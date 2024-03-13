Yolanda Kondonassis Plays Ravel and Itoh

[Airdate: March 14, 2024]

On Saturday, March 16, harpist Yolanda Kondonassis will appear with the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra performing music of Maurice Ravel and Takuma Itoh. Kondonassis spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the concert as well how music can help the environment.

Yolanda Kondonassis Plays Ravel

Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Church of the Covenant, University Circle

Daniel Meyer, conductor

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds

Takuma Itoh: Kohola Sings (Premiere)

Ravel: Introduction and Allegro

Faure: Incidental Music to Pélleas et Mélisande