WCLV Program Guide 03-21-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Blue Mitchell The Thing to Do Mona's Mood

Nick Green Green on the Scene A Handful Of Stars

Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You

Wayne Escoffery Like Minds Treasure Lane

Jay Hoggard Holy Spirit Consciousness Raise Your Spirit Consciousness

Jazz Defenders Scheming She'll Come Round

Milt Jackson For Someone I Love Just waiting

Sonny Stitt Plays Bird Hootie Blues

Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love

Joe Chambers Dance Kobina Dance Kobina

Jeb Patton Preludes Prelude In E Minor

Benny Benack III Third Time's a Charm Catching Drift

Shirley Horn I Remember Miles I Got Plenty O' Nuttin'

John Hicks John Hicks Littlest One of All

Kenny Werner The Monash Sessions Balloons

Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship

Duke Ellington The Blanton-Webster Band Johnny Come Lately

Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Go Li'l Liza

John La Barbera Big Band Grooveyard Tranesome

T Fonnesbaek/J Kauflin Danish Rain Cake Walk

Greg Chako A Place for Bass First Bass

Dianne Reeves That Day Blue Prelude

Marquis Carroll Foundations The Nurturer's Footsteps

Ken Fowser Resolution T.B.D

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol. 7 Cottontail

Lee Konitz Very Cool Sunflower

Tommy Flanagan Sea Changes Sea Changes

Horace Silver Horace Silver and the Jazz Messengers To Whom It May Concern

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Alexa Tarantino Firefly Lady Day

Stan Getz Voyage Falling In Love

Orrin Evans The Red Door I Have the Feeling I've Been Here Before

Trio Linguae Signals One for B.E

Chris Hazelton After Dark Night Lights

C Haden/P Metheny Beyond The Missouri Sky Our Spanish Love Song

Charlie Parker Bird's Best on Verve Blues for Alice

King Curtis The New Scene Have You Heard

Aaron Diehl Space, Time Continuum The Steadfast Titan

Eddie Henderson Witness to History It Never Entered My Mind

Brad Turner The Magnificent Theme For Jocie

Adam Levy Spry King Pleasure

Joshua Redman Where Are We Baltimore

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Plays Monk Reflections

Milt Jackson Pleny Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

Affinity Trio Hindsight Bongo Beep

Jalen Baker Be Still Herzog

Hilario Duran Latin Jazz Big Band Cry Me a River Claudia

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Dolphin Dance

LeBouef Brothers Hush Walk Downs

David Murray Special Quartet In A Sentimental Mood

Brandee Younger New Life Moving Target_

Stefon Harris Black Action Figure Faded Beauty

Melissa Aldana 12 Stars 12 Stars

Christopher McBride Ramon Lady D

Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say You and The Night and the Music

Alex Snydman Fortunate Action In Joy

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Four Voltes (1612)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 15 in C (1779)

Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Triton Medley' (1892)

Frederick Delius: Spring Idyll (1889)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Hakon Jarl' (1844)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 2 (1815)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

John Farmer: Fair Phyllis I saw sitting all alone (1599)

Fritz Kreisler: La Gitana (1918)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 4 in A-Flat (1886)

Traditional: The Cause of All My Sorrow, The Butterfly & Barney Brallaghan

Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944)

Armas Järnefelt: Praeludium (1907)

John Stafford Smith: The Star Spangled Banner (1814)

Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 3: Bourrée (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Gustav Holst: Finale from Symphony 'The Cotswolds' (1902)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 16 in C (1772)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Fritz Kreisler: Gypsy Caprice (1927)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)

Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak (1880)

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 4 in G (1769)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' (1778)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat (1913)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste (1904)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Furiant (1866)

Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Furiant (1878)

Alexander Glazunov: Stenka Razin (1885)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Allegro from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F (1740)

Tim Simonec: The Great WWII Medley (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March (1746)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 in e (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 9 (1777)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)

Gustav Mahler: A Funeral March from 'Titan' (Symphony No. 1) (1893)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Franz von Suppé: The Jolly Robbers: Overture (1868)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Carl Stamitz: Cello Concerto No. 2 in A (1790)

Dame Ethel Smyth: Andante from Piano Trio (1880)

Germaine Tailleferre: Scherzo from Piano Trio (1917)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

Edgar Meyer: Violin Concerto (1999)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C (1723)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard Concerto in D (1772)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)

Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 1 in e-Flat (1875)

Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in g (1710)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a (1825)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 (1884)

Karl Goldmark: In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Symphony (1875)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Siciliana (1931)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942)

Anton Arensky: Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 (1894)

Robert Schumann: Die Lotosblume (1840)