Hear CIPC First Round in Person or Online Mar. 27-28-29

The First Round of the Cleveland International Piano Competition takes place in two locations: (1) The Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Performing Arts and (2) Paris, France.

Hear the BW performances in person or online Mar. 27, 28, and 29. A full schedule, with repertoire and performer biographies, is available on the Piano Cleveland website, and the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory website.

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Piano Cleveland President Yaron Kohlberg and Susan van Vorst, Dean of the BW Conservatory of Performing Arts, about the CIPC-BW collaboration, the future of these young pianists, and what audiences can expect.

