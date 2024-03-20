© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-21-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 20, 2024 at 6:16 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Blue Mitchell     The Thing to Do   Mona's Mood

      Nick Green  Green on the Scene      A Handful Of Stars

      Lee Morgan  Candy Since I Fell For You

      Wayne Escoffery   Like Minds  Treasure Lane

      Jay Hoggard Holy Spirit Consciousness     Raise Your Spirit Consciousness

      Jazz Defenders    Scheming    She'll Come Round

      Milt Jackson      For Someone I Love      Just waiting

      Sonny Stitt Plays Bird  Hootie Blues

      Sarah Vaughn      After Hours Easy To Love

      Joe Chambers      Dance Kobina      Dance Kobina

                  

      Jeb Patton  Preludes    Prelude In E Minor

      Benny Benack III  Third Time's a Charm    Catching Drift

      Shirley Horn      I Remember Miles  I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'

      John Hicks  John Hicks  Littlest One of All

      Kenny Werner      The Monash Sessions     Balloons

      Joe Lovano  Tenor Legacy      To Her Ladyship

      Duke Ellington    The Blanton-Webster Band      Johnny Come Lately

      Coleman Hawkins   Today and Now     Go Li'l Liza

      John La Barbera Big Band      Grooveyard  Tranesome

                  

      T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin  Danish Rain Cake Walk

      Greg Chako  A Place for Bass  First Bass

      Dianne Reeves     That Day    Blue Prelude

      Marquis Carroll   Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  T.B.D

      Duke Ellington    Private Collection Vol. 7     Cottontail

      Lee Konitz  Very Cool   Sunflower

      Tommy Flanagan    Sea Changes Sea Changes

      Horace Silver     Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers     To Whom It May Concern

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Alexa Tarantino   Firefly     Lady Day

      Stan Getz   Voyage      Falling In Love

      Orrin Evans The Red Door      I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

      Trio Linguae      Signals     One for B.E

      Chris Hazelton    After Dark  Night Lights

      C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

      Charlie Parker    Bird's Best on Verve    Blues for Alice

      King Curtis The New Scene     Have You Heard

      Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum   The Steadfast Titan

                  

      Eddie Henderson   Witness to History      It Never Entered My Mind

      Brad Turner The Magnificent   Theme For Jocie

      Adam Levy   Spry  King Pleasure

      Joshua Redman     Where Are We      Baltimore

      Wynton Marsalis   Marsalis Plays Monk     Reflections

      Milt Jackson      Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Bongo Beep

      Jalen Baker Be Still    Herzog

      Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band   Cry Me a River    Claudia

                  

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Dolphin Dance

      LeBouef Brothers  Hush  Walk Downs

      David Murray      Special Quartet   In A Sentimental Mood

      Brandee Younger   New Life    Moving Target_

      Stefon Harris     Black Action Figure     Faded Beauty

      Melissa Aldana    12 Stars    12 Stars

      Christopher McBride     Ramon Lady D

      Eddie Daniels     Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

      Alex Snydman      Fortunate Action  In Joy

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes (1612)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 15 in C (1779)

Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Triton Medley' (1892)

Frederick Delius: Spring Idyll (1889)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' (1844)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 2 (1815)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

John Farmer: Fair Phyllis I saw sitting all alone (1599)

Fritz Kreisler: La Gitana (1918)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 4 in A-Flat (1886)

Traditional: The Cause of All My Sorrow, The Butterfly & Barney Brallaghan

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

Armas Järnefelt: Praeludium (1907)

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Gustav Holst: Finale from Symphony 'The Cotswolds' (1902)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)

Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak (1880)

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 4 in G (1769)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1913)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant (1866)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant (1878)

Alexander Glazunov: Stenka Razin (1885)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F (1740)

Tim Simonec: The Great WWII Medley (1979)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 in e (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 9 (1777)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)

Gustav Mahler: A Funeral March from 'Titan' (Symphony No. 1) (1893)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 2 in A (1790)

Dame Ethel Smyth: Andante from Piano Trio (1880)

Germaine Tailleferre: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1917)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Edgar Meyer: Violin Concerto (1999)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C (1723)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto in D (1772)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 1 in e-Flat (1875)

Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a (1825)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

Anton Arensky: Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 (1894)

Robert Schumann: Die Lotosblume (1840)
