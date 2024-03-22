WCLV Program Guide 03-24-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
One for All Chainsaw Big George
Miles Davis So What Kind of Blue
Jay Thomas Summer Serenade Ballads Vol. II
Jay Thomas Notes to Myself High Crimes and Misdemeanors
Blue Moods Is That So? Swing and Soul
Richard Baratta Sombrero Sam Off the Charts
Willie Morris The Samba Moon Attentive Listening
Ron Rieder Moving Right Along Latin Jazz Sessions
Adam Schroeder – Mark Masters Daylight Express CT! Capri
1:00 7:27
Gerry Mulligan Blueport At the Village Vanguard
Clark Terry – Bob Brookmeyer Just an Old Manuscript Complete Studio
Charles Lloyd Monk’s Dance The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow
Chico Hamilton One for Joan Drumfusion
Shout Section Big Band Honky-Tonk Woman Swing Forward
Don Braden Master Blaster Earth, Wind and Wonder
Ken Peplowski Gone With the Wind Unheard Bird
Jim Rotondi Falset Finesse
Stan Getz I’m Late, I’m Late Focus
Seulah Noh L’Illusionnisste Nohmad
Nikos Chatzitsakos Fotografia Tiny Big Band 2
Allen Dennard Pressure Flashback
Mike Clement That’s It Hittin’ It
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Bye Bye, Blackbird
Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz au Go Go Summertime
Freddie Hubbard, Albert Daily, James Spaulding, Bob Cunningham, Otis Ray Appleton, Ray Barretto Backlash Echoes of Blue
Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Wes Anderson, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun
Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Sweet Georgia Brown
Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Georgia On My Mind
Danny Gatton, John Previti, Dave Elliott, Buddy Emmons Redneck Jazz Ode to Billy Joe
Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyiro Lima Phil Woods Live Cheek to Cheek
Look What They've Done to My Song Ray Sings, Basie Swings Melanie Safka
Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Moon River
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini The Pink Panther Theme
Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Soldier In the Rain
Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses
Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River
Bill Stewart, Joe Lovano, Marc Cohen, Dave Holland Think Before You Think When You're Smiling
Gene Bertoncini Quiet Now Giant Steps/On a Misty Night
Shirley Scott, Charles Davis, Virgil Jones, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Oasis Nature Boy
Robert Glasper, Mark Turner, Bilal, Vicente Archer, Damio Reid Canvas Chant
George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something/Octopus's Garden/The End
Donny Hathaway, Robert Flack, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Captain Bill
Cyrus Chestnut, Chritian McBride, Lewis Nash, Stefon Harris Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vin
Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre
Turtle Island Sting Quartet Who Do We Think We Are Seven Steps to Heaven
Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Whisper Not Bouncing With Bud
Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance Means and Ends
Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Vito Lesczak Ain't Necessarily So All The Things You Are
Toots Thielemans, Charlie Haden, Robben Ford, Peter Erskine, Jerry Goodman East Coast/West Coast Take Five
Jean Thielemans, Pepper Adams, Kenny Drew, Wilbur Ware, Art Taylor Man Bites Harmonica East of the Sun
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (1620)
Orlande de Lassus: Lamentations of Jeremiah (1585)
Orlande de Lassus: Missa 'Tous les regrets' (1570)
John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Out of the Depths - Even in the hour of profound unhappiness, composers have used the organ in uplifting ways
J.S. BACH: Chorale & Prelude, Aus tiefer Not, S. 686 Bach Collegium Japan Choir; Masaaki Suzuki (1999 Garnier/Tokyo National University, Japan)
HERBERT HOWELLS: Psalm Prelude, Set 2, no. 1 (De Profundis) Christopher Dearnley (1872 Willis-1992 Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, England)
ARVO PÄRT: De Profundis (Psalm 130) Theatre of Voices/Paul Hillier; Dan Kennedy, percussion; Christopher Bowers-Broadbent (1989 Frobenius/St. Stephen’s Church, Belvedere, CA)
BACH: Aus tiefer Not, BWV 687 James Kibbie (1722 Silbermann/Marienkirche, Rötha, Germany)
ALAN HOVHANESS: Out of the depths, Op. 142, no. 3a. GERALD NEAR: O magnum mysterium Anne Suddendorf, soprano; Zumbro Lutheran & Calvary Episcopal Church Choirs/Gerald Near; Merrill N. (“Jeff”) Davis III (1970 Aeolian-Skinner/Zumbro Lutheran Church, Rochester, MN)
DIETRICH WAGLER: Improvisation on Aus tiefer Not Dietrich Wagler (1714 Silbermann/Freiberg Cathedral, Germany)
CHARLES HENDERSON (arr. Riggs): Deep Night Jim Riggs (1927 Barton/Granada Theater, Kansas Ci9ty, KS)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm/Passion Sunday - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, join Peter DuBois for some of the most powerful music of the church year
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in D (1737)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Antonio Caldara: Sinfonia in C (1700)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Cécile Chaminade: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)
Germaine Tailleferre: Moderato from Piano Trio (1917)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 182 'Himmelskönig, sei willkomen' (1714)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)
Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 2 in A (1859)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
György Cziffra: Concert Etude No. 2 (1970)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Zenobia Powell Perry: Homage: Homage to William Levi Dawson on his 90th Birthday John Crotty, piano
Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 in one movement, Op. 30 Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Cynthia Sibitzky calling from Haslett, TX
Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano
Dmitri Shostakovich: Two Pieces for String Octet Op. 11 Suliman Tekalli, Yun-Ting Lee, Miran Kim, and Ravenna Lipchik, violins; Samantha Rodriguez and Olivia Chew, violas; Joseph Johnson and Austin Fisher, cellos Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium Brainerd, MN
Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 movement 3 Scherzo: Allegretto Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Miguel del Aguila: Blindfold Music for Wind Quintet Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 15 in F Major, K. 533 Richard Goode, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN
Florent Schmitt: Legende Nikki Chooi, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY
14:00 CALIFORNIA SYMPHONY with Candice Agree – Donato Cabrera, conductor; Charlie Albright, piano; Maria Valdes, soprano.
Leonard Bernstein: Overture to Candide
Claude Debussy (arr Maurice Ravel): Danse
Gabriella Lena Frank: Three Latin-American Dances for Orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’
Samuel Barber: Knoxville: Summer of 1915
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Edward Gardner, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/29/2022.
George Benjamin: Ringed by a Flat Horizon
Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54
J. S. Bach (arr Ferruccio Busoni): Chorale Prelude ‘Rejoice Beloved Christians’ (encore)
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - This week’s line-up of young talent includes a 16-year-old pianist from Texas who’s a budding music historian – she performs a 20th century Polish toccata on the program … an award winning Texan teenage sax quartet serenades us with a melodic contemporary work … and we meet a young tenor from Maine who helps out on his Dad’s lobster boat when he’s not practicing music by Henry Purcell
Samuel Igbo, violin, 16, from Boerne, TX performs Fantasie No. 1 for Violin by Florence Price
Ellen Foreman, piano, 16, from San Antonio, TX performs Sonata No. 2: III. Vivo (Toccata) by Grazyna Bacewicz
Noah Carver, voice, 18, from Beals, ME performs Music for a While by Henry Purcell
Amelia Cannavo, violin, 17, from Barnegat Light, NJ performs Rhapsody No. 2 for Violin by Jessie Montgomery
The Aurelian Quartet performs Phantom Dance by: Yosuke Fukuda with teenagers from the Dallas, TX area: GianCarlo Lay, soprano saxophone, Jaden Coleman, alto saxophone, Andrew George, tenor saxophone, and Aadarsh Bailreddy, baritone saxophone
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite (1889)
Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)
20:00 SPECIAL Les Délices: Inside the Goldbergs – A program looking at JS Bach’s Goldberg Variations with performances and conversation with harpsichordist Mark Edwards, pianist Dror Biran, Bach scholar Michael Marissen, and Les Delices’ Debra Nagy,
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Loris Chobanian: Taqseem: Moorish Mosaics David McHenry, guitar
Larry Baker: Circumzenithal Arc (2012) Matthew Holm, electronic percussion
Larry Baker: Within the Rain (2022) Matthew Holm, electronic percussion
Fredric Lissauer: Moon-fall’s Vagabond Op. 24a (1992-93) Gary Adams, tuba; Eric Charnofsky, piano
Mark Nowakowski: String Quartet #1 “Songs of Forgiveness” (2010) Voxare String Quartet
Loris Chobanian: Spanish Dance No. 1 Baldwin Wallace University Guitar Trio
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - You and Your Adult Child: How to Grow Together in Challenging Times - Laurence Steinberg; Dr. Lisa Damour
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied (1816)
Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)
Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)
Florence Price: Andante from Piano Quintet in a (1935)
Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)
Vladimir Vavilov: Ave Maria (1970)
Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)
Herbert Howells: Sing Lullaby (1920)
Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)