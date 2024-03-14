© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 03-15-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published March 14, 2024 at 2:57 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Darren Litzie     My Horizon  Question and Answer

      Quentin Baxter    Art Moves Jazz    Time Will Tell

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Standing Back

      Gregory Porter    Liquid Spirit     No Love Dying

      Hank Jones  The Oracle  Interface

      Jay Sharptet      For You     Dream Dance

      Chico Freeman     Focus Blackfoot

      Jay Hoggard       The Fountain      Fables Of Faubus

      Michael Ornstein  Aperture    Opposite World

                  

      Affinity Trio     Hindsight   Fitzroy

      Michael Dease     Decisions   Everything Must Change

      Pete McCann Without Question  January

      Dave Ellis  Raven The big push

      Audrey Ochoa      The Head of a Mouse     Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

      Sonny Clark My Conception     Royal Flush

      Olivia Van Goor   Don't Be Mad at Me      Nature Boy

      Ron Carter  Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

      Jacky Terrasson   Jacky Terrasson   Just A Blues

      Arman Sangalang   Quartet     Retrograde

                  

      Johnathan Blake   Passage     Out of Sight Out of Mind

      Michelli Lordi    Two Moons   Blue Moon

      Archie Shepp/Mal Waldron      Left Alone Revisited    Left Alone

      Greg Joseph Drop the Rock     Paco's Theme

      Brandon Sanders   Compton's Finest  SJB

      Eddie Henderson   Witness To History      Born To Be Blue

      Benny Carter      3/4/5-The Verve Small Group Sessions      Will You Still Be Mine

      Dizzy Gillespie   Have Trumpet, Will Excite     Moonglow

      Kevin Hays  Bridges     Song For Peace

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Jimmy Rushing     Everyday I Have the Blues     Everyday I Have The Blues

      NYO Jazz    We're Still Here  Run With Jones

      Grand Central     Tenor Conclave    Take Your Pick

      Kate Wyatt  Artifact    Duet

      Peck Alllond      Live at Yoshi's 1994    I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

      Rusty Bryant      Soul Liberation   Cold Duck Time

      Harold Land Eastward Ho!      On a Little Street in Singapore

      Paul Shapiro      It's In The Twilight    Light Rolls Away the Darkness

                  

      Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke     They All Laughed

      3D Jazz Trio      9-5   Some Other Time

      Ben Gillece Between the Bars  Horizons

      David Newman      Davey Blue  For Stanley

      Chris Beck  The Journey Ode To Mother Young

      Adonis Rose On the Verge      Shades Of Light

      Buck Clayton      Buck Clayton Special    U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues

      Tina Brooks True Blue   Good Old Soul

      Mike Clark  Plays Herbie Hancock    Empty Pockets

                  

      Andy Jaffe  Manhattan Projections   Blues for Cannonball Adderly

      Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm   I'd Be There

      Sonny Criss Saturday Morning  Tin Tin Deo

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   You Said It

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Pyramid

      Ella Fitzgerald   Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Beatrice

      Wynton Marsalis   Wynton Marsalis   Sister Cheryl

      Frank Kimbrough   Live At Kitano    Single Petal of a Rose

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 in D (1775)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Laudate Dominum (1600)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Julius Fucik: Uncle Teddy March (1910)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)

Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' (1953)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)

Robert Fuchs: Romanze from Serenade No. 3 (1878)

Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: Grand Caprice on Schubert's 'Erlkönig' (1854)

Germaine Tailleferre: Moderato from Piano Trio (1917)

Alexander Glazunov: Allegro from Symphony No. 7 'Pastoral' (1902)

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Recondita armonia (1900)

Joseph Lamb: American Beauty Rag (1913)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Virgil Thomson: Autumn Concertina (1964)

Richard Nicholson: Cantate Domino (1620)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)

John Stepan Zamecnik: Storm Music (1919)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Charterhouse Suite (1923)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Luigi Boccherini: Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5 (1771)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Colin McPhee: Tabuh-Tabuhan (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony in A (1850)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Eduard Strauss: Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' (1875)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' (1865)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)

Roger Quilter: Three English Dances (1910)

Sergei Prokofiev: Flute Sonata in D (1943)

Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a 'Red Riding Hood' (1911)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in E-Flat 'Russian Fair' (1911)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Mily Balakirev: Tamara (1882)

Alexandre Desplat: Le plus bel âge: Theme (1995)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)

Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Cécile Chaminade: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Robert Fuchs: Menuetto from Serenade No. 3 (1878)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1806)

'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 1

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Frédéric Chopin: Finale from Piano Trio (1829)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Moritz Moszkowski: Piano Concerto in E (1898)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Dame Ethel Smyth: Piano Trio in d (1880)

John Williams: Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Sir George Dyson: Violin Concerto (1941)

Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau (1905)

Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)

Maria Schneider: All Night, in Gusty Winds (2011)
Arts & Culture