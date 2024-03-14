WCLV Program Guide 03-15-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back
Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying
Hank Jones The Oracle Interface
Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance
Chico Freeman Focus Blackfoot
Jay Hoggard The Fountain Fables Of Faubus
Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World
Affinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy
Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change
Pete McCann Without Question January
Dave Ellis Raven The big push
Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline
Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush
Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy
Ron Carter Orfeu Manha de Carnaval
Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Just A Blues
Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde
Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind
Michelli Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon
Archie Shepp/Mal Waldron Left Alone Revisited Left Alone
Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Paco's Theme
Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB
Eddie Henderson Witness To History Born To Be Blue
Benny Carter 3/4/5-The Verve Small Group Sessions Will You Still Be Mine
Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite Moonglow
Kevin Hays Bridges Song For Peace
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jimmy Rushing Everyday I Have the Blues Everyday I Have The Blues
NYO Jazz We're Still Here Run With Jones
Grand Central Tenor Conclave Take Your Pick
Kate Wyatt Artifact Duet
Peck Alllond Live at Yoshi's 1994 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Cold Duck Time
Harold Land Eastward Ho! On a Little Street in Singapore
Paul Shapiro It's In The Twilight Light Rolls Away the Darkness
Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke They All Laughed
3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time
Ben Gillece Between the Bars Horizons
David Newman Davey Blue For Stanley
Chris Beck The Journey Ode To Mother Young
Adonis Rose On the Verge Shades Of Light
Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues
Tina Brooks True Blue Good Old Soul
Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Empty Pockets
Andy Jaffe Manhattan Projections Blues for Cannonball Adderly
Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm I'd Be There
Sonny Criss Saturday Morning Tin Tin Deo
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing You Said It
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Pyramid
Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Beatrice
Wynton Marsalis Wynton Marsalis Sister Cheryl
Frank Kimbrough Live At Kitano Single Petal of a Rose
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 in D (1775)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Laudate Dominum (1600)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)
Julius Fucik: Uncle Teddy March (1910)
Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)
Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' (1953)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)
Robert Fuchs: Romanze from Serenade No. 3 (1878)
Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: Grand Caprice on Schubert's 'Erlkönig' (1854)
Germaine Tailleferre: Moderato from Piano Trio (1917)
Alexander Glazunov: Allegro from Symphony No. 7 'Pastoral' (1902)
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Recondita armonia (1900)
Joseph Lamb: American Beauty Rag (1913)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Virgil Thomson: Autumn Concertina (1964)
Richard Nicholson: Cantate Domino (1620)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)
John Stepan Zamecnik: Storm Music (1919)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Charterhouse Suite (1923)
Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)
Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)
Luigi Boccherini: Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5 (1771)
Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)
Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)
Colin McPhee: Tabuh-Tabuhan (1936)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony in A (1850)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)
George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Eduard Strauss: Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' (1875)
Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' (1865)
Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)
Roger Quilter: Three English Dances (1910)
Sergei Prokofiev: Flute Sonata in D (1943)
Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)
Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)
Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a 'Red Riding Hood' (1911)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in E-Flat 'Russian Fair' (1911)
Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)
Mily Balakirev: Tamara (1882)
Alexandre Desplat: Le plus bel âge: Theme (1995)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)
Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)
Cécile Chaminade: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)
Robert Fuchs: Menuetto from Serenade No. 3 (1878)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1806)
'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 1
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)
Frédéric Chopin: Finale from Piano Trio (1829)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)
Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)
Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
Moritz Moszkowski: Piano Concerto in E (1898)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Dame Ethel Smyth: Piano Trio in d (1880)
John Williams: Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List' (1993)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)
Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Sir George Dyson: Violin Concerto (1941)
Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)
Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)
Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)
Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)
Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau (1905)
Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D (1891)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)
Maria Schneider: All Night, in Gusty Winds (2011)