WCLV Program Guide 03-22-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dave McKenna You Must Believe in Swing Poor Butterfly

Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions Aspirations And Convictions

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Lagrimas Negras

Sonny Rollins Way Out West Solitude

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me

Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Book Of Ballymote

Thelonious Monk Thelonious Himself (I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance (With You)

Benny Bailey Big Brass A Kiss to Build a Dream On

Hank Mobley Straight No Filter Soft Impressions

John Coltrane Lush Life Like Someone In Love

James Williams I Remember Clifford Shelly

Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So

Art Blakey Album of the Year In Case You Missed It

Artemis In Real Time Lights Away From Home

Johnny Griffin Chicago, New York, Paris Without A Song

Carmen McCrae By Special Request Sometimes I'm Happy

Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues for Brenda

Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace

Marty Ehrlich New York Child Untitled

Horace Silver Cape Verdean Blues Bonita

Willie Morris Conversation Starter St. Upton Hin

Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn/Count Basie Until I Met You

Steven Bernstein Pop Culture Flirtibird

Ryan Kisor Jam Session #8 Footprints

Lucas Pino Covers Relaxin' at the Camarillo

Kenny Wheeler Where Do We Go From Here Iowa City

Affinity Trio Hindsight Segment

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Pacá Por Juanito

Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Ypsilon

Dexter Gordon Doin' Alright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Cantus Bradus

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Day Is Done

Big John Patton Boogaloo Milk and Honey

Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist

Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown

Noah Haidu Standards All The Way

Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments

Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition

Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Control Yourself

Larry Coryell Inner Urge Inner Urge

Christine Jensen May Sun Wind Up

David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me

S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere Without a Song

Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You

Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Chelsea Bridge

Don Pullen/George Adams Qt Song Everlasting Sing Me A Song Everlasting

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Now Was The Time Isnｴt It Romantic

Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues

Sonny Criss Featuring Wynton Kelly Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Tea For Two [Feat. Terell Stafford]

Art Pepper The Return of Art Pepper Minority

Elio Villafranca Stnading By The Crossroads Song For Freedom

Bill Evans Since We Met Since We Met

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Rigaudons (1749)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Randall Thompson: Pueri Hebraeorum (1928)

Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'The Fairie Round' (1599)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite (1987)

Arcade Fire: Empty Room (2010)

Traditional: The Sprig of Thyme

Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 (1881)

Anonymous: The Agincourt Song

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Jacques Ibert: Entr'acte (1935)

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)

Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Not While I'm Around (1979)

Dani Howard: Trombone Concerto (2021)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 (1773)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in g (1893)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 51 in G (1791)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)

Dani Howard: Arches (2016)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme 'Ghost' (1854)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle (1855)

Dani Howard: Coalescence (2019)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Viola Concerto (1787)

John Addison: Sleuth: Overture (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March (1889)

Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Arthur Honegger: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1924)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Beethoven's Leonora Overture No. 4 (1961)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)

Charles Gounod: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1855)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Gabriel Fauré: Mazurka in B-Flat (1878)

Ernesto Lecuona: La habanera (1954)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 in D (1846)

Frank Bridge: Rhapsody 'Enter Spring' (1927)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)

Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)

Dani Howard: Ellipsis (2021)

Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)

Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 (1649)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)

Herbert Howells: Three Dances (1915)

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 (1881)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga: Sarabanda (1893)

Traditional: Cockles and Mussels