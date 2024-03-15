WCLV Program Guide 03-16-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Caesar Frazier, Live at Jazzcup, Jive Samba

Cannonball Adderley, In Belgium, Work Song

One for All, Big George, Oscar Winner

Oliver Nelson, Blues and the Abstract Truth, Yearnin’

Oscar Peterson – Milt Jackson, Very Tall, Reunion Blues

Michael Wolff, A Letter to Bill Evans, Peri’s Scope

Bill Evans, We Will Meet Again, Comrade Conrad

Charles Lloyd, The Sky Will Still Be There Tomorrow, Booker’s Garden

Eric Dolphy – Booker Little, Memorial Album, Booker’s Waltz

Willie Morris, Attentive Listening, Et Tu, Caribou?

Neil Alger, Old Soul, This Is Not a Test

Hendrik Meurkens, The Jazz Meurkengers, A Slow One

Brandon Goldberg, Live at Dizzy’s, It Ain’t Necessarily So

Simon Lasky, For the Dreamers, Bye-Bye Blackbird

Mark Watkins, Four Plus Six, Souldn’a Did That

Daggerboard, Escapement, Centrifugal

Eddie Henderson, Witness to History, Freedom Jazz Dance

Emmet Cohen – Houston Person, Masters Legay Vol. 5, Blues Everywhere

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Cedar Walton, Al Foster, Peter Washington Seasoned Wood A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square

Kurt Elling, Laurencde Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Close Your Eyes

Cedar Walton, Al Foster, Peter Washington, Vincent Herring, Jeremy Pelt Seasoned Wood John's Blues

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Flute Song/Hotel Me

Clayton Hamilton Jazz Orhcestra Absolutely! Blues for Stephanie

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home to

Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Question and Answer All the Things You Are

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo Live Bye Bye Baby

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marsahll, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?

Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Ray Brown, Louis Hayes Reunion Blues A Time For Love

Terence Blanchard, Kenny Kirkland, Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans

Christian McBride, Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield Fingerpainting Tell Me a Bedtime Story

Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Driftin'

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait til You See Her

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Spears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker, Mick Martin Sum Serious Blues The Sermon

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Days of Wine and Roses

Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash, Stefon Harris, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, Gary Bartz, James Carter Soul Food In the Undergroud

Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Question and Answer Solar

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Kenny Burrell, Frank Foster, Tommy Flanagan, Shadow Wilson, Oscar Pettiford Introducing Kenny Burrell Now See How You Are

Rene Marie, H2 Big Band It Could Happen Black Lace Freudian Slip

Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, Philip Catherine Chet's Choice Stella By Starlight

Andre Previn, Divid Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon: Ballads Body and Soul

Andre Previn, Divid Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Oh Lady Be Good

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, Philip Catherine Chet's Choice Love For Sale

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter It's DeLovely

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Guido López-Gavilan Camerata en guaguanco Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Jose White La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Teresa Carreño La cesta de flores, Op. 9 (The Flower Basket) Clara Rodriguez, piano

Remo Pignoni Por el sur (By the South) Mirian Conti, piano

Frederic Chopin Waltz in Ab, Op. 64, No. 3 Ingrid Fliter, piano

Manuel Ponce Concierto del Sur (Concerto of the South) Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Gabriela Lena Frank Coqueteos, from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout Rebecca Fischer, Julie Yoon, violins; Jonah Sirota, viola; Gregory Beaver, cello Chiara String Quartet

Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 10 in D, G.483 (ii. Andante lentarello) Sol Gabetta, cello Capella Gabetta Andres Gabetta

Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1 Gabriela Montero, piano

Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Bach's Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Gabriela Montero, piano

Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Tessa Lark: Appalachian Fantasy Tessa Lark, violin

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C Major, Hob. I:82, "The Bear" Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Tejas Srinivasan calling from Middlebury, VE

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 13 Irina Zaritzkaya, piano

Jessie Montgomery: Banner for solo quartet and chamber orchestra A Far Cry: Jae Cosmos Lee, violin; Ross Snyder, violin; Caitlin Lynch, violin; Nathaniel Taylor, cello Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Philip Lasser: Twelve Variations on a Chorale by J.S. Bach Variation 6, 8, 10 Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Leo Delibes, arr. Julian Milone: Flower Duet from Lakme TMAF All-Star Orchestra: David Chan, Shih-Kai Lin, Cho-Liang Lin, Yu-Chien Tseng, violins; Peter Lloyd, bass Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana, Op. 16: Movement 7-8 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 9 in D minor, Op. 34 Apollon Musagete Quartet University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair (1992)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances (1986)

Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite (1947)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

Frank Bridge: An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' (1908)

Traditional: Haste to the Wedding

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Victor Young: The Quiet Man: St. Patrick's Day (1952)

Victor Herbert: Irish Rhapsody (1892)

Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'

Traditional: Crowley's Reel

Raymond Warren: Wexford Bells Suite (1970)

Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley

Traditional: The Wearin' of the Green

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2023 - A talented 12-year-old cellist performs The Swan by Saint-Saëns, a flutist with a passion for marine biology plays a dreamy Fantasie by Hüe, and the winner of Interlochen Arts Academy’s Concerto Competition performs a difficult but rewarding work by Ysaÿe. We meet a violist with a love for Formula One racing who gives an evocative performance of Schumann. Finally, we hear a conversation between a teen clarinetist and his mentor, the principal clarinetist of the Minnesota Orchestra, who share much in common including leaving their homes in Costa Rica to study at Interlochen Arts Academy

Cameron Renshaw, 12, Cello, from Byron Center, MI The Swan from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (3:00)

Jian Kim, 18, Flute, from Rochester, MI Excerpts from Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Georges Hüe (1858-1948) (5:00)

Ari Han, 17, Violin, from Harrisonburg, VA Violin Sonata in D Minor, Op. 27, No. 3, “Ballade” by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931) (6:15)

Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Alexandra Yeoh, 17, Viola, from Mason, OH Märchenbilder, Op.113 - I. Nicht schnell by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) (3:15)

Luis Montero Hernández, 17, Clarinet, from San José, Costa Rica Sonata for Clarinet and Piano - III. Allegro con fuoco by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963) (3:00)

Solo de Concours by Andre Messager (1853-1929) performed by Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet and Christopher O’Riley, piano

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with Puccini’s grandest opera, Turandot, live from the Met. Soprano Elena Pankratova stars as the icy princess of legendary Peking, opposite tenor SeokJong Baek as Calàf, the unknown prince. They’re joined by soprano Aleksandra Kurzak as the courageous slave girl Liù and bass Vitalij Kowaljow as the exiled king Timur. Maestro Oksana Lyniv makes her network broadcast debut conducting the Met Orchestra and Chorus in this thrilling score. Intermission features include live backstage interviews with the stars and the Opera Quiz.

16:22 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: Overture (1809)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Irish Movies

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Irish Washerwoman [used in ‘The Luck of the Irish’ (1948)—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson

Traditional (arr Donald Hunsberger) Believe Me, If All Those Endearing Young Charms [used in ‘Parnell’ (1937)—Wynton Marsalis, cornet; Eastman Wind Ensemble/Donald Hunsberger

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

George Frideric Handel (arr Olivier Fourés): Sarabande from Keyboard Suite HWV 437 [aka Theme from ‘Barry Lyndon’ (1975)]—Daniel Hope, violin; Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Wearing of the Green [used in ‘The Informer’ (1935)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson

Traditional / William Butler Yeats (arr Bob Chilcott): Down by the Sally Gardens [used in ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’ (1990)]—The King’s Singers

Burton Lane / E.Y. Harburg: Finian's Rainbow: How Are Things in Glocca Morra?—Jeanne Carson; Bobby Howes; Orchestra/Max Meth

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Cynthia Millar, ondes martinot; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein

John Williams (arr Antoine Bareil): Far and Away: Themes—Angèle Dubeau, violin; La Pietà

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

James Horner: Braveheart: For the Love of a Princess—City of Prague Philharmonic

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Rakes of Mallow [used in ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)]—Symphony Orchestra/Leroy Anderson

Traditional (arr Mitch Farber): The Kerry Dances [used in ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)]—John O’Conor, piano; Irish Chamber Orchestra/Mitch Farber

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1949 on Stage - Well, who needed anything more than "South Pacific"?! But also to be heard from are "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," Kurt Weill and Maxwell Anderson's "Lost in the Stars" and some little-known Irving Berlin

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini (1876)

Richard Strauss: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite (1918)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – A Far Cry Chamber Orchestra

Osvaldo Golijov: Arum dem Fayer (Around the Fire)

Jessie Montgomery: Banner

Juantio Becenti: The Glittering World

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 ‘American’

Sergei Prokofiev: Visions Fugitives

Jessie Montgomery: Rounds

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)

Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)

John Dowland: A Fancy (1600)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943)

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1786)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Preghiera from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740)