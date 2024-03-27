© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

Hear CIPC First Round in Person or Online Mar. 27-28-29

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published March 27, 2024 at 12:56 PM EDT
Cyrille LIPS
/
Shutterstock

The First Round of the Cleveland International Piano Competition takes place in two locations: (1) The Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Performing Arts and (2) Paris, France.

Hear the BW performances in person or online Mar. 27, 28, and 29. A full schedule, with repertoire and performer biographies, is available on the Piano Cleveland website, and the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory website.

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Piano Cleveland President Yaron Kohlberg and Susan van Vorst, Dean of the BW Conservatory of Performing Arts, about the CIPC-BW collaboration, the future of these young pianists, and what audiences can expect.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber