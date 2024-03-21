WCLV Program Guide 03-22-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Dave McKenna You Must Believe in Swing Poor Butterfly
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions, and Illusions Aspirations And Convictions
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Lagrimas Negras
Sonny Rollins Way Out West Solitude
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 Everything Happens To Me
Bicoastal Collective Chapter 2 Book Of Ballymote
Thelonious Monk Thelonious Himself (I Don't Stand) A Ghost Of A Chance (With You)
Benny Bailey Big Brass A Kiss to Build a Dream On
Hank Mobley Straight No Filter Soft Impressions
John Coltrane Lush Life Like Someone In Love
James Williams I Remember Clifford Shelly
Louis Hayes Exactly Right Is That So
Art Blakey Album of the Year In Case You Missed It
Artemis In Real Time Lights Away From Home
Johnny Griffin Chicago, New York, Paris Without A Song
Carmen McCrae By Special Request Sometimes I'm Happy
Freddie Hubbard Goin' Up Blues for Brenda
Diego Rivera Love and Peace Peace
Marty Ehrlich New York Child Untitled
Horace Silver Cape Verdean Blues Bonita
Willie Morris Conversation Starter St. Upton Hin
Sarah Vaughn Sarah Vaughn/Count Basie Until I Met You
Steven Bernstein Pop Culture Flirtibird
Ryan Kisor Jam Session #8 Footprints
Lucas Pino Covers Relaxin' at the Camarillo
Kenny Wheeler Where Do We Go From Here Iowa City
Affinity Trio Hindsight Segment
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Hilario Duran Cry Me A River Pacá Por Juanito
Jakob Dreyer Songs, Hymns and Ballads Vol 2 Ypsilon
Dexter Gordon Doin' Alright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)
Wolfgang Muthspiel Dance of the Elders Cantus Bradus
Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Day Is Done
Big John Patton Boogaloo Milk and Honey
Audry Ochoa The Head of a Mouse The Con Artist
Andrew Rathbun The Speed of Time Velocity Unknown
Noah Haidu Standards All The Way
Behn Gillece Between The Bars Mindful Moments
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You Heading Composition
Ed Breazeale Just Beyond Control Yourself
Larry Coryell Inner Urge Inner Urge
Christine Jensen May Sun Wind Up
David Larsen The Peplowski Project Love Me Or Leave Me
S Jones/B Haugland Road To Nowhere Without a Song
Lafayette Harris Swingin' Up in Harlem The Nearness of You
Bill Carrothers After Hrs Vol 4 Chelsea Bridge
Don Pullen/George Adams Qt Song Everlasting Sing Me A Song Everlasting
Harvie S/Kenny Barron Now Was The Time Isnｴt It Romantic
Michael Dease The Other Shoe The Goodbye Blues
Sonny Criss Featuring Wynton Kelly Softly as in a Morning Sunrise
Hailey Brinnel Beautiful Tomorrow Tea For Two [Feat. Terell Stafford]
Art Pepper The Return of Art Pepper Minority
Elio Villafranca Stnading By The Crossroads Song For Freedom
Bill Evans Since We Met Since We Met
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Hugo Alfvén: Festival Overture (1944)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Platée: Rigaudons (1749)
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)
Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)
Randall Thompson: Pueri Hebraeorum (1928)
Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'The Fairie Round' (1599)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)
Stephen Sondheim: Into the Woods: Suite (1987)
Arcade Fire: Empty Room (2010)
Traditional: The Sprig of Thyme
Jean Sibelius: Cortège (1905)
Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)
Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 (1881)
Anonymous: The Agincourt Song
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' (1842)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Jacques Ibert: Entr'acte (1935)
Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)
Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio (1720)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Hen from Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962)
Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Not While I'm Around (1979)
Dani Howard: Trombone Concerto (2021)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 (1773)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in g (1893)
Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)
Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832)
LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 4 'Storm' (1944)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F 'Storm at Sea' (1728)
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 51 in G (1791)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)
Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration (1889)
Dani Howard: Arches (2016)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme 'Ghost' (1854)
Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Tarantella (1919)
Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo-Tarantelle (1855)
Dani Howard: Coalescence (2019)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)
Joseph Martin Kraus: Viola Concerto (1787)
John Addison: Sleuth: Overture (1972)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March (1889)
Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979)
George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio (1891)
Arthur Honegger: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1924)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Beethoven's Leonora Overture No. 4 (1961)
Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Fantasia in d (1782)
Charles Gounod: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1855)
DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)
Gabriel Fauré: Mazurka in B-Flat (1878)
Ernesto Lecuona: La habanera (1954)
Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 2 in D (1846)
Frank Bridge: Rhapsody 'Enter Spring' (1927)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1837)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Almería (1907)
Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)
Dani Howard: Ellipsis (2021)
Dani Howard: Argentum (2017)
Johann Jakob Froberger: Canzona No. 2 (1649)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in e (1888)
Herbert Howells: Three Dances (1915)
Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)
Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)
Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)
Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula: Prendi, l'anel ti dono (1831)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 (1881)
Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga: Sarabanda (1893)
Traditional: Cockles and Mussels