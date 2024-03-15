© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Escaped Pig "Kevin Bacon" Wins Pet News of the Week - By A Snout!

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published March 15, 2024 at 10:36 AM EDT
One vote separated the first- and second-place finishers in the Mar. 15 vote. The escaped pig from Wisconsin, named "Kevin Bacon," prevailed over the baby fox kit in Virginia. Thank you for some lively voting - one WCLV listener said "Tough choice this week." NOTE: The photo is not of the real pet pig named "Kevin Bacon," but of a similar-looking pig that probably also enjoys Oreos. Please vote next Friday beginning at 7:25 a.m. EDT. The Pet News stories are heard Monday through Thursday at 7:25.

