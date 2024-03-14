WCLV Program Guide 03-15-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying

Hank Jones The Oracle Interface

Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance

Chico Freeman Focus Blackfoot

Jay Hoggard The Fountain Fables Of Faubus

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

Affinity Trio Hindsight Fitzroy

Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change

Pete McCann Without Question January

Dave Ellis Raven The big push

Audrey Ochoa The Head of a Mouse Every Tragedy Needs A Punchline

Sonny Clark My Conception Royal Flush

Olivia Van Goor Don't Be Mad at Me Nature Boy

Ron Carter Orfeu Manha de Carnaval

Jacky Terrasson Jacky Terrasson Just A Blues

Arman Sangalang Quartet Retrograde

Johnathan Blake Passage Out of Sight Out of Mind

Michelli Lordi Two Moons Blue Moon

Archie Shepp/Mal Waldron Left Alone Revisited Left Alone

Greg Joseph Drop the Rock Paco's Theme

Brandon Sanders Compton's Finest SJB

Eddie Henderson Witness To History Born To Be Blue

Benny Carter 3/4/5-The Verve Small Group Sessions Will You Still Be Mine

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite Moonglow

Kevin Hays Bridges Song For Peace

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Rushing Everyday I Have the Blues Everyday I Have The Blues

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Run With Jones

Grand Central Tenor Conclave Take Your Pick

Kate Wyatt Artifact Duet

Peck Alllond Live at Yoshi's 1994 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Cold Duck Time

Harold Land Eastward Ho! On a Little Street in Singapore

Paul Shapiro It's In The Twilight Light Rolls Away the Darkness

Harry Allen For George, Cole and Duke They All Laughed

3D Jazz Trio 9-5 Some Other Time

Ben Gillece Between the Bars Horizons

David Newman Davey Blue For Stanley

Chris Beck The Journey Ode To Mother Young

Adonis Rose On the Verge Shades Of Light

Buck Clayton Buck Clayton Special U Can't Fight The Satellite Blues

Tina Brooks True Blue Good Old Soul

Mike Clark Plays Herbie Hancock Empty Pockets

Andy Jaffe Manhattan Projections Blues for Cannonball Adderly

Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm I'd Be There

Sonny Criss Saturday Morning Tin Tin Deo

Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing You Said It

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Pyramid

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Beatrice

Wynton Marsalis Wynton Marsalis Sister Cheryl

Frank Kimbrough Live At Kitano Single Petal of a Rose

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 in D (1775)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 in D (1759)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Laudate Dominum (1600)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings (1905)

Julius Fucik: Uncle Teddy March (1910)

Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841)

Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' (1953)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Sauvages (1727)

Robert Fuchs: Romanze from Serenade No. 3 (1878)

Heinrich Wilhelm Ernst: Grand Caprice on Schubert's 'Erlkönig' (1854)

Germaine Tailleferre: Moderato from Piano Trio (1917)

Alexander Glazunov: Allegro from Symphony No. 7 'Pastoral' (1902)

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Recondita armonia (1900)

Joseph Lamb: American Beauty Rag (1913)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Virgil Thomson: Autumn Concertina (1964)

Richard Nicholson: Cantate Domino (1620)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from String Quartet No. 4 (1800)

John Stepan Zamecnik: Storm Music (1919)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Charterhouse Suite (1923)

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers (1959)

Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony (1934)

Luigi Boccherini: Rondo No. 1 from Cello Concerto No. 5 (1771)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs (1989)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 1 (1913)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

Colin McPhee: Tabuh-Tabuhan (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concert Rondo in E-Flat (1781)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony in A (1850)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat (1806)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Eduard Strauss: Quadrille on Themes from 'Carmen' (1875)

Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' (1865)

Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 (1951)

Roger Quilter: Three English Dances (1910)

Sergei Prokofiev: Flute Sonata in D (1943)

Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' (1860)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a 'Red Riding Hood' (1911)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in E-Flat 'Russian Fair' (1911)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' (1747)

Mily Balakirev: Tamara (1882)

Alexandre Desplat: Le plus bel âge: Theme (1995)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie in C (1836)

Alberto Ginastera: Panambí: Suite (1940)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime (1935)

Cécile Chaminade: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Robert Fuchs: Menuetto from Serenade No. 3 (1878)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 (1806)

'PDQ Bach': Oratorio 'Oedipus Tex' Pt. 1

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Frédéric Chopin: Finale from Piano Trio (1829)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918)

Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Moritz Moszkowski: Piano Concerto in E (1898)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Dame Ethel Smyth: Piano Trio in d (1880)

John Williams: Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)

Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885)

Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel (1996)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Sir George Dyson: Violin Concerto (1941)

Augusta Holmès: Andromède (1883)

Arthur Honegger: Pastorale d'été (1920)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E-Flat (1892)

Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013)

Robert Farnon: Intermezzo for Harp & Strings (1952)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau (1905)

Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983)

Maria Schneider: All Night, in Gusty Winds (2011)