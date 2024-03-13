© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Yolanda Kondonassis Plays Ravel and Itoh

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published March 13, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT
Yolanda Kondonassis
Laura Watilo Blake

[Airdate: March 14, 2024]

On Saturday, March 16, harpist Yolanda Kondonassis will appear with the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra performing music of Maurice Ravel and Takuma Itoh. Kondonassis spoke with WCLV's John Mills about the concert as well how music can help the environment.

Yolanda Kondonassis Plays Ravel
Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Church of the Covenant, University Circle
Daniel Meyer, conductor
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds
Takuma Itoh: Kohola Sings (Premiere)
Ravel: Introduction and Allegro
Faure: Incidental Music to Pélleas et Mélisande
John Mills
