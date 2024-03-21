© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-22-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 21, 2024 at 3:18 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Dave McKenna      You Must Believe in Swing     Poor Butterfly

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions      Aspirations And Convictions

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Lagrimas Negras

      Sonny Rollins     Way Out West      Solitude

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3  Everything Happens To Me

      Bicoastal Collective    Chapter 2   Book Of Ballymote

      Thelonious Monk   Thelonious Himself      (I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance (With You)

      Benny Bailey      Big Brass   A Kiss to Build a Dream On

      Hank Mobley Straight No Filter      Soft Impressions

                  

      John Coltrane     Lush Life   Like Someone In Love

      James Williams    I Remember Clifford     Shelly

      Louis Hayes Exactly Right     Is That So

      Art Blakey  Album of the Year In Case You Missed It

      Artemis     In Real Time      Lights Away From Home

      Johnny Griffin    Chicago, New York, Paris      Without A Song

      Carmen McCrae     By Special Request      Sometimes I'm Happy

      Freddie Hubbard   Goin' Up    Blues for Brenda

      Diego Rivera      Love and Peace    Peace

                  

      Marty Ehrlich     New York Child    Untitled

      Horace Silver     Cape Verdean Blues      Bonita

      Willie Morris     Conversation Starter    St. Upton Hin

      Sarah Vaughn      Sarah Vaughn/Count Basie      Until I Met You

      Steven Bernstein  Pop Culture Flirtibird

      Ryan Kisor  Jam Session #8    Footprints

      Lucas Pino  Covers      Relaxin' at the Camarillo

      Kenny Wheeler     Where Do We Go From Here      Iowa City

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Segment

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Hilario Duran     Cry Me A River    Pacá Por Juanito

      Jakob Dreyer      Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2      Ypsilon

      Dexter Gordon     Doin' Alright     I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

      Wolfgang Muthspiel      Dance of the Elders     Cantus Bradus

      Brad Mehldau      Day Is Done Day Is Done

      Big John Patton   Boogaloo    Milk and Honey

      Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse     The Con Artist

      Andrew Rathbun    The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

                  

      Noah Haidu  Standards   All The Way

      Behn Gillece      Between The Bars  Mindful Moments

      Joe Farnsworth    In What Direction Are You Heading   Composition

      Ed Breazeale      Just Beyond Control Yourself

      Larry Coryell     Inner Urge  Inner Urge

      Christine Jensen  May Sun     Wind Up

      David Larsen      The Peplowski Project   Love Me Or Leave Me

      S Jones/B Haugland      Road To Nowhere   Without a Song

      Lafayette Harris  Swingin' Up in Harlem   The Nearness of You

                  

      Bill Carrothers   After Hrs Vol 4   Chelsea Bridge

      Don Pullen/George Adams Qt    Song Everlasting  Sing Me A Song Everlasting

      Harvie S/Kenny Barron   Now Was The Time  Isnｴt It Romantic

      Michael Dease     The Other Shoe    The Goodbye Blues

      Sonny Criss Featuring Wynton Kelly  Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

      Hailey Brinnel    Beautiful Tomorrow      Tea For Two [Feat. Terell Stafford]

      Art Pepper  The Return of Art Pepper      Minority

      Elio Villafranca  Stnading By The Crossroads    Song For Freedom

      Bill Evans  Since We Met      Since We Met

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Rigaudons (1749)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Randall Thompson: Pueri Hebraeorum (1928)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'The Fairie Round' (1599)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite (1987)

Arcade Fire: Empty Room (2010)

Traditional: The Sprig of Thyme

Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 (1881)

Anonymous: The Agincourt Song

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Jacques Ibert: Entr'acte (1935)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)

Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Not While I'm Around (1979)

Dani Howard: Trombone Concerto (2021)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 (1773)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in g (1893)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 51 in G (1791)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)

Dani Howard: Arches (2016)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme 'Ghost' (1854)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle (1855)

Dani Howard: Coalescence (2019)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Viola Concerto (1787)

John Addison: Sleuth: Overture (1972)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March (1889)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Arthur Honegger: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1924)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Beethoven's Leonora Overture No. 4 (1961)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

Charles Gounod: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1855)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Gabriel Fauré: Mazurka in B-Flat (1878)

Ernesto Lecuona: La habanera (1954)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 in D (1846)

Frank Bridge: Rhapsody 'Enter Spring' (1927)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)

Dani Howard: Ellipsis (2021)

Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)

Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 (1649)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

Herbert Howells: Three Dances (1915)

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 (1881)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga: Sarabanda (1893)

Traditional: Cockles and Mussels
