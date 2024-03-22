WCLV Program Guide 03-24-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

One for All Chainsaw Big George

Miles Davis So What Kind of Blue

Jay Thomas Summer Serenade Ballads Vol. II

Jay Thomas Notes to Myself High Crimes and Misdemeanors

Blue Moods Is That So? Swing and Soul

Richard Baratta Sombrero Sam Off the Charts

Willie Morris The Samba Moon Attentive Listening

Ron Rieder Moving Right Along Latin Jazz Sessions

Adam Schroeder – Mark Masters Daylight Express CT! Capri

1:00 7:27

Gerry Mulligan Blueport At the Village Vanguard

Clark Terry – Bob Brookmeyer Just an Old Manuscript Complete Studio

Charles Lloyd Monk’s Dance The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow

Chico Hamilton One for Joan Drumfusion

Shout Section Big Band Honky-Tonk Woman Swing Forward

Don Braden Master Blaster Earth, Wind and Wonder

Ken Peplowski Gone With the Wind Unheard Bird

Jim Rotondi Falset Finesse

Stan Getz I’m Late, I’m Late Focus

Seulah Noh L’Illusionnisste Nohmad

Nikos Chatzitsakos Fotografia Tiny Big Band 2

Allen Dennard Pressure Flashback

Mike Clement That’s It Hittin’ It

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Bye Bye, Blackbird

Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz au Go Go Summertime

Freddie Hubbard, Albert Daily, James Spaulding, Bob Cunningham, Otis Ray Appleton, Ray Barretto Backlash Echoes of Blue

Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Sweet Georgia Brown

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Georgia On My Mind

Danny Gatton, John Previti, Dave Elliott, Buddy Emmons Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyiro Lima Phil Woods Live Cheek to Cheek

Look What They've Done to My Song Ray Sings, Basie Swings Melanie Safka

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Moon River

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini The Pink Panther Theme

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Soldier In the Rain

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Bill Stewart, Joe Lovano, Marc Cohen, Dave Holland Think Before You Think When You're Smiling

Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Giant Steps/On a Misty Night

Shirley Scott, Charles Davis, Virgil Jones, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Oasis Nature Boy

Robert Glasper, Mark Turner, Bilal, Vicente Archer, Damio Reid Canvas Chant

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something/Octopus's Garden/The End

Donny Hathaway, Robert Flack, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Captain Bill

Cyrus Chestnut, Chritian McBride, Lewis Nash, Stefon Harris Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vin

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Turtle Island Sting Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Seven Steps to Heaven

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Whisper Not Bouncing With Bud

Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance Means and Ends

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Vito Lesczak Ain't Necessarily So All The Things You Are

Toots Thielemans, Charlie Haden, Robben Ford, Peter Erskine, Jerry Goodman East Coast/West Coast Take Five

Jean Thielemans, Pepper Adams, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor Man Bites Harmonica East of the Sun

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (1620)

Orlande de Lassus: Lamentations of Jeremiah (1585)

Orlande de Lassus: Missa 'Tous les regrets' (1570)

John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Out of the Depths - Even in the hour of profound unhappiness, composers have used the organ in uplifting ways

J.S. BACH: Chorale & Prelude, Aus tiefer Not, S. 686 Bach Collegium Japan Choir; Masaaki Suzuki (1999 Garnier/Tokyo National University, Japan)

HERBERT HOWELLS: Psalm Prelude, Set 2, no. 1 (De Profundis) Christopher Dearnley (1872 Willis-1992 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, England)

ARVO PÄRT: De Profundis (Psalm 130) Theatre of Voices/Paul Hillier; Dan Kennedy, percussion; Christopher Bowers-Broadbent (1989 Frobenius/St. Stephen’s Church, Belvedere, CA)

BACH: Aus tiefer Not, BWV 687 James Kibbie (1722 Silbermann/Marienkirche, Rötha, Germany)

ALAN HOVHANESS: Out of the depths, Op. 142, no. 3a. GERALD NEAR: O magnum mysterium Anne Suddendorf, soprano; Zumbro Lutheran & Calvary Episcopal Church Choirs/Gerald Near; Merrill N. (“Jeff”) Davis III (1970 Aeolian-Skinner/Zumbro Lutheran Church, Rochester, MN)

DIETRICH WAGLER: Improvisation on Aus tiefer Not Dietrich Wagler (1714 Silbermann/Freiberg Cathedral, Germany)

CHARLES HENDERSON (arr. Riggs): Deep Night Jim Riggs (1927 Barton/Granada Theater, Kansas Ci9ty, KS)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm/Passion Sunday - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, join Peter DuBois for some of the most powerful music of the church year

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in D (1737)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Antonio Caldara: Sinfonia in C (1700)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Cécile Chaminade: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Germaine Tailleferre: Moderato from Piano Trio (1917)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 182 'Himmelskönig, sei willkomen' (1714)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

György Cziffra: Concert Etude No. 2 (1970)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Zenobia Powell Perry: Homage: Homage to William Levi Dawson on his 90th Birthday John Crotty, piano

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 in one movement, Op. 30 Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Cynthia Sibitzky calling from Haslett, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Two Pieces for String Octet Op. 11 Suliman Tekalli, Yun-Ting Lee, Miran Kim, and Ravenna Lipchik, violins; Samantha Rodriguez and Olivia Chew, violas; Joseph Johnson and Austin Fisher, cellos Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium Brainerd, MN

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 movement 3 Scherzo: Allegretto Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Miguel del Aguila: Blindfold Music for Wind Quintet Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 15 in F Major, K. 533 Richard Goode, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN

Florent Schmitt: Legende Nikki Chooi, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY

14:00 CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY with Candice Agree – Donato Cabrera, conductor; Charlie Albright, piano; Maria Valdes, soprano.

Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide

Claude Debussy (arr Maurice Ravel): Danse

Gabriella Lena Frank: Three Latin-American Dances for Orchestra

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’

Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Edward Gardner, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/29/2022.

George Benjamin: Ringed by a Flat Horizon

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54

J. S. Bach (arr Ferruccio Busoni): Chorale Prelude ‘Rejoice Beloved Christians’ (encore)

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - This week’s line-up of young talent includes a 16-year-old pianist from Texas who’s a budding music historian – she performs a 20th century Polish toccata on the program … an award winning Texan teenage sax quartet serenades us with a melodic contemporary work … and we meet a young tenor from Maine who helps out on his Dad’s lobster boat when he’s not practicing music by Henry Purcell

Samuel Igbo, violin, 16, from Boerne, TX performs Fantasie No. 1 for Violin by Florence Price

Ellen Foreman, piano, 16, from San Antonio, TX performs Sonata No. 2: III. Vivo (Toccata) by Grazyna Bacewicz

Noah Carver, voice, 18, from Beals, ME performs Music for a While by Henry Purcell

Amelia Cannavo, violin, 17, from Barnegat Light, NJ performs Rhapsody No. 2 for Violin by Jessie Montgomery

The Aurelian Quartet performs Phantom Dance by: Yosuke Fukuda with teenagers from the Dallas, TX area: GianCarlo Lay, soprano saxophone, Jaden Coleman, alto saxophone, Andrew George, tenor saxophone, and Aadarsh Bailreddy, baritone saxophone

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

20:00 SPECIAL Les Délices: Inside the Goldbergs – A program looking at JS Bach’s Goldberg Variations with performances and conversation with harpsichordist Mark Edwards, pianist Dror Biran, Bach scholar Michael Marissen, and Les Delices’ Debra Nagy,

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Taqseem: Moorish Mosaics David McHenry, guitar

Larry Baker: Circumzenithal Arc (2012) Matthew Holm, electronic percussion

Larry Baker: Within the Rain (2022) Matthew Holm, electronic percussion

Fredric Lissauer: Moon-fall’s Vagabond Op. 24a (1992-93) Gary Adams, tuba; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Mark Nowakowski: String Quartet #1 “Songs of Forgiveness” (2010) Voxare String Quartet

Loris Chobanian: Spanish Dance No. 1 Baldwin Wallace University Guitar Trio



22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - You and Your Adult Child: How to Grow Together in Challenging Times - Laurence Steinberg; Dr. Lisa Damour

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)

Florence Price: Andante from Piano Quintet in a (1935)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Vladimir Vavilov: Ave Maria (1970)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)

Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)