WCLV Program Guide 03-23-2024
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Lafayette Harris Natt’s Blues Swingin’ Up In Harlem
Blue Moods Big Bertha Swing and Soul
Eddie Henderson Totem Pole Witness to History
Ken Peplowski Gold Rush Unheard Bird
Pacific Jazz Group Line for Lyons Pacific Jazz Group
John Labrbera Grooveyard Grooveyard
Felix Lemerle Blues for the End of Time Blues for the End of Time
Spike Robinson Doxy The Live Session
Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero Quasimodo
Gerald Cannon Three-Card Molly Live at Dizzy’s Club
Black Art Jazz Collective It’s Alright Truth to Power
Medley: Bird Watcher and Disorder at the Border
Charlie Parker Tenth Memorial Concert
Charlie Parker How High the Moon Complete Charlie Parker on Verve
Jim Rotondi Miller Time Finesse
Marshall Gilkes Back in the Groove Life Songs
Alex Beltran Bird Dance Rift
Melissa Aldana The Solitary Seeker Echoes of the Inner Prophet
Jim Snidero Blackberry Winter For All We Know
One for All with George Coleman Oscar Winner Big George
Emmet Cohen with Houston Person Blues Everywhere Masters Legacy Vol. 5
Ray Blue Hard Times #People
Geprge Coleman Blues for Smalls Live at Smalls Jazz Club
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Sonny Rollins, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown Way Out West There is No Greater Love
Babtunde Lea, Angela Wellman, Spencer Allen, Richard Howell, Alex Blake March of the Jazz Guerillas Back on Track
Emily Remler Retrospective, volume 1 Afro Blue
McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea
Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Mark Feldman String Quartet Concerti Concierto de Aranjuez/Spain
Chick Core, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band So In Love
Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Here's That Rainy Day
Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea
Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Tell Me a Bedtime Story
Shirley Horn, Roy Hargrove, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Meaning of the Blues
Dexter Gordon, Kenny Drew, Paul Chambers, Philly Joe Jones Dexter Gordon: Ballads Ernie's Tune
Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone In a Mellow Tone
Miles Davis, Kenny Clarke, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du Vigile
Miles Davis, Bill Evans, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue So What
Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Blue In Green
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry
Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy
Tom Scott, Steve Gadd, Marcus Miller, Larry Goldings, George Duke, Terence Blanchard Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee
Ed Thigpen, Ron Carter, Kenny Burrell, Clark Terry Out of the Storm Heritage
Chuck Deardorf, Dawn Clement, Matt Wilson, Hans Teuber Perception Monk's Dream
Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Old Folks
Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues in the Night
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me
Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance Lady Bug
Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together The Song Is You
Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquez, Chris Barretto, John benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-Ditioned Brandy's Blues
Wes Montgomery, Ron Carter, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto Tequila Tequila
Alan Joesph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Paulo de Carvalho Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado) Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas
Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp
Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim
Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim
Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz E
Ruperto Chapí Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta
Jerónimo Giménez Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta
Manuel Saumell Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso
Jacques Ibert Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Zenobia Powell Perry: Homage: Homage to William Levi Dawson on his 90th Birthday John Crotty, piano
Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 in one movement, Op. 30 Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Cynthia Sibitzky calling from Haslett, TX
Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano
Dmitri Shostakovich: Two Pieces for String Octet Op. 11 Suliman Tekalli, Yun-Ting Lee, Miran Kim, and Ravenna Lipchik, violins; Samantha Rodriguez and Olivia Chew, violas; Joseph Johnson and Austin Fisher, cellos Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium Brainerd, MN
Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 movement 3 Scherzo: Allegretto Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Miguel del Aguila: Blindfold Music for Wind Quintet Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 15 in F Major, K. 533 Richard Goode, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN
Florent Schmitt: Legende Nikki Chooi, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)
Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)
Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)
David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet (1775)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 (1808)
Billy Strayhorn: Chelsea Bridge (1941)
Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - This week’s line-up of young talent includes a 16-year-old pianist from Texas who’s a budding music historian – she performs a 20th century Polish toccata on the program … an award winning Texan teenage sax quartet serenades us with a melodic contemporary work … and we meet a young tenor from Maine who helps out on his Dad’s lobster boat when he’s not practicing music by Henry Purcell
Samuel Igbo, violin, 16, from Boerne, TX performs Fantasie No. 1 for Violin by Florence Price
Ellen Foreman, piano, 16, from San Antonio, TX performs Sonata No. 2: III. Vivo (Toccata) by Grazyna Bacewicz
Noah Carver, voice, 18, from Beals, ME performs Music for a While by Henry Purcell
Amelia Cannavo, violin, 17, from Barnegat Light, NJ performs Rhapsody No. 2 for Violin by Jessie Montgomery
The Aurelian Quartet performs Phantom Dance by: Yosuke Fukuda with teenagers from the Dallas, TX area: GianCarlo Lay, soprano saxophone, Jaden Coleman, alto saxophone, Andrew George, tenor saxophone, and Aadarsh Bailreddy, baritone saxophone
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with two sensational artists in a richly melodic re-telling of Shakespeare’s masterpiece: Roméo et Juliette. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts a live performance of Gounod’s grand opera, starring soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim as the passionate young lovers. They’re joined by an acclaimed ensemble cast featuring baritone Will Liverman as Mercutio, bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Friar Laurence, mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as Stéphano, and tenor Frederick Ballentine as Tybalt.
16:28 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)
Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Oscar Snubs
John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Main theme—Boston Pops/John Williams
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel
John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming—Studio Orchestra/John Williams
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin
Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri
Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End credits—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Richard Glazier - An hour in the company of a pianist/evangelist for the glorious popular musiic written during the heyday of Broadway and Hollywood. Selections include music by Gershwin, Arlen, Porter, Hugh Martin and more
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces (1842)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concerto No. 2 in a (1816)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Dalia Stasevska, conductor/ Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus Arcticus
Julia Perry: Stabat Mater
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43
22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad
Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Suite No. 1 (1925)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)
Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)
Joseph Joachim: Romance in B-Flat (1850)
Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)
Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)
Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Irlandaise (1975)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Berceuse (1910)