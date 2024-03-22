WCLV Program Guide 03-23-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Lafayette Harris Natt’s Blues Swingin’ Up In Harlem

Blue Moods Big Bertha Swing and Soul

Eddie Henderson Totem Pole Witness to History

Ken Peplowski Gold Rush Unheard Bird

Pacific Jazz Group Line for Lyons Pacific Jazz Group

John Labrbera Grooveyard Grooveyard

Felix Lemerle Blues for the End of Time Blues for the End of Time

Spike Robinson Doxy The Live Session

Greg Abate – Paul Del Nero Quasimodo

Gerald Cannon Three-Card Molly Live at Dizzy’s Club

Black Art Jazz Collective It’s Alright Truth to Power

Medley: Bird Watcher and Disorder at the Border

Charlie Parker Tenth Memorial Concert

Charlie Parker How High the Moon Complete Charlie Parker on Verve

Jim Rotondi Miller Time Finesse

Marshall Gilkes Back in the Groove Life Songs

Alex Beltran Bird Dance Rift

Melissa Aldana The Solitary Seeker Echoes of the Inner Prophet

Jim Snidero Blackberry Winter For All We Know

One for All with George Coleman Oscar Winner Big George

Emmet Cohen with Houston Person Blues Everywhere Masters Legacy Vol. 5

Ray Blue Hard Times #People

Geprge Coleman Blues for Smalls Live at Smalls Jazz Club

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Sonny Rollins, Shelly Manne, Ray Brown Way Out West There is No Greater Love

Babtunde Lea, Angela Wellman, Spencer Allen, Richard Howell, Alex Blake March of the Jazz Guerillas Back on Track

Emily Remler Retrospective, volume 1 Afro Blue

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea

Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Mark Feldman String Quartet Concerti Concierto de Aranjuez/Spain

Chick Core, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band So In Love

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Here's That Rainy Day

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea

Billy Rogers, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Shirley Horn, Roy Hargrove, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Meaning of the Blues

Dexter Gordon, Kenny Drew, Paul Chambers, Philly Joe Jones Dexter Gordon: Ballads Ernie's Tune

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone In a Mellow Tone

Miles Davis, Kenny Clarke, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du Vigile

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue So What

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Blue In Green

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Never Will I Marry

Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Tom Scott, Steve Gadd, Marcus Miller, Larry Goldings, George Duke, Terence Blanchard Cannon Re-Loaded Jive Samba

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Ed Thigpen, Ron Carter, Kenny Burrell, Clark Terry Out of the Storm Heritage

Chuck Deardorf, Dawn Clement, Matt Wilson, Hans Teuber Perception Monk's Dream

Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Old Folks

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues in the Night

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Peter Bernstein, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Billy Drummond, Larry Goldings Brain Dance Lady Bug

Lee Konitz, Brad Mehldau, Charlie Haden Alone Together The Song Is You

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquez, Chris Barretto, John benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-Ditioned Brandy's Blues

Wes Montgomery, Ron Carter, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto Tequila Tequila

Alan Joesph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Paulo de Carvalho Meu Fado Meu (My Own Fado) Mariza dos Reis Nunes; Custodiio Castelo, guitar; Jorge Fernando, viola; Marino Freitas

Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp

Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in c, Op. 67 (1st mvt.) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 9 in Bb, G.482 (finale) Jacqueline du Pré, cello; English Chamber Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Heroico Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz E

Ruperto Chapí Prelude to El Tambor de Granaderos Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta

Jerónimo Giménez Intermezzo: La boda de Luis Alonso Gran Orquesta Sinfónica Ataúlfo Argenta

Manuel Saumell Contradanzas Cubanas Dagmar Muñiz Alonso

Jacques Ibert Escales (Ports of Call) Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Zenobia Powell Perry: Homage: Homage to William Levi Dawson on his 90th Birthday John Crotty, piano

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 in one movement, Op. 30 Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Cynthia Sibitzky calling from Haslett, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich: Two Pieces for String Octet Op. 11 Suliman Tekalli, Yun-Ting Lee, Miran Kim, and Ravenna Lipchik, violins; Samantha Rodriguez and Olivia Chew, violas; Joseph Johnson and Austin Fisher, cellos Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium Brainerd, MN

Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 movement 3 Scherzo: Allegretto Virginia Symphony Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Miguel del Aguila: Blindfold Music for Wind Quintet Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No. 15 in F Major, K. 533 Richard Goode, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN

Florent Schmitt: Legende Nikki Chooi, violin; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)

Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With Catlike Tread (1879)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864)

David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet (1775)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 (1808)

Billy Strayhorn: Chelsea Bridge (1941)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 'Spring Song' (1844)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - This week’s line-up of young talent includes a 16-year-old pianist from Texas who’s a budding music historian – she performs a 20th century Polish toccata on the program … an award winning Texan teenage sax quartet serenades us with a melodic contemporary work … and we meet a young tenor from Maine who helps out on his Dad’s lobster boat when he’s not practicing music by Henry Purcell

Samuel Igbo, violin, 16, from Boerne, TX performs Fantasie No. 1 for Violin by Florence Price

Ellen Foreman, piano, 16, from San Antonio, TX performs Sonata No. 2: III. Vivo (Toccata) by Grazyna Bacewicz

Noah Carver, voice, 18, from Beals, ME performs Music for a While by Henry Purcell

Amelia Cannavo, violin, 17, from Barnegat Light, NJ performs Rhapsody No. 2 for Violin by Jessie Montgomery

The Aurelian Quartet performs Phantom Dance by: Yosuke Fukuda with teenagers from the Dallas, TX area: GianCarlo Lay, soprano saxophone, Jaden Coleman, alto saxophone, Andrew George, tenor saxophone, and Aadarsh Bailreddy, baritone saxophone

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with two sensational artists in a richly melodic re-telling of Shakespeare’s masterpiece: Roméo et Juliette. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts a live performance of Gounod’s grand opera, starring soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim as the passionate young lovers. They’re joined by an acclaimed ensemble cast featuring baritone Will Liverman as Mercutio, bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Friar Laurence, mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as Stéphano, and tenor Frederick Ballentine as Tybalt.

16:28 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Oscar Snubs

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Main theme—Boston Pops/John Williams

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming—Studio Orchestra/John Williams

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin

Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End credits—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Richard Glazier - An hour in the company of a pianist/evangelist for the glorious popular musiic written during the heyday of Broadway and Hollywood. Selections include music by Gershwin, Arlen, Porter, Hugh Martin and more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces (1842)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Concerto No. 2 in a (1816)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Dalia Stasevska, conductor/ Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus Arcticus

Julia Perry: Stabat Mater

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Suite No. 1 (1925)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Paul Ferguson: Solstice Suite: Remains of the Day (2010)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lullaby (1942)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)

Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)

Joseph Joachim: Romance in B-Flat (1850)

Frédéric Chopin: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1830)

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Irlandaise (1975)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Berceuse (1910)