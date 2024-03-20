WCLV Program Guide 03-21-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do Mona's Mood
Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars
Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You
Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Treasure Lane
Jay Hoggard Holy Spirit Consciousness Raise Your Spirit Consciousness
Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round
Milt Jackson For Someone I Love Just waiting
Sonny Stitt Plays Bird Hootie Blues
Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love
Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Dance Kobina
Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In E Minor
Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift
Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'
John Hicks John Hicks Littlest One of All
Kenny Werner The Monash Sessions Balloons
Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship
Duke Ellington The Blanton-Webster Band Johnny Come Lately
Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Go Li'l Liza
John La Barbera Big Band Grooveyard Tranesome
T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Cake Walk
Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass
Dianne Reeves That Day Blue Prelude
Marquis Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps
Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D
Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol. 7 Cottontail
Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower
Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Sea Changes
Horace Silver Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers To Whom It May Concern
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Alexa Tarantino Firefly Lady Day
Stan Getz Voyage Falling In Love
Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before
Trio Linguae Signals One for B.E
Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights
C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song
Charlie Parker Bird's Best on Verve Blues for Alice
King Curtis The New Scene Have You Heard
Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum The Steadfast Titan
Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind
Brad Turner The Magnificent Theme For Jocie
Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure
Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Reflections
Milt Jackson Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight
Affinity Trio Hindsight Bongo Beep
Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog
Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me a River Claudia
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance
LeBouef Brothers Hush Walk Downs
David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood
Brandee Younger New Life Moving Target_
Stefon Harris Black Action Figure Faded Beauty
Melissa Aldana 12 Stars 12 Stars
Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D
Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music
Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)
Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes (1612)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 15 in C (1779)
Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest (1880)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Triton Medley' (1892)
Frederick Delius: Spring Idyll (1889)
Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' (1844)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 2 (1815)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)
John Farmer: Fair Phyllis I saw sitting all alone (1599)
Fritz Kreisler: La Gitana (1918)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)
Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 4 in A-Flat (1886)
Traditional: The Cause of All My Sorrow, The Butterfly & Barney Brallaghan
Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)
Armas Järnefelt: Praeludium (1907)
John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)
Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée (1720)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)
Gustav Holst: Finale from Symphony 'The Cotswolds' (1902)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)
Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak (1880)
Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 4 in G (1769)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1913)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)
Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)
Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant (1866)
Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant (1878)
Alexander Glazunov: Stenka Razin (1885)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F (1740)
Tim Simonec: The Great WWII Medley (1979)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 in e (1717)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 9 (1777)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)
Gustav Mahler: A Funeral March from 'Titan' (Symphony No. 1) (1893)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)
Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 2 in A (1790)
Dame Ethel Smyth: Andante from Piano Trio (1880)
Germaine Tailleferre: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1917)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Edgar Meyer: Violin Concerto (1999)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C (1723)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto in D (1772)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)
Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 1 in e-Flat (1875)
Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)
Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a (1825)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)
Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)
Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)
Anton Arensky: Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 (1894)
Robert Schumann: Die Lotosblume (1840)