Serebrier

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah—Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Alfred Newman

Miklós Rózsa (arr Robbins): Quo Vadis: Choral Suite— Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1982 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including "Nine," "Cats," "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Victor/Victoria"

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane (1931)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lakes Area Music Festival, Christian Rief, conductor; Julia Bullock, soprano

Anna Clyne: This Midnight Hour

Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d’été

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’ (2019 Lakes Area Music Festival)

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings (1937)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 (1850)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Morgengrüss (1823)

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Gregorian Chant: O quam glorifica (1300)